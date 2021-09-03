What's Up Newp Newsletter - September 3
A look ahead at what's happening, new, and to do this Labor Day weekend.
Good Morning,
Today is Friday, September 3. On This Day, Charlie Barr helmed Reliance undefeated in the 1903 America’s Cup in Newport against UK Shamrock III. Read More
At least one spotter report measured 8.32” of rain fell in Portsmouth Wednesday night into Thursday. Here’s how much rain fell across Rhode Island
Road crews will continue repair work on Fairview Lane in Portsmouth today, which collapsed due to the heavy rains.
The remnants of Hurricane Ida have necessitated closures of shellfish harvesting for many of the state's shellfish harvest areas in Narragansett Bay and the coastal salt ponds.
The Police Departments of Newport County, in conjunction with the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association, has announced that all of the Police Departments in Newport County will be conducting enhanced DUI patrols this coming weekend.
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is hosting a "Bioluminescence Night" at Beavertail State Park, in Jamestown, this weekend.
What’s Up Today
Weather Forecast
Today - A slight chance of showers after 2 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind around 7 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - NW wind around 8 kt. A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - NW wind around 6 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:13 am | Sunset: 7:15 pm | 13 hours of sun.
High tide at 5:40 am & 6:04 pm | Low tide at 11:11 am.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 25 days, 18% lighting.
Things To Do
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
5 pm to 8 pm – “Books, Baseball, and Breweries” Book Signing at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company
7 pm to 10 pm – Kristin Hersh – Book Signing & Performance at Charter Books
8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
@ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center ( Virtual)– Searching For Mr. Rugoff,Never Gonna Snow Again
Landing – Jake Kulak Band at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe – Steve Smith & The Nakes from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club presents Stephanie Peters at 6:30 pm
O’brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm
One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
What’s Up This Labor Day Weekend: Things to do, live music, and more (September 3 – 6)
Here’s how much rain fell across Rhode Island
River Bend East Songwriters Festival coming to Slater Mill Sept. 11th
Jamestown Arts Center announces Open House Saturday, Sept. 11
Save The Bay calls on Rhode Island volunteers to #ConnectAndCollect at Ocean Conservancy’s 36th annual International Coastal Cleanup
2021 Local Agriculture and Seafood Act grants awarded to twenty small businesses, food initiatives across the state
Recent Local Obituaries
