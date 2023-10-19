Today is Thursday, October 19 - the 292nd day of the year; 73 days remain in 2023.

🎤 Live stand-up comedy comes to The JPT this evening with Chelcie Lynn Live: 2 Fingers & A 12 Pack at 7 pm.

😱 Matt Kondracki and his team have just been greenlit at Amazon Prime to bring Dark Echoes paranormal show to the viewing public. The production team was on-site at The General Stanton Inn in Charlestown for almost a full day of hunting for paranormal activity. Read More

🧊 Organizers of the annual Polar Plunge at Easton’s Beach added their event to our event calendar yesterday. Details on the 20th Anniversary Polar Plunge are here.

☮️ Together For Israel: A joint program for “prayers of healing, hope, peace, and solidarity” will be held at Touro Synagogue on Wednesday, October 25.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 55. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind 6 to 8 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:01 am | Sunset: 5:58 pm | 10 hours and 59 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:30 am | Low tide at 4:16 am & 5:08 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.1 days, 18% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Chelcie Lynn Live!: 2 Fingers & A 12 Pack at 7 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing Company: Trivia at 6 pm

Sunset Cove: Karaoke at 6 pm

Local Government

See the agenda for any meeting mentioned below here

Jamestown: Senior Services Committee at 6:30 pm

Little Compton: Town Council at 6 pm

Middletown: Planning Board at 3 pm, School Committee at 3:30 pm

Newport: Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm, Public Library at 4 pm

Portsmouth: Parks and Recreation at 5:30 pm, Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;

Thursday, Oct. 19: Europa II

Saturday, Oct.21: Viking Star

Sunday, Oct. 22: Emerald Princess

Monday, Oct. 23: Ocean Navigator

Tuesday, Oct. 24: Silver Shadow

Wednesday, Oct. 25: Marella Discovery

Thursday, October 26: Caribbean Princess & Silver Shadow

Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity

Sunday, Oct.29: Emerald Princess & Artania

Monday, Oct.30: Seven Seas Mariner

ON WHATSUPNEWP

The Latest

Early in his NBA career, Jaylen Brown was largely viewed as a player who would be a component of the Boston Celtics’ long-term success, rather than a pillar of its foundation.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

The population of young lobsters has declined nearly 40% in some of the most critical fishing waters off New England, officials said Wednesday, triggering new restrictions for the fishermen who harvest the valuable crustaceans.

Newport City Council will host a Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, October 25. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda;

The job fair will feature a diverse range of employers representing various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, education, technology, hospitality, and more.

