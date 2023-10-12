Discover more from What's Up Newp
What's Up Newp: Thursday, October 12
A look at what's up today, plus all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
⚓ Today is Thursday, October 12 - the 285th day of the year; 80 days remain in 2023.
🎤 The first presentation in the Preservation Society of Newport County’s Fall Lecture Series takes place tonight at the Marble House when Dr. Cathleen Cahill and The Reverend Bayer Lee present “‘Our Sisters in China are Free’: Chinese Women’s Contributions to US Suffrage.”
💀 Things are getting spooky at The JPT this evening as they present the New England theatrical premiere of the new horror/psychological thriller Mother, May I?
🍕 The take-out counter at Mother Pizzeria is now open. The quick service counter is reminiscent of a Roman café and offers a rotating selection of Roman-style slices, snacks, salads, and gelato.
👉 Connect Greater Newport, the regional economic development division of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, will be hosting its fourth annual Business Walk on October 24 to meet in person with business owners in Newport County and gather their input on the region’s business climate.
🎃 Trinity Church’s 15th Annual Pumpkin Patch opened yesterday and will remain open daily through October 31.
🏄 Break Through Wves will host their 3rd Annual Paddle Out Ceremony at Easton’s Beach on Sunday.
🏀 Payton Pritchard scored 17 points to lead the Boston Celtics in scoring for a third straight preseason game and the Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time in four days, 112-101 on Wednesday night.
🏒 David Pastrnak scored to break a second-period tie and added an empty-netter for the Boston Bruins, which won its season opener a year after setting NHL records for wins and points but then losing in the first round of the playoffs.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
Thursday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Marine Forecast
Thursday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Thursday Night: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NNW 5 to 7 kt after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:53 am | Sunset: 6:09 pm | 11 hours and 15 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:01 am & 7:16 pm | Low tide at 12:25 am & 12:38 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.9 days, 7% lighting.
Things To Do
4 pm: Illuminating Your Gratitude on Thames at IYRS
5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet6 pm: Make New Friends: Girl Scouts at Middletown Public Library
7 pm: Newport County Genealogy Society meeting at Church of Latter Day Saints
7 pm: Elijah Craig Whiskey Dinner at The Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar
7 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet & Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm: Newport Ski Club Meeting at Vasco da Gama
7 pm: newportFILM Screening: THE MISSION at Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Flora And Son at 4:30 pm, Mother, May I? New England Premiere at 7:30 pm
Landing: Timmy Smith at 7 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am
One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm
Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 9:30 pm
Sunset Cove: Karaoke at 6 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Police Pension Committee at 9 am
Middletown: Outreach Sub-Committee at 5 pm
Newport: Housing Authority at 3 pm, Waterfront Commission at 9:45 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee – Health & Wellness Subcommittee at 3:30 pm
Tiverton: Economic Development Commission at 6 pm
Cruise Ships
On the cruise ship schedule this week;
Thursday, Oct. 12 Crystal Serenity
Friday, Oct.13 Seaborn Quest
Saturday, Oct. 14 MSC Luxury
Saturday, Oct. 14 Crystal Serenity
Sunday, Oct.15 Emerald Princess
ON WHATSUPNEWP
The Latest
Break Through Waves to host its Annual Paddle Out Ceremony at Easton’s Beach on Oct. 15
3rd Annual Event to be held on Sunday, October 15
Payton Pritchard leads Boston in scoring again and Celtics beat 76ers for second time in four days
Payton Pritchard scored 17 points to lead Boston in scoring for a third straight preseason game and the Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time in four days, 112-101 on Wednesday night.
Rookie Bedard scores, but Pastrnak pots 2 to lead Bruins past Blackhawks 3-1
The Bruins victory spoiled the milestone for Bedard, the league’s most anticipated rookie in nearly a decade.
Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce to host Annual Business Walk on October 24
Meeting Face-to-Face with Businesses to Take the Pulse of our Region’s Economy
Salve Athletics: Seahawks deliver ruff loss to Bulldogs
Fueled by recent success against Dean College, Salve Regina field hockey secured a 7-0 triumph over the Bulldogs at Grant Field on Wednesday.
Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns Oct. 11 – 31
The patch includes cider, hot and cold, goodies, sweets, pumpkin chili, and live music by Rising on the weekends!
Hope Scholarship launches at Rhode Island College
Governor McKee joined legislative leaders, RIC President Jack Warner and scholarship recipients for a ceremonial bill signing on campus
RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES
ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP
Woman on electric bicycle killed in crash at the intersection of Admiral Kalbfus Road and Hillside Avenue
FURTHER READING
U.S. Naval War College Hosts Sixth Annual Cardines Classic Army Navy Baseball Game (USNWC)
The little law that could make a big difference in Rhode Island public schools (Rhode Island Current)
1.73B Powerball jackpot goes to lucky player in California (WPRI)