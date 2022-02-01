Good Morning! Ryan Belmore here at 6:46 am on Tuesday, February 1. Here’s the latest on campaign finances, home sales, and scheduled parking bans…
- - Former CVS executive Helena Buonanno Foulkes, who entered the Democratic primary election sweepstakes in October has raised nearly $1 million in the first several weeks of her campaign, far outraising all other contenders.
Meanwhile, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, who just last week said he was switching from running for governor to a campaign for U.S. House of Representatives, reported another robust fundraising quarter to end 2021 – only none of that money can be used in a campaign for federal office.
Read More - Foulkes raises nearly $1 million in first few weeks of her gubernatorial campaign
- - Residents in Newport’s Yachting Village will be required to move their vehicles to off-street parking on Wednesday as City crews continue work to remove near record-breaking snowfall from City streets.
Read More - Newport issues mandatory parking ban on 18 streets in Yachting Village to aid with snow removal
- - Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Here’s a look at the 20 homes in Newport County that sold last week.
- - Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Department of Health Interim Director Dr. James McDonald will host a COVID-19 briefing today at 2:15 pm.
- - Save the date - Discover Newport’s Burger Bender returns February 18 - 27!
What’s Up Out There
Weather
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 36. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. East wind 3 to 8 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - NNE wind around 9 kt becoming ENE in the afternoon. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - E wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:56 am | Sunset: 5:01 pm | 10 hours of sun.
High tide at 7:41 am & 8:02 pm | Low tide at 12:46 am & 1:53 pm.
Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting.
Things To Do
10:30 am – Line Dance Classes
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center – The Tragedy of MacBeth at 4:30 pm, Drive My Car at 7:30 pm
City & Government
11:30 am – Newport Canvassing Authority
5:30 pm – Newport School Committee
6:30 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
7 pm – Jamestown Fire Department
7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
Job Board
Here’s who’s hiring right now around Newport County;
Looking Upwards - Community Inclusion Specialist, Crisis Intervention Professionals, Direct Support Professional, Early Intervention Coordinator, HBTS - Lead Home Based Therapeutic, and more
Newport Public Schools – Student Engagement Facilitator @ Pell Elementary
Newport Vineyards – Executive Sous Chef & Line Cooks
Pink Pineapple – Boutique Manager
Want to see more opportunities? Check out who’s hiring right now. Hiring? Contact Ryan@whatsupnewp.com to find out more about sponsored job listings.
