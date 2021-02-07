What's Up Newp Weekly Digest
Good Morning,
Happy Sunday! Here’s a quick look at the most recent weather forecast and a look back at all that was happening, new, and to do in Newport last week.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect from 7 am this morning to 1 am on Monday.
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Wet snow may result in isolated power outages if the higher amounts are realized.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow overspreads the region this morning and continues through the afternoon. The snow may begin as a brief period of rain before changing to snow.
There are parking bans in Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, and many other communities across the state. Keep up with the latest updates here - LIVE BLOG | Snow-Related Cancellations, Closures, and Delays
Here’s The Latest News From WUN
What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “Malcolm and Marie”
LIVE BLOG | Snow-Related Cancellations, Closures, and Delays
City of Newport issues parking ban ahead of the snowstorm, it starts at 8 am on Sunday
Winter Storm Warning issued for Sunday, February 7th, 5-9 inches Predicted (Updated)
WhatsUpNewp’s Authors’ Series continues with novelist Christine Lajewski
Valentine’s Day Musings – How to Celebrate in a Pandemic
Make a date with your bookstore
What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: Feb. 5 – 7
10 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (Feb. 6 – 7)
Rhode Island Department of Health provides an update on COVID-19 vaccine efforts in the state
Le Vecina to continue at Bar ‘Cino, will offer take-out and delivery
Secretary of State’s Website offers a window into the state’s Black History
TPG Marinas names Michael Hartman as General Manager of Champlin’s Marina & Resort on Block Island
“Me & My Guitar,” Compilation Album to Benefit “Save Our Stages” Released Today on Bandcamp
COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data
Secretary Gorbea reminds Rhode Islanders of February 9 mail ballot application deadline for Special Election
New exhibition of Rhode Island artists opens at T.F. Green Airport
Commerce Board approves financing of Tidewater Landing Project
Obituary: Kevin Patrick Mahoney
Making Lemonade out of Lemons… How O’Brien’s turned a negative review into a positive situation
CVS Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines at 4 pharmacy locations in Rhode Island
CVS Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine at Newport pharmacy
What Sold: 18 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Jan. 24 – 31)
LIVE ON WUN: Newport City Council Workshop: COVID-19 Update (Jan. 4...
Video: RIDOH’s weekly COVID-19 update (Feb. 4)
Department of Health releases updated COVID-19 data by city, town
List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island
That’s All For Now
Have a great Sunday and enjoy the Super Bowl!
~ Ryan
P.S. - Go Bucs!
