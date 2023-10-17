⚓ Today is Tuesday, October 17- the 290th day of the year; 75 days remain in 2023.

🏡 Even with increased rates and low inventory, property trades are consistently happening in this area. In the past week, 13 properties changed hands. Let’s take a closer look at the notable sales from last week.

🆕 Also on the real estate front - Coldwell Banker Realty on Monday provided a press release announcing that the “highest-priced home sold year-to-date in Newport—also the second highest for 2023 in the entire state of Rhode Island—closed recently (on Sept. 29) for $12.25 million”. It was a private listing, meaning that the address was not disclosed.

“The historic mansion, constructed in the 1940s, encompasses more than 5,500 square feet and occupies approximately 1.5 private acres fronting Easton’s Bay. The waterfront home is located in the scenic Cliff Walk section of Newport's eastern shore,” Coldwell Banker Realty shared.

👉 For the 14th year, Newport in Bloom will be providing residents and businesses with FREE Dutch Master daffodil bulbs for their fall planting. The bulbs come 2 dozen to a bag (One bag per household). Each bag has a retail value of over $15. 30,000 bulbs will be given away in total on Saturday, thanks to the generous support of donors to Newport in Bloom throughout the year.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: Isolated showers between 2 pm and 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 3 am. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 48. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: N wind 6 to 8 kt. Isolated showers between 2 pm and 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Scattered showers, mainly after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:59 am | Sunset: 6:01 pm | 11 hours and 2 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:56 am & 10:20 pm | Low tide at 3:01 am & 3:48 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2.1 days, 5% lighting.

Things To Do

12 pm to 6 pm: Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church Newport

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Joan Baez: I Am A Noise at 4:30 pm, Hocus Pocus at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia at 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

The Fifth Element: Megan Chenot at 7 pm

Local Government

See the agenda for any meeting mentioned below here

Jamestown: Senior Services Committee at 12:30 pm, Board of Canvassers at 2:30 pm, Library Board at 5 pm, Town Council at 5:30 pm, Town Charter Review Committee at 5:30 pm

Little Compton: Board of Canvassers at 8:30 am

Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 10 am

Newport: Canvassing Authority at 2:30 pm, Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Technical Review Committee at 12 pm, Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Pension Investment Committee at 5 pm, Water and Fire District at 7 pm

Tiverton: Conservation Commission at 2:30 pm, Board of Canvassers at 4 pm, Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm

Cruise Ships

On the cruise ship schedule this week;

Wednesday, Oct. 18 Europa

Thursday, Oct. 19 Europa II

Saturday, Oct.21 Viking Star

Sunday, Oct. 22 Emerald Princess

ON WHATSUPNEWP

The Latest

By Don Morin, Middletown | Member of Middletown School Building Committee

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Sunday’s 21-17 setback at Las Vegas has dropped the Patriots to 1-5 for the first time under Bill Belichick.

A Providence man found to be in possession of more than twenty-two kilos of heroin within hours of having sold two kilos while under law enforcement surveillance in November 2018, was sentenced today to seven years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

The Coast Guard said Monday it has launched a formal investigation into a fatal accident aboard a historic schooner off the coast of Maine in which a mast fell and killed one person and injured three others.

The overall cost of groceries in September remained up 2.4% from 2022, which is more consistent with the annual inflation rate that the Fed has been trying for with its persistent interest rate hikes.

Stacker used monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the grocery items that experienced the largest price decreases in September

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

