⚓ Today is Thursday, October 12 - the 285th day of the year; 80 days remain in 2023.

🎤 The first presentation in the Preservation Society of Newport County’s Fall Lecture Series takes place tonight at the Marble House when Dr. Cathleen Cahill and The Reverend Bayer Lee present “‘Our Sisters in China are Free’: Chinese Women’s Contributions to US Suffrage.”

💀 Things are getting spooky at The JPT this evening as they present the New England theatrical premiere of the new horror/psychological thriller Mother, May I?

🍕 The take-out counter at Mother Pizzeria is now open. The quick service counter is reminiscent of a Roman café and offers a rotating selection of Roman-style slices, snacks, salads, and gelato.

👉 Connect Greater Newport, the regional economic development division of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, will be hosting its fourth annual Business Walk on October 24 to meet in person with business owners in Newport County and gather their input on the region’s business climate.

🎃 Trinity Church’s 15th Annual Pumpkin Patch opened yesterday and will remain open daily through October 31.

🏄 Break Through Wves will host their 3rd Annual Paddle Out Ceremony at Easton’s Beach on Sunday.

🏀 Payton Pritchard scored 17 points to lead the Boston Celtics in scoring for a third straight preseason game and the Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time in four days, 112-101 on Wednesday night.

🏒 David Pastrnak scored to break a second-period tie and added an empty-netter for the Boston Bruins, which won its season opener a year after setting NHL records for wins and points but then losing in the first round of the playoffs.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Thursday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Thursday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Thursday Night: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NNW 5 to 7 kt after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:53 am | Sunset: 6:09 pm | 11 hours and 15 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:01 am & 7:16 pm | Low tide at 12:25 am & 12:38 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.9 days, 7% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Flora And Son at 4:30 pm, Mother, May I? New England Premiere at 7:30 pm

Landing: Timmy Smith at 7 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am

One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm

Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 9:30 pm

Sunset Cove: Karaoke at 6 pm

Local Government

Cruise Ships

On the cruise ship schedule this week;

Thursday, Oct. 12 Crystal Serenity

Friday, Oct.13 Seaborn Quest

Saturday, Oct. 14 MSC Luxury

Saturday, Oct. 14 Crystal Serenity

Sunday, Oct.15 Emerald Princess

ON WHATSUPNEWP

The Latest

3rd Annual Event to be held on Sunday, October 15

Payton Pritchard scored 17 points to lead Boston in scoring for a third straight preseason game and the Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time in four days, 112-101 on Wednesday night.

The Bruins victory spoiled the milestone for Bedard, the league’s most anticipated rookie in nearly a decade.

Meeting Face-to-Face with Businesses to Take the Pulse of our Region’s Economy

Fueled by recent success against Dean College, Salve Regina field hockey secured a 7-0 triumph over the Bulldogs at Grant Field on Wednesday.

The patch includes cider, hot and cold, goodies, sweets, pumpkin chili, and live music by Rising on the weekends!

Governor McKee joined legislative leaders, RIC President Jack Warner and scholarship recipients for a ceremonial bill signing on campus

RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES

ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP

FURTHER READING

U.S. Naval War College Hosts Sixth Annual Cardines Classic Army Navy Baseball Game (USNWC)

The little law that could make a big difference in Rhode Island public schools (Rhode Island Current)

1.73B Powerball jackpot goes to lucky player in California (WPRI)