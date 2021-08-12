What's Up Newp Newsletter: Thursday, August 12

Good Morning,

Today at 10:00 AM Newport Public Schools, joined by city and state officials, students, teachers, and families will celebrate the expansion of Pell Elementary School at a construction groundbreaking ceremony. This celebration will take place at Pell Elementary School and is open to the public.

Our author series continues with a videocast on today at 2:30 pm with Shane Joseph Hopkins, a Newport Firefighter who has written what he hopes is “Great American Novel.” More Details/Watch

Safe Harbor Race Weekend: The three-day sailing regatta, scheduled for its inaugural edition this weekend, will see 46 teams competing on Narragansett Bay in six classes for ORC, PHRF (A and B), Performance Cruising (Spinnaker and Non-Spinnaker), and Superyachts. Read More

Some of the finest concerts this summer have been held outdoors at the Norman Bird Sanctuary in Middletown. The concert series, organized by Common Fence Music, has already been the site of a pair of sold-out shows, featuring nationally known recording artists Sean Rowe and Dom Flemons. Next up in the series is Boston-based singer-songwriter Alisa Amador. She’s excited about her upcoming show on Friday, August 20th at 7 PM. Read More

The Mid-Summer Fire Dinner at Newport Vineyards last night was a delicious and fun experience. Kudos to Chef Andy and his entire culinary team on a job well done! Keep an eye on newportvineyards.com for their next dinner and other fun special events.

What’s Up Newp has partnered up with the JPT Film & Event Center and Narragansett Beer to present three upcoming events. Limited seating is available for each event. If you plan on joining us, you should buy tickets ahead of time as each event will sell out.

Tuesday, August 17 - Jaws Party (Sold-Out)

Wednesday, August 18 - Top Gun (Limited tickets remain)

Wednesday, September 1 - Jaws Party (Limited tickets remain)

Check out what else the JPT has coming up virtually and in theatre at janepickens.com.

What’s Up Today - Thursday, August 12

Weather Forecast

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Heat Advisory in effect from August 12, 12:00 PM EDT until August 12, 08:00 PM EDT

Air Quality Alert

Today - Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight - Isolated showers before 1 am, then isolated showers and thunderstorms between 1 am and 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Today - SSW wind 6 to 10 kt. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SW wind around 8 kt. Isolated showers before 1 am, then isolated showers and thunderstorms between 1 am and 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:51 am | Sunset: 7:48 pm | 13 hours & 57 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:19 am & 11:36 pm | Low tide at 4:25 am & 4:46 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 3.5 days, 13% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bowen’s Wharf – John Monllos from 11 am to 1 pm, Andrew Francis from 3 pm to 5 pm

Easton’s Beach – T-Bone at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – The Hidden Life of Trees, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men

Landing –Zane Christopher at 1 pm, Cara Brindisi at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Dragonfly Marie at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – The Complaints at 9 pm

newportFILM – Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free – newportFILM Outdoors at Newport Polo Grounds at 6 pm

Norey’s – The High Tidals at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm

The Redwood Library – Mellissa Chaplin Family from 6 pm to 7:15 pm

City & Government

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Shane Joseph Hopkins, author and Newport firefighter

RIDOH: Most fixed, state-run COVID-19 testing sites now requiring appointments

Inaugural Safe Harbor Race Weekend is set to take place August 13 – 15

Justine Mettraux and Simon Fisher score third-place finish for 11th Hour Racing Team in the Rolex Fastnet Race

Shoreline access study commission appointed

Little Compton School Department and Community Center partner to offer summer learning opportunities for students

What’s Up Interview: Singer Alisa Amador coming to Norman Bird Sanctuary Friday, August 20th

Recent Local Obituaries

ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

News From Elsewhere

Portsmouth voters will be asked to approve $21.44M school bond (East Bay RI)

Plans for proposed senior complex in Portsmouth unveiled (East Bay RI)

Governor McKee Signs Legislation on Doula Services (RI.Gov)

Five Can't-Miss Events this Week in Rhode Island (RI Monthly)

Worst-Case Scenario: Hurricane Rhody Could Unleash Problems on Port of Providence Area (ecoRI News)

We’ll See You Out There

Photo by timnewportri. Tag your photos on Instagram with #WhatsUpNewp or @WhatsUpNewp for a chance to be featured here.

Share What's Up Newp Newsletter