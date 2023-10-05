Discover more from What's Up Newp
What's Up Newp: Thursday, October 5
On tap today: Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Rock The Mansion gala, and more. Here's your rundown of all that's happening out there today.
⚓ Today is Thursday, October 5 - the 278th day of the year; 87 days remain in 2023.
👉 I spent the last two days attending an Independent News Sustainability Summit in Durham, North Carolina. I was among two hundred other publishers from all across the United States and Canada who are looking to find the smartest, most efficient way of doing this thing that we do. I certainly took a lot away from the summit and from fellow publishers that I was able to network with.
We’ll experiment with some things over the next few weeks, hopefully, they’ll improve our product, and your experience, and help us build a more sustainable independent news business. As always, thank you for your patience and for your support.
🎶 German pianist and Newport resident, Clemens Teufel, will kick off his new music series, Puddingstone Music Series, today with “Jazz Meets Classics” at Greenvale Vineyards.
🚢 On the cruise ship schedule this week;
Thursday, Oct. 5. – MSC Meraviglia
Friday, Oct. 6 – Silver Shadow
Saturday, Oct.7 – Viking Mars
Saturday, Oct.7 – Spirit of Discovery
Sunday, Oct.8 – Emerald Princess
Sunday, Oct. 8 – MS Seven Seas Mariner
Monday, Oct.9 – Norwegian Escape
💰 The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.4 billion after no players matched all six numbers on Wednesday night. The winning numbers announced were: 9, 35, 54, 63, 64, and the Powerball 1.
🎉 Conde Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Awards have been announced and five Newport Hotels are honored.
#15 The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection
#1 The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection
#13 Castle Hill Inn
#14 The Chanler at Cliff Walk
#15 Hotel Viking
#24 Hammetts Hotel
Congratulations to all!
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
Dense Fog Advisory in effect from October 5, 03:27 AM EDT until October 5, 11:00 AM EDT
Today: Areas of dense fog before noon. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming south at 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE around 6 kt in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog before noon. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SE wind around 6 kt. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:46 am | Sunset: 6:21 pm | 11 hours and 34 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:49 am & 1:19 pm | Low tide at 5:35 am & 7:49 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 20.6 days, 66% lighting.
Things To Do
5 pm: “Rock the Mansion” Gala at Eisenhower House
5:30 pm: Make New Friends: Girl Scouts at Middletown Public Library
5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6:30 pm: Puddingstone Music Series presents Jazz Meets Classics at Greenvale Vineyards
7 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: The Origin of Evil at 4:30 pm, Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo at 7:30 pm
Landing: Timmy Smith at 7 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: The Last Real Circus at 9 pm
Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 9:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
THE LATEST ON WHATSUPNEWP
RIPEC reports on funding for multilingual learners in Rhode Island’s K-12 system
State funding for fast growing student population significantly trails national and regional benchmarks
Scottish authorities sign extradition order for US fugitive accused of faking his death
He also faces multiple complaints against him in Rhode Island for alleged domestic violence.
Columbus statue, removed from a square in Providence, Rhode Island, re-emerges in nearby town
Three years after a Christopher Columbus statue was removed from a square in Providence, Rhode Island, the bronze cast has re-emerged, this time in a park in Johnston, Rhode Island, about 9 miles (14 kilometers) west of the capital.
Home at the Aquidneck Club sells for $6.1 million
This sale represents the highest sale of a residence at The Aquidneck Club as well as the second-highest residential sale ever in Portsmouth.
Paula Cole coming to The JPT
In 1996, Paula Cole released her self-produced, second album “This Fire”. It was incendiary, a double-platinum smash.
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on Oct. 11
Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall on Wednesday, October 11. Here’s a look at what’s on their agenda;
Newport Fire Department receives $250,000 donation from a local family
Donation to Help Fund New Rescue Vehicle, Spur Engine Replacement
Halloween Trick or Treat returns to The Breakers on Oct. 27
For the fourth straight year, The Preservation Society of Newport County will host a spooky but fun evening for costumed visitors as Trick or Treat at The Breakers returns on Friday, October 27.
3 New England states join together for offshore wind power projects, aiming to lower costs
Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island will procure future wind energy projects together rather than separately as part of a joint agreement the states’ governors announced Wednesday — the first such multi-state agreement in the nation.
What’s Up Interview: Juliana Hatfield, playing POP Emporium October 14
Singer-songwriter speaks on her career, tribute albums, and more
Newport police reports for Oct. 3 – 4
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, October 3 through 7 am on Wednesday, October 4.
City of Newport hosting a pair of trash and recycling events
First up will be an Eco-Depot hosted in concert with Rhode Island Resource Recovery scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14th from 8 a.m. until noon.
