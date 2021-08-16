What's Up Newp Newsletter: Monday, August 16

Good Morning,

What’s Up Newp will be hosting three events at the JPT Film & Event Center over the next two weeks. Tickets are $12 per event and there is limited seating. Join us for the fun;

August 17 - Jaws Summer Party featuring The Teledynes ( Sold-Out )

August 18 - Top Gun (Limited tickets remain)

September 1 - Jaws Summer Party featuring The Teledynes (Limited tickets remain)

What’s Up New’s movie critic, Alexander Harrison, reviews Coda.

Rogue Island Comedy Festival late last night revealed their Fall Fest Lineup. What’s Up Newp is proud to sponsor this event. Don’t miss the fun from October 7 - 11. More info at www.rogueislandcomedyfest.com.

What’s Up Today - Monday, August 16

Weather Forecast

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 6 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:59 am | Sunset: 7:43 pm | 13 hours & 47 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:23 am & 2:59 pm | Low tide at 7:37 am & 9:41 pm.

Moon: First Quarter Moon, 7.7 days, 54% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men

Landing – Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am

City & Government

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

