What's Up Newp Newsletter - September 2

Good Morning,
Today is Thursday, September 2.
Thanks to all who came out to our sold-out encore Jaws Summer Party last night at the JPT Film & Events Center! The next event we’ll host at The JPT is on September 15 when we co-present Raiders Of The Lost Ark!
Our live virtual video housing relief program panel discussion took place yesterday and included a lot of great information and resources. Our guests were Senator Dawn Euer; Christine Hunsinger, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer at RI Housing; Angela Downing, Director of Social Services; and Cindy Nemet, Family Advocate Safety Net. Watch it here.
ICYMI: On Tuesday, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burn Jermain joined us for a live virtual video discussion. We talked about COVID-19 and schools, what’s new this school year, got an update on the Rogers High School and Pell Elementary School projects, and more. Watch it here.
The Fifth Element has sold. The $4.5 million sale included the commercial-retail property at 105-11 Broadway, as well as the adjacent property best known as the former home of Foley’s Garage. Included in the sale were The Fifth Element’s inventory, equipment, trademarks, etc., and its liquor license. Read More
Fences are up, stages construction is almost complete, and sound systems are being tested at Ninigret State Park in Charlestown where the Rhythm and Roots Festival is scheduled to begin Friday at 4 pm. Read More
What’s Up Today
Weather Forecast
Today - Rain before noon, then a slight chance of showers between noon and 2 pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Patchy fog before 11 am. High near 69. Breezy, with an east wind of 15 to 22 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Marine Forecast
Gale Watch in effect from September 2, 04:00 AM EDT until September 2, 05:00 PM EDT
Today - N wind 16 to 19 kt decreasing to 13 to 16 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 kt. Rain, mainly before noon. The rain could be heavy at times. Patchy fog before 11am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - NNW wind 6 to 8 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:12 am | Sunset: 7:16pm | 13 hours & 3 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4:43 am & 5:13 pm | Low tide at 10:16 am & 11:43 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 24 days, 26% lighting.
Things To Do
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class – Hotel Viking
7:25 pm – My Name is Pauli Murray – newportFILM Outdoors at Rosecliff Lawn
7:30 pm – An Evening with Fausto Palma at Jamestown Arts Center
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Jamestown Arts Center – An Evening with Fausto Palma from 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Charlatan
JPT Film & Event Center (In Theater) – Back To The Future at 7:30 pm
Landing –Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe – The Naticks from 8 pm to 11 pm
newportFILM – My Name is Pauli Murray – newportFILM Outdoors at 7:25 pm at Rosecliff Lawn
Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Brick Park at 8 pm
Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm
City & Government
11 am – Portsmouth Board of Canvassers
7 pm – Middletown Town Council Sub-Committee Short Term Rentals
Governor McKee’s Public Schedule
1 pm - Governor Dan McKee, Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, M.D., M.P.H., Executive Director of the COVID-19 Response Tom McCarthy, Postsecondary Education Commissioner Shannon Gilkey, and University of Rhode Island (URI) President Marc Parlange will provide an update on COVID-19. This week's update will be held at URI, as students return to campus, to discuss and highlight student vaccination efforts and COVID-19 best practices.
4 pm - McKee will chair a meeting of the Commerce RI board.
6 pm - McKee, Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, and Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor will hold the thirteenth Rhode Island 2030 Community Conversation. This conversation will be focused on quality of life and will be live-streamed on the Governor's Facebook page.
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
Save The Bay calls on Rhode Island volunteers to #ConnectAndCollect at Ocean Conservancy’s 36th annual International Coastal Cleanup
2021 Local Agriculture and Seafood Act grants awarded to twenty small businesses, food initiatives across the state
State Arts Council announces a call for artists for the galleries at Block Island Airport and GREEN SPACE at RI T.F. Green International Airport
Rhythm and Roots Festival ready to go this weekend in Charlestown
The Fifth Element sells for $4.5 million
Festa Italiana Committee seeks vendors for Annual Festa In the Park
Potter League for Animals takes dogs from Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida
Mark Thompson to step down as Executive Director of Newport Restoration Foundation
Recent Local Obituaries
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
ICYMI: Popular on What’s Up Newp Right Now
What Sold: 31 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (August 23 - 27)
Fort Adams Trust's fall event schedule includes car shows, a food truck festival, fundraisers, and family fun
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.