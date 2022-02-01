Good Morning! Ryan Belmore here at 6:46 am on Tuesday, February 1. Here’s the latest on campaign finances, home sales, and scheduled parking bans…

- - Former CVS executive Helena Buonanno Foulkes, who entered the Democratic primary election sweepstakes in October has raised nearly $1 million in the first several weeks of her campaign, far outraising all other contenders.

Meanwhile, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, who just last week said he was switching from running for governor to a campaign for U.S. House of Representatives, reported another robust fundraising quarter to end 2021 – only none of that money can be used in a campaign for federal office.

Read More - Foulkes raises nearly $1 million in first few weeks of her gubernatorial campaign

- - Residents in Newport’s Yachting Village will be required to move their vehicles to off-street parking on Wednesday as City crews continue work to remove near record-breaking snowfall from City streets.

Read More - Newport issues mandatory parking ban on 18 streets in Yachting Village to aid with snow removal

- - Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Here’s a look at the 20 homes in Newport County that sold last week.

- - Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Department of Health Interim Director Dr. James McDonald will host a COVID-19 briefing today at 2:15 pm.

- - Save the date - Discover Newport’s Burger Bender returns February 18 - 27!

The Latest from WUN

Foulkes raises nearly $1 million in first few weeks of her gubernatorial campaign

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI

Newport issues mandatory parking ban on 18 streets in Yachting Village to aid with snow removal

‘Wishing Rocks’ on Beavertail Road in Jamestown sells for $3.875 million

Registration opens on February 1 for the Behan Bros Newport Night Run￼

What Sold: 20 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Jan. 24 – 28)

Cranston man hits $89,723 Wild Money Jackpot

Save The Date: Newport Burger Bender returns Feb. 18 – 27

Things to do in Newport County this week: Jan. 31 – Feb. 6

New Grant Program open for small businesses impacted by COVID-19; $2,500 – $5,000 grants available

Kip Moore to perform at Bold Point Park in East Providence on August 20

Reader Submitted: Your pictures from the “Blizzard of ’22”

Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts

Local Obituaries

Trending on WUN Right Now

What’s Up Out There

Weather

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 36. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - NNE wind around 9 kt becoming ENE in the afternoon. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - E wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:56 am | Sunset: 5:01 pm | 10 hours of sun.

High tide at 7:41 am & 8:02 pm | Low tide at 12:46 am & 1:53 pm.

Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center – The Tragedy of MacBeth at 4:30 pm, Drive My Car at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Job Board

Here’s who’s hiring right now around Newport County;

Want to see more opportunities? Check out who’s hiring right now. Hiring? Contact Ryan@whatsupnewp.com to find out more about sponsored job listings.

We’ll See You Out There