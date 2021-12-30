What's Up Newsletter: December 30
Mozz scheduled to open in Bellevue Gardens Shopping Center in February
Good Morning,
Today is Thursday, December 30.
If you like cheese, you'll be happy to learn that Newport's cheese scene is about to get a major upgrade: Mozz (pronounced "mots") is slated to open in Bellevue Gardens Shopping Center in February 2022.
⚓️ Gerry Goldstein with some sound advice ahead of the new year - Gerry Goldstein: In uncertain times, advice for moving on
⚓️ Looking for some live music this New Year’s weekend? Ken has Six Picks Music - New Year’s Eve Edition
⚓️ The staff at Charter Books helps us look at The Best Books of 2021
⚓️ Last Call: Salvation Cafe and Coffee Grinder close for good at the end of Friday.
⚓️ Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH will hold a COVID-19 briefing at the Monsignor Gadoury Catholic Regional School in Woonsocket today at 2 pm.
The Latest from WUN
Gerry Goldstein: In uncertain times, advice for moving on
Mozz scheduled to open in Bellevue Gardens Shopping Center in February
"Six Picks" Music – New Years Eve Edition
Banquet facility, tanning salon, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Carina
Local Obituaries
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather
Today - A slight chance of rain before noon, then a chance of drizzle afternoon. Patchy fog between noon and 1 pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 46. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight - A chance of rain, mainly between 2 am and 5 am. Patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 42. Light east wind. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Tomorrow - A slight chance of rain between 8 am and 9 am. Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. South wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow Night - A slight chance of rain before 11 pm, then a slight chance of rain after 3 am. Patchy fog between 1 am and 3 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A slight chance of rain before noon, then a chance of drizzle. Patchy fog between noon and 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of rain, mainly between 2 am and 5 am. Patchy fog after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:24 pm | 9 hours & 13 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4:12 am & 4:39 pm | Low tide at 10:26 am & 10:06 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 25.2 days, 20% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 3 pm – Chinese Tea House Brunch with Stoneacre Brasserie
11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
6 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
7 pm to 10 pm – Family Band Jam @ Anchor Bar at The Reef
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center – Spencer at 4:30 pm, When Harry Met Sally at 7:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm
The Reef – Family Jam Band from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
Full schedule of meetings can be found here.
The Latest on COVID-19 in Rhode Island
We’ll See You Out There
