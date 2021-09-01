What's Up Newp Newsletter - September 1

Good Morning,

Today is Wednesday, September 1.

Today at 1 pm, What’s Up Newp will host a live virtual housing relief program panel discussion. The conversation will include Senator Dawn Euer; Christine Hunsinger, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer at RI Housing; Angela Downing, Director of Social Services; and Cindy Nemet, Family Advocate Safety Net. Watch it live or anytime afterward here.

What’s Up Newp & The JPT’s encore Jaws Summer Party this evening is officially sold-out! Thanks to all who bought tickets for both of our Jaws events. If we don’t see you tonight, our next event at the JPT is on September 15 when we co-present Raiders Of The Lost Ark! Of course, the fun continues at the JPT even without us, check out their full schedule of events which includes a Footloose Party, In The Heights, Back To The Future, and much more.

Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Here's a look at the 31 latest real estate transactions in Newport County.

After 240 years, graves of fallen French Revolutionary soldiers will be honored with an unveiling ceremony at Trinity Church on September 10.

The Fort Adams Trust on Tuesday announced its fall 2021 schedule of community events for all to enjoy every weekend ranging from classic car shows & food truck festivals to road races & walkathon fundraisers, and finally celebrations of fun for families & children.

Governor McKee this morning will host a bill signing ceremony at the State House for two pieces of legislation to reduce prescription drug costs. One bill will limit insured patients’ copays for insulin used to treat diabetes to $40 per 30-day supply. The other bill allows pharmacists to inform customers about lower-cost prescription options.

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch in effect from September 1, 02:00 PM EDT until September 2, 02:00 PM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - Showers likely, mainly after 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible..

Tonight - Rain and thunderstorms likely, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 62. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Marine Forecast

Gale Watch in effect from September 2, 04:00 AM EDT until September 2, 05:00 PM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NNE 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Showers likely, mainly after 2 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - ENE wind 9 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. Rain and thunderstorms likely, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:11 am | Sunset: 7:18pm | 13 hours & 6 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:41 am & 4:10 pm | Low tide at 9:11 am & 11 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 23 days, 35% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blithewold Mansion – Music at Sunset: Jimmy Ryan & the Haymakers Bluegrass from 5 pm to 7 pm

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Charlatan

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theater) – Jaws Summer Party at 6:30 pm

Landing – Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Fausto Palma from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East – Zane Christopher at 9 pm

City & Government

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

