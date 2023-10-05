⚓ Today is Thursday, October 5 - the 278th day of the year; 87 days remain in 2023.

👉 I spent the last two days attending an Independent News Sustainability Summit in Durham, North Carolina. I was among two hundred other publishers from all across the United States and Canada who are looking to find the smartest, most efficient way of doing this thing that we do. I certainly took a lot away from the summit and from fellow publishers that I was able to network with.

We’ll experiment with some things over the next few weeks, hopefully, they’ll improve our product, and your experience, and help us build a more sustainable independent news business. As always, thank you for your patience and for your support.

🎶 German pianist and Newport resident, Clemens Teufel, will kick off his new music series, Puddingstone Music Series, today with “Jazz Meets Classics” at Greenvale Vineyards.

🚢 On the cruise ship schedule this week;

Thursday, Oct. 5. – MSC Meraviglia

Friday, Oct. 6 – Silver Shadow

Saturday, Oct.7 – Viking Mars

Saturday, Oct.7 – Spirit of Discovery

Sunday, Oct.8 – Emerald Princess

Sunday, Oct. 8 – MS Seven Seas Mariner

Monday, Oct.9 – Norwegian Escape

💰 The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.4 billion after no players matched all six numbers on Wednesday night. The winning numbers announced were: 9, 35, 54, 63, 64, and the Powerball 1.

🎉 Conde Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Awards have been announced and five Newport Hotels are honored.

Best Hotels in the World

#15 The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection

Best Hotels in the Northeast

#1 The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection

#13 Castle Hill Inn

#14 The Chanler at Cliff Walk

#15 Hotel Viking

#24 Hammetts Hotel

Congratulations to all!

❣️ Support our independent newsroom by becoming a What’sUpNewp Supporter!

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE around 6 kt in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog before noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SE wind around 6 kt. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:46 am | Sunset: 6:21 pm | 11 hours and 34 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:49 am & 1:19 pm | Low tide at 5:35 am & 7:49 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 20.6 days, 66% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: The Origin of Evil at 4:30 pm, Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo at 7:30 pm

Landing: Timmy Smith at 7 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: The Last Real Circus at 9 pm

Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm

Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 9:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm

Local Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

THE LATEST ON WHATSUPNEWP

State funding for fast growing student population significantly trails national and regional benchmarks

He also faces multiple complaints against him in Rhode Island for alleged domestic violence.

Three years after a Christopher Columbus statue was removed from a square in Providence, Rhode Island, the bronze cast has re-emerged, this time in a park in Johnston, Rhode Island, about 9 miles (14 kilometers) west of the capital.

This sale represents the highest sale of a residence at The Aquidneck Club as well as the second-highest residential sale ever in Portsmouth.

In 1996, Paula Cole released her self-produced, second album “This Fire”. It was incendiary, a double-platinum smash.

Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall on Wednesday, October 11. Here’s a look at what’s on their agenda;

Donation to Help Fund New Rescue Vehicle, Spur Engine Replacement

For the fourth straight year, The Preservation Society of Newport County will host a spooky but fun evening for costumed visitors as Trick or Treat at The Breakers returns on Friday, October 27.

Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island will procure future wind energy projects together rather than separately as part of a joint agreement the states’ governors announced Wednesday — the first such multi-state agreement in the nation.

Singer-songwriter speaks on her career, tribute albums, and more

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, October 3 through 7 am on Wednesday, October 4.

First up will be an Eco-Depot hosted in concert with Rhode Island Resource Recovery scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14th from 8 a.m. until noon.

RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES

ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP

FURTHER READING

Rhode Island Department of Health reports year's first human case of West Nile virus (WJAR)

Newport City Council proclaim day named after Clagett Coach Betsy Alison (US Sailing)