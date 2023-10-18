Today is Wednesday, October 18 - the 291st day of the year; 74 days remain in 2023.

🔥 Crews are on the scene of a fire at the General Auto Recycling facility on King Road in Tiverton this morning. WJAR and WPRI with more on the fire.

🎤 Singer-songwriter Troy Ramey spent his teen years in Newport and is best for his 2017 run on NBC’s The Voice. Ramey is headlining a show on Friday, October 20, at the Newport Playhouse, appearing “in the round” with Lee Rogers and King Kyote as part of the venue’s ‘Newport to Nashville’ concert series. We caught up with Ramey before the show, read our interview here.

🆓 Some exciting news for Newport County residents;

Newport County residents are now able to visit Rough Point Museum free of charge.

Residents of Newport County (and personnel stationed at Naval Station Newport and their immediate family, and students of Salve Regina University) are invited to enjoy free admission to the four open Preservation Society properties on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29.

🎨 A new season of Arts Around the Fire, a free, monthly networking event for supporters of the arts, begins this evening. The events are hosted by the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County and the season’s first guest will be German pianist and Newport resident, Clemens Teufel.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: A slight chance of showers after 9 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 50. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers after 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7 am | Sunset: 6 pm | 10 hours and 59 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:39 am & 11:09 pm | Low tide at 3:37 am & 4:26 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.1 days, 10% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Stop Making Sense at 4:30 pm, Joan Baez: I Am A Noise at 7:30 pm

Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Local Government

See the agenda for any meeting mentioned below here

Jamestown: Police Pension Committee at 8:30 am, Beavertail State Park Advisory at 2:30 pm, Affordable Housing at 5:15 pm, Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm, Planning Commission at 7 pm

Little Compton: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

Newport: Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm

Portsmouth: School Committee - District Building Committee at 4 pm, Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm

RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am

Tiverton: Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am

Cruise Ships

On the cruise ship schedule this week;

Wednesday, Oct. 18 Europa

Thursday, Oct. 19 Europa II

Saturday, Oct.21 Viking Star

Sunday, Oct. 22 Emerald Princess

