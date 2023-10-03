⚓ Today is Tuesday, October 3 - the 276th day of the year; 89 days remain in 2023.

🏆 The Rhode Island district of the Small Business Administration is accepting applications for its 2024 Small Business Awards, recognizing individuals and businesses in several categories.

🚧 The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority today released details of upcoming improvements that will impact travel times for those crossing the Newport Pell Bridge.

👉 Dr. Michael Fine’s latest column for What’sUpNewp is here → What’s crazy about getting an FMLA form filled out

📷 Fort Adams State Park rocked hard Sunday evening, October 1, when one of the greatest bands to ever emerge from Newport, RI woke up some old ghosts in the 200-year-old Fort. The sell-out show, a benefit for Fort Adams Trust, was strong from the get-go; the band played with vigor and purpose, knocking it out of the fort to the absolute delight of longtime fans. See our full concert recap and photo gallery.

📸 Singer Macy Gray was a hit Sunday, October 1, on a tour stop at the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich. Gray covered several from her new album Reset, along with other crowd favorites, including #1 hit “I Try” throughout the evening. See our full concert recap and photo gallery.

🚢 On the cruise ship schedule this week;

Monday, Oct. 2 – Norwegian Escape

Wednesday, Oct. 4 – Silver Shadow

Thursday, Oct. 5. – MSC Meraviglia

Friday, Oct. 6 – Silver Shadow

Saturday, Oct.7 – Viking Mars

Saturday, Oct.7 – Spirit of Discovery

Sunday, Oct.8 – Emerald Princess

Sunday, Oct. 8 – MS Seven Seas Mariner

Monday, Oct.9 – Norwegian Escape

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:44 am | Sunset: 6:24 pm | 11 hours and 40 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:27 am & 11:53 pm | Low tide at 4:09 am & 5:14 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 18.6 days, 84% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 4:30 pm, Project Magic Hour: Northeast Premiere at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Krous at 8 pm

The Fifth Element: Live music at 7 pm

Local Government

THE LATEST ON WHATSUPNEWP

Beginning on October 16, 2023, traffic eastbound will be reduced to one lane in a 900-yard stretch between the old toll plaza and the bridge.

Fall Visitors Weekend, Rogue Island Comedy Festival, 2023 Amica Newport Marathon & Half Marathon, Insperity Newport Cup , and more!

Known best for #1 hit “I Try,” singer features tunes from her latest album “Reset”

Thirty-seven percent of all healthcare dollars are now spent on administrators or administrative employees, who get paid to think up all these forms and processes.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

New England’s 38-3 loss to Dallas dropped it to 1-3 for the third straight season. The Patriots finished below .500 in two of those years (7-9 in 2020 and 8-9 in 2022).

The next head of the Boston Red Sox baseball operations department might or might not have experience running a team. Come from inside the organization, or outside. Have a lofty title like Chief Baseball Officer — or not.

Former NFL tight end Russ Francis, a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the New England Patriots who won a Super Bowl with the 1984 San Francisco 49ers, was killed along with another aviation enthusiast when their small plane crashed after takeoff from an upstate New York airport, authorities said Monday.

A 95-year-old painter and his family threatened with eviction from the Provincetown, Massachusetts, dune shack they have helped care for and occupy for nearly eight decades have won a reprieve.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES

