What's Up Newp Newsletter - September 2

Thanks to all who came out to our sold-out encore Jaws Summer Party last night at the JPT Film & Events Center! The next event we’ll host at The JPT is on September 15 when we co-present Raiders Of The Lost Ark!

Our live virtual video housing relief program panel discussion took place yesterday and included a lot of great information and resources. Our guests were Senator Dawn Euer; Christine Hunsinger, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer at RI Housing; Angela Downing, Director of Social Services; and Cindy Nemet, Family Advocate Safety Net. Watch it here.

ICYMI: On Tuesday, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burn Jermain joined us for a live virtual video discussion. We talked about COVID-19 and schools, what’s new this school year, got an update on the Rogers High School and Pell Elementary School projects, and more. Watch it here.

The Fifth Element has sold. The $4.5 million sale included the commercial-retail property at 105-11 Broadway, as well as the adjacent property best known as the former home of Foley’s Garage. Included in the sale were The Fifth Element’s inventory, equipment, trademarks, etc., and its liquor license. Read More

Fences are up, stages construction is almost complete, and sound systems are being tested at Ninigret State Park in Charlestown where the Rhythm and Roots Festival is scheduled to begin Friday at 4 pm. Read More

Flash Flood Warning until September 2, 08:30 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch until September 2, 02:00 PM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - Rain before noon, then a slight chance of showers between noon and 2 pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Patchy fog before 11 am. High near 69. Breezy, with an east wind of 15 to 22 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunrise: 6:12 am | Sunset: 7:16pm | 13 hours & 3 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:43 am & 5:13 pm | Low tide at 10:16 am & 11:43 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 24 days, 26% lighting.

Governor McKee’s Public Schedule

1 pm - Governor Dan McKee, Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, M.D., M.P.H., Executive Director of the COVID-19 Response Tom McCarthy, Postsecondary Education Commissioner Shannon Gilkey, and University of Rhode Island (URI) President Marc Parlange will provide an update on COVID-19. This week's update will be held at URI, as students return to campus, to discuss and highlight student vaccination efforts and COVID-19 best practices.

4 pm - McKee will chair a meeting of the Commerce RI board.

6 pm - McKee, Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, and Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor will hold the thirteenth Rhode Island 2030 Community Conversation. This conversation will be focused on quality of life and will be live-streamed on the Governor's Facebook page.

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

