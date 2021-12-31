What's Up Newsletter: December 31

Good Morning,

Today is Friday, December 31.

⚓️ While many New Year’s Eve celebrations at Newport venues are still on (see our New Year’s Eve 2022 round-up list here), record-high COVID cases in Rhode Island mean many are opting to ring in 2022 with small, low-key celebrations at home. As frustrating as the ongoing pandemic is, we’re hoping to make an at-home New Year’s celebration in Newport more festive with a few recommendations - Guide to a Newport New Year’s Eve at home.

⚓️ Governor Dan McKee announced last night that 3,220 COVID-19 tests have been made available at several state testing sites (including the Newport site) on New Year’s Day.

⚓️ New Year, New Job? Here are 70 job opportunities available right now

⚓️ The annual Polar Bear Plunge returns to Easton’s Beach on Saturday at 12 pm. For 18 years, A Wish Come True has organized the Polar Plunge to raise funds so that they can grant wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses. This year, all proceeds from the event will go towards sending Benjamin and Elijah to Disney. More details

⚓️ Thank you for your time and attention in 2021! We really appreciate you reading, sharing, and supporting what we’re doing here. Wishing you a safe and happy New Year’s Eve, and a healthy, happy, and wonderful 2022. Be well.

The Latest from WUN

3,220 COVID-19 testing appointments now available across Rhode Island on New Year’s Day

Guide to a Newport New Year’s Eve at home

MCR Development announces acquisition of Stowe’s Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa

Three big Powerball drawings to be held on New Year’s

New Year, New Job? Here are 70 job opportunities available right now

Opinion: Time to end National Grid’s harmful renewable energy policies

Governor McKee, RI Department of Health to host COVID-19 Briefing on Thursday

Local Obituaries

Trending on WUN Right Now

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather

Today - A chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of showers before noon, then a chance of sprinkles between noon and 3 pm, then a slight chance of showers after 3 pm. Patchy fog before noon, then patchy fog after 5 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight - A slight chance of rain before 11 pm, then a slight chance of rain after 4 am. Patchy fog between 11 pm and 4 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow - Rain likely, mainly after 10 am. Cloudy, with a high near 53. South wind 7 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow Night - Rain, mainly before 2 am. Low around 46. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of sprinkles between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers after 3pm. Patchy fog between 9am and noon, then Patchy fog after 5pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A slight chance of rain before 11pm, then a slight chance of rain after 4am. Patchy fog between 11pm and 4am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:25 pm | 9 hours & 13 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:12 am & 5:38 pm | Low tide at 11:22 am & 10:59 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 26.3 days, 11% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Firehouse Theater – Laugh in the New Year with the Bit Players at 7 pm, 9 pm, and 11 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – Blockhead at 10 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 9:30 pm

City & Government

The Latest on COVID-19 in Rhode Island

What Else We’re Reading

Naval Sea Systems Command - NUWC Division Newport employees donate more than 1,000 gifts to Toys for Tots

New York Times - When a Master Printer Picks Up the Camera Check out the image from Common Burying Ground

We’ll See You Out There