What's Up Newsletter: December 29

Good Morning,

Today is Wednesday, December 29.

⚓️ The Preservation Society of Newport County will require all visitors to the Newport Mansions ages 5 and older to provide proof of vaccination against COVID beginning Monday, January 3.

Beginning Saturday, January 15, the Preservation Society will also require visitors to the Newport Mansions to provide proof of a COVID booster shot for all those eligible to receive it.

⚓️ Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Here’s a look at the 17 homes that sold in Newport County last week.

⚓️ Nine Newport County nonprofits are among the organizations that will share $5.4 million in COVID-19 relief grants through the Rhode Island Foundation. The federal CARES Act funding covers the cost of housing, behavioral health services, health care, job training, food pantries and child care among other uses.

⚓️ Community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held today in Little Compton, Newport, East Providence, Pawtucket, New Shoreham, and Westerly. Registration is recommended for these clinics. To register, visit C19VaccineRI.org and click “Upcoming Community Vaccination Clinics.”

⚓️ Marcus Mitchell of Providence, has been named AARP Rhode Island Volunteer State President, according to a press release released by the local organization. Mitchell replaces Phil Zarlengo, whose term expires Dec. 31.

⚓️ Are you a James Bond fan? The big-screen rights to the original James Bond films are finally available after many years, in beautifully restored in 4K. So it's James Bond January at the JPT Film & Event Center! Every Wednesday, the JPT is screening one of Sean Connery's best Bond films. Martini's will be served. Featuring Goldfinger, From Russia With Love, Thunderball & Dr. No. More details at janepickens.com.

⚓️ Brick Alley Pub is hosting one of their famous wine dinners on January 21. Details here.

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather

Today - Rain likely, mainly before 10 am. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Northeast wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tonight - A slight chance of rain after 2 am. Cloudy, with a low around 39. East wind 3 to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow - A chance of rain, mainly before 10 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. East wind around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tomorrow Night - A chance of rain, mainly before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of rain, mainly before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A slight chance of rain after 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:23 pm | 9 hours & 12 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:09 am & 3:34 pm | Low tide at 9:24 am & 9:10 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 24.1 days, 30% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

Firehouse Theater – Family Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players at 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Spencer at 4:30 pm, No Time To Die at 7:30 pm

O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm

City & Government

Full schedule of meetings can be found here.

The Latest on COVID-19 in Rhode Island

