What's Up Newp Weekly Digest
A look at the most-read stories on What's Up Newp last week, the latest COVID-19 news, and the latest from What's Up Newp.
ICYMI: Most-Read Stories On WhatsUpNewp.com Last Week
Plan announced for next phase of COVID-19 vaccine administration
What Sold: 15 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Jan. 17 - 24)
Newport, Middletown to open joint vaccination site in Feb., vaccines for residents 75+ to begin next week (Updated)
Now Hiring: 91 job opportunities available in Newport County right now
City of Newport issues call for volunteers to assist in COVID-19 vaccination
List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island
Open Houses: 6 homes in Newport County to check out this weekend
ICYMI: COVID-19 News On WhatsUpNewp.com Last Week
Jamestown in process of contacting residents 75+ to schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccination
Portsmouth sets up a dedicated vaccine phone number, asks those 75+...
Middletown Emergency Operations Center opens to assist residents with the rollout...
RIDOH provides Rhode Island COVID-19 Vaccination Update
COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data
Rep. O’Brien commends lifting of restaurant curfew; says it’s time to...
LIVE ON WUN: RIDOH’s weekly COVID-19 update
Department of Health releases updated COVID-19 data by city, town
Former Pawsox Manager Ron Johnson dies of COVID-19
City of Newport issues call for volunteers to assist in COVID-19...
List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island
Rep. Ruggiero to host an online community forum with RIDOH’s Dr....
Here’s The Latest News From What’sUpNewp
Aquidneck Land Trust announces winners of Art & Writing Contest
Rep. Edwards, Rep. Fellela named to leadership posts; Committee Chairs, Assignments Announced
Letter – Angela McCalla: Every Dollar Counts
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Region – Storm Expected Monday
What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “The Dig”
Concert Photos: Christine Ohlman and Rebel Montez at the Narrows Center (1-29-21)
American Magic concludes campaign for 36th America’s Cup
Jamestown in process of contacting residents 75+ to schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccination
Portsmouth sets up a dedicated vaccine phone number, asks those 75+ to call and register
Middletown Emergency Operations Center opens to assist residents with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine
Obituary: June Ellen Davis Stare
Norman Bird Sanctuary welcomes three new employees
New NOAA ocean exploration ship, ‘Discoverer’, to be based in Newport
Legislation introduced to make RI Promise permanent, program provides up to two years of free CCRI tuition for eligible Rhode Islanders
City of Newport launches vaccine pre-registration portal
Six Picks Music: Top Live Streams This Weekend – War and Treaty, Brandi Carlile and Isbell/Lovett
Lottery for dinghy and kayak rack spaces in Newport will open on February 1
RIDOH provides Rhode Island COVID-19 Vaccination Update
Eight members of CCRI Players theater group to compete in this year’s regional Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival
Climate Jobs Rhode Island: New initiative hopes to transition Rhode Island towards a net-zero emission economy by the year 2050
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.