What's Up Newsletter: December 28
‘5 Nights of Leno’ raises $18,000 for Newport Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #8
Good Morning,
Today is Tuesday, December 28.
⚓️ Looking for a good movie? WUN’s Ken Abrams and Thom Cahir have a few new movie reviews out - What’s Up at the Movies: We review “Don’t Look Up,” “Hawkeye” and “Being the Ricardos”
⚓️ Our team photographed a lot of concerts and events in 2021, here’s some of our favorite concert photos from 2021 - Top 10 in 2021: Best Concert Photos from What’s Up Newp’s Rick Farrell
⚓️ Jay Leno’s 5-night of performances at The Firehouse Theatre last week raised $18,000 for The Newport Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #8 (“FOP”).
⚓️ Legislation goes into effect this year that allows liquor stores across Rhode Island to sell alcoholic beverages on New Year’s Day.
⚓️ The entry period for the 2022 HGTV Dream Home contest begins at 9 am on this morning. The house and giveaway package totals more than $2.4 million and includes a luxurious modern mountain cabin in Warren, Vermont; a 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer; and $250,000 in cash.
⚓️ The Public’s Radio with a story from Little Compton - Letters from home: Remembering the year in notes from a 100-year-old Rhode Islander
⚓️ Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes, enjoy!
The Latest from WUN
What’s Up at the Movies: We review “Don’t Look Up,” “Hawkeye” and “Being the Ricardos”
Top 10 in 2021: Best Concert Photos from What’s Up Newp’s Rick Farrell
As Omicron intensifies, New England Musicians Relief Fund accepting new applications
Obituary: Edith Kathleen Ponte
Trending on WUN Right Now
HGTV unveils Dream Home 2022, a luxurious modern mountain cabin located in Warren, Vermont
Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow's Weather Forecast for Stowe, VT
The Latest on COVID-19 in Rhode Island
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather
Today - A chance of rain, mainly before 7 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight - A chance of rain, mainly before 1 am. Cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 3 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tomorrow - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northeast wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow Night - A slight chance of rain before 9 pm, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 39. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Marine Forecast
Today - S wind 6 to 8 kt becoming W in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - NW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. A chance of rain, mainly before 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 47°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:23 pm | 9 hours & 12 minutes of sun.
High tide at 2:09 am & 2:28 pm | Low tide at 8:10 am & 8:11 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 23.1 days, 40% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 3 pm – Chinese Tea House Brunch with Stoneacre Brasserie
11 am to 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
11 am to 6 pm – Tasting Mondays & Tuesdays at Newport Vineyards
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
Newport Craft – Trivia at 6 pm
City & Government
Full schedule of meetings can be found here.
