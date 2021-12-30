What's Up Newsletter: December 30

Good Morning,

Today is Thursday, December 30.

⚓️ If you like cheese, you’ll be happy to learn that Newport’s cheese scene is about to get a major upgrade: Mozz (pronounced “mots”) is slated to open in Bellevue Gardens Shopping Center in February 2022. Sarah with more - Mozz scheduled to open in Bellevue Gardens Shopping Center in February

⚓️ Gerry Goldstein with some sound advice ahead of the new year - Gerry Goldstein: In uncertain times, advice for moving on

⚓️ Looking for some live music this New Year’s weekend? Ken has Six Picks Music - New Year’s Eve Edition

⚓️ The staff at Charter Books helps us look at The Best Books of 2021

⚓️ Last Call: Salvation Cafe and Coffee Grinder close for good at the end of Friday.

⚓️ Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH will hold a COVID-19 briefing at the Monsignor Gadoury Catholic Regional School in Woonsocket today at 2 pm.

Local Obituaries

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather

Today - A slight chance of rain before noon, then a chance of drizzle afternoon. Patchy fog between noon and 1 pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 46. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight - A chance of rain, mainly between 2 am and 5 am. Patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 42. Light east wind. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tomorrow - A slight chance of rain between 8 am and 9 am. Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. South wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow Night - A slight chance of rain before 11 pm, then a slight chance of rain after 3 am. Patchy fog between 1 am and 3 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A slight chance of rain before noon, then a chance of drizzle. Patchy fog between noon and 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of rain, mainly between 2 am and 5 am. Patchy fog after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:24 pm | 9 hours & 13 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:12 am & 4:39 pm | Low tide at 10:26 am & 10:06 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 25.2 days, 20% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center – Spencer at 4:30 pm, When Harry Met Sally at 7:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm

The Reef – Family Jam Band from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Full schedule of meetings can be found here.

The Latest on COVID-19 in Rhode Island

What Else We’re Reading

Boston Globe - After 54 years, Bishop’s 4th Street Diner, a Newport mainstay, is looking to move

Rhode Island Monthly - At Yagi Noodles, Reach Nirvana in Squash Blossom Rangoons and Ramen

