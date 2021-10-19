Good Morning,

⚓️ There remains a housing crisis in Rhode Island, with nearly 30 percent of homeowners and nearly 50 percent of renters unable to afford the homes in which they live. That means that families and individuals are struggling to pay their mortgage or rent, to pay for food or utilities, and foregoing on necessary medicines.

Those are the findings of HousingWorks RI, included in its annual Housing Fact Book. Brenda Clement, director of HousingWorks RI, joins WhatsUpNewp for a videocast today at 11:30 a.m.

Full Story - What’s Up Newp videocast explores Rhode Island Housing Crisis

⚓️ The first concert in over 18 months was held Saturday, October 16th at the Common Fence Point Community Center in Portsmouth. 2021 Newport Folk Festival artist Jake Blount and his band provided a clinic in traditional American music, thoroughly impressing those in attendance at the intimate venue.

Full Story - Concert Recap and Photos: Jake Blount at Common Fence Music

⚓️ Animal lovers and their four-legged friends will gather on Sunday at Fort Adams for Rhode Island’s largest dog walk to raise funds and awareness to benefit the Potter League for Animals and the thousands of homeless and neglected animals we care for every year.

Full Story - Potter League to host 32nd Annual Heart & Sole Walk for Animals at Fort Adams

⚓️ newportFILM on Monday announced the appointment of Cathleen Carr as its new executive director.

⚓️ Save The Date & Make Those Reservations: Newport Restaurant Week returns Friday, November 5 - Sunday, November 14. For this fall edition, area restaurants will offer an assortment of crave-worthy discounts and deals for you to choose from. Think: BOGO deals, prix-fixe offerings, gift cards promotions, and more.

Browse Restaurant Week Deals

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 10 to 14 mph.

Tomorrow Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until October 19, 08:00 PM EDT

Today - WNW wind 11 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - W wind 9 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:02 am | Sunset: 5:58 pm | 10 hours & 55 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:39 am & 7:59 pm | Low tide at 12:52 am & 1:28 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 13.2 days, 97% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) –The Velvet Underground at 7:30 pm

One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am

City & Government

We’ll See You Out There