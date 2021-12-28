What's Up Newsletter: December 28

Good Morning,

Today is Tuesday, December 28.

⚓️ Looking for a good movie? WUN’s Ken Abrams and Thom Cahir have a few new movie reviews out - What’s Up at the Movies: We review “Don’t Look Up,” “Hawkeye” and “Being the Ricardos”

⚓️ Our team photographed a lot of concerts and events in 2021, here’s some of our favorite concert photos from 2021 - Top 10 in 2021: Best Concert Photos from What’s Up Newp’s Rick Farrell

⚓️ Jay Leno’s 5-night of performances at The Firehouse Theatre last week raised $18,000 for The Newport Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #8 (“FOP”).

⚓️ Legislation goes into effect this year that allows liquor stores across Rhode Island to sell alcoholic beverages on New Year’s Day.

⚓️ The entry period for the 2022 HGTV Dream Home contest begins at 9 am on this morning. The house and giveaway package totals more than $2.4 million and includes a luxurious modern mountain cabin in Warren, Vermont; a 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer; and $250,000 in cash.

⚓️ The Public’s Radio with a story from Little Compton - Letters from home: Remembering the year in notes from a 100-year-old Rhode Islander

⚓️ Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes, enjoy!

The Latest on COVID-19 in Rhode Island

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather

Today - A chance of rain, mainly before 7 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight - A chance of rain, mainly before 1 am. Cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 3 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tomorrow - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Tomorrow Night - A slight chance of rain before 9 pm, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 39. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Marine Forecast

Today - S wind 6 to 8 kt becoming W in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. A chance of rain, mainly before 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 47°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:23 pm | 9 hours & 12 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:09 am & 2:28 pm | Low tide at 8:10 am & 8:11 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 23.1 days, 40% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Frozen at 4 pm, Julia at 7:30 pm

Newport Craft – Trivia at 6 pm

City & Government

Full schedule of meetings can be found here.

We’ll See You Out There

