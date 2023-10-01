⚓ Today is Sunday, October 1 - the 274th day of the year; 91 days remain in 2023. Today kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, National Book Month, LGBTQ+ History Month, and ADHD Awareness Month.

👉 The threat of a federal government shutdown suddenly lifted late Saturday as President Joe Biden signed a temporary funding bill to keep agencies open with little time to spare after Congress rushed to approve the bipartisan deal. The bill funds the government until Nov. 17.

🎃 The second and final day of the Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Harvest Fair runs from 10 am to 5 pm today. Don’t miss the fun!

🎶 The Collaborative will present Folk at the Farm, a music concert featuring four Rhode Island-based bands and performers, at Frerichs Farm in Warren today.

🏈 The New England Patriots (1-2) will take on the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) at AT&T Stadium in Dallas at 4:25 pm today on FOX.

🚢 On the cruise ship schedule, the Emerald Princess is scheduled to visit today and the Norwegian Escape on Monday.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind around 6 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: N wind 9 to 11 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 64°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:42 am | Sunset: 6:27 pm | 11 hours and 45 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:47 am & 10:11 pm | Low tide at 2:49 am & 3:45 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 16.5 days, 97% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm

Landing: Alex Gomes at 1 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Mike Crandall Band at 4 pm

Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 6 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Rejects Beer Co: Oktoberfest featuring live music from 2 pm to 7 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Hugo is an incredibly handsome beefy, buff boy

Baltimore (101-60), which hosts an AL Division Series starting Oct. 7, is finishing its winningest season since going 102-57 in 1979.

Kasim Hill threw two touchdown passes and ran for a TD in the second quarter to help Rhode Island pull away in the Rams’ 49-26 win Saturday against Bryant.

October 27, 1946 – September 26, 2023

March 07, 1963 – September 28, 2023

January 18, 1945 – September 28, 2023

May 31, 1933 – September 26, 2023

February 06, 1978 – September 29, 2023

Jake Willcox threw four touchdown passes, backup Nate Lussier threw another and Brown cruised to a 42-20 win over Central Connecticut on Saturday.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

