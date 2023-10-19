Discover more from What's Up Newp
What's Up Newp: Thursday, October 19
A look at What's Up today, plus all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Today is Thursday, October 19 - the 292nd day of the year; 73 days remain in 2023.
🎤 Live stand-up comedy comes to The JPT this evening with Chelcie Lynn Live: 2 Fingers & A 12 Pack at 7 pm.
😱 Matt Kondracki and his team have just been greenlit at Amazon Prime to bring Dark Echoes paranormal show to the viewing public. The production team was on-site at The General Stanton Inn in Charlestown for almost a full day of hunting for paranormal activity. Read More
🧊 Organizers of the annual Polar Plunge at Easton’s Beach added their event to our event calendar yesterday. Details on the 20th Anniversary Polar Plunge are here.
☮️ Together For Israel: A joint program for “prayers of healing, hope, peace, and solidarity” will be held at Touro Synagogue on Wednesday, October 25.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 55. South wind 7 to 9 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: S wind 6 to 8 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:01 am | Sunset: 5:58 pm | 10 hours and 59 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:30 am | Low tide at 4:16 am & 5:08 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.1 days, 18% lighting.
Things To Do
12 pm to 6 pm: Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church Newport
3 pm: Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
5:30 pm: Newport Historical Society Annual Meeting at Colony House
6 pm: Zumba! at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: Cocktail Club - Vodka at Hotel Viking
7 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm: Chelcie Lynn Live!: 2 Fingers & A 12 Pack at The JPT
7:30 pm: Chef Tasting Series at Hamilton Hoppin House
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Chelcie Lynn Live!: 2 Fingers & A 12 Pack at 7 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm
Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Company: Trivia at 6 pm
Sunset Cove: Karaoke at 6 pm
Local Government
See the agenda for any meeting mentioned below here
Jamestown: Senior Services Committee at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Town Council at 6 pm
Middletown: Planning Board at 3 pm, School Committee at 3:30 pm
Newport: Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm, Public Library at 4 pm
Portsmouth: Parks and Recreation at 5:30 pm, Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;
Thursday, Oct. 19: Europa II
Saturday, Oct.21: Viking Star
Sunday, Oct. 22: Emerald Princess
Monday, Oct. 23: Ocean Navigator
Tuesday, Oct. 24: Silver Shadow
Wednesday, Oct. 25: Marella Discovery
Thursday, October 26: Caribbean Princess & Silver Shadow
Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity
Sunday, Oct.29: Emerald Princess & Artania
Monday, Oct.30: Seven Seas Mariner
ON WHATSUPNEWP
The Latest
NBA’s $300 million man, Jaylen Brown ready to step into leadership role for retooled Celtics
Early in his NBA career, Jaylen Brown was largely viewed as a player who would be a component of the Boston Celtics’ long-term success, rather than a pillar of its foundation.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Young lobsters show decline off New England, and fishermen will see new rules as a result
The population of young lobsters has declined nearly 40% in some of the most critical fishing waters off New England, officials said Wednesday, triggering new restrictions for the fishermen who harvest the valuable crustaceans.
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on Oct. 25
Newport City Council will host a Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, October 25. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda;
CCRI, Working Cities Newport and RI Dept. of Labor & Training to host Aquidneck Island Job Fair
The job fair will feature a diverse range of employers representing various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, education, technology, hospitality, and more.
ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP
Senator Whitehouse encourages Rhode Island seniors to maximize new prescription drug savings through Medicare Open Enrollment
Newport County residents can now visit Rough Point Museum for free
FURTHER READING
Prudence residents press town for a fix to ferry parking woes (East Bay RI)
The best Halloween displays of 2023 in RI, Mass. (WPRI)
Lifespan launches safety campaign as violence against healthcare workers rises (WJAR)
16 Real-Life Haunted Places in Rhode Island (RI Monthly)
Send me your feedback, story ideas, and news tips!
I’d love to hear from you with any questions, feedback, story ideas, or news tips that you might have. Hit me up at ryan@whatsupnewp.com or comment below.