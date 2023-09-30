⚓ Today is Saturday, September 30 - the 273rd day of the year; 92 days remain in 2023. Today is International Podcast Day, Botswana Day, and International Rabbit Day!

🍂 Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Harvest Fair returns this weekend for its 49th year of fall festivities. A seasonal favorite on Aquidneck Island, Harvest Fair brings the community together at the Norman Bird Sanctuary for a weekend of family-friendly fun, including hayrides, children’s games, live music, Ragged Island beer, and more! During the 2023 Harvest Fair, 12 food vendors and 29 crafters will supply a wide range of local and hand-crafted goods.

☘️ The Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will host a Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Party fundraiser at the Hibernian Hall today.

‼️ A couple of reminders: Frosty Freez closes for the season at the end of today. Becky’s BBQ will close its doors after 25 years at the end of today.

🚢 On the cruise ship schedule, the Emerald Princess is scheduled to visit on Sunday, and the Norwegian Escape on Monday.

❣️ Want to help What’sUpNewp grow? Support our independent newsroom by becoming a What’sUpNewp Supporter!

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog. Low around 58. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers. Patchy fog before 3 p.m. High near 63. North wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today: NNE wind around 10 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers. Patchy fog before 3pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNE wind around 9 kt. A slight chance of showers before 9pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 64°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:40 am | Sunset: 6:29 pm | 11 hours and 48 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:59 am & 9:22 pm | Low tide at 2:10 am & 2:57 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 15.3 days, 100% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Two Across at 6:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music at 1 pm

Hibernian Hall: McMurphy’s at 1 pm

Johnny’s: Phoenix Avenue at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 4:30 pm, The Origin Of Evil at 7:30 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Kidd Katy at 8:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 10 pm

Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Saturday Afternoon Acoustic from 12:30 pm to 7 pm, Angelus Hall at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm

Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Lava Lamp at 1 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Ruby Mac & Mel and Friends at 4:30 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

THE LATEST ON WHATSUPNEWP

We published 17 stories yesterday on What’sUpNewp.com, here’s the latest since our last newsletter.

Van Morrison, Becky’s BBQ, Largest Cruise Ship visits Newport, and more.

Meet Conan, the resilient and exuberant canine with a heart as big as his boundless energy.

Means took a perfect game into the fifth inning of Baltimore’s 3-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

With gridlock persisting in Washington, a government shutdown is looking all but inevitable ahead of this weekend’s deadline.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the second-highest sale in Middletown, and the second highest sale in Newport County, year-to-date.

“On Thursday night, October 5, we are scheduled to move to the final traffic configuration on Admiral Kalbfus Road, removing the current lanes shifts and opening lanes that had been closed for construction.”

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

On Tap This Week: Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week, Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair, Half-Way to St. Patrick’s Day, and more.

Read More Headlines

ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP

FURTHER READING

M32 World Championship at Newport, Rhode Island - Day 2 (Sail World)

Tiverton police say they caught registered sex offender in car with girl (WJAR)

Steamship Authority plans potential fare increase for Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket travelers (WJAR)