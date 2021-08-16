What's Up Newp Newsletter: Monday, August 16
What’s Up Newp will be hosting three events at the JPT Film & Event Center over the next two weeks. Tickets are $12 per event and there is limited seating. Join us for the fun;
August 17 - Jaws Summer Party featuring The Teledynes (Sold-Out)
August 18 - Top Gun (Limited tickets remain)
September 1 - Jaws Summer Party featuring The Teledynes (Limited tickets remain)
What’s Up New’s movie critic, Alexander Harrison, reviews Coda.
Rogue Island Comedy Festival late last night revealed their Fall Fest Lineup. What’s Up Newp is proud to sponsor this event. Don’t miss the fun from October 7 - 11. More info at www.rogueislandcomedyfest.com.
What’s Up Today - Monday, August 16
Weather Forecast
Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 6 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:59 am | Sunset: 7:43 pm | 13 hours & 47 minutes of sun.
High tide at 2:23 am & 2:59 pm | Low tide at 7:37 am & 9:41 pm.
Moon: First Quarter Moon, 7.7 days, 54% lighting.
Things To Do
10:45 am - Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
3 pm to 6:30 pm - Jamestown Farmers Market at Jamestown Recreation Center
Live Music & Entertainment
Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
Landing – Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am
City & Government
2 pm - Middletown Planning Board
6 pm - Middletown Town Council
6:30 pm - Little Compton Town Council
6:30 pm - Little Compton Charter Review Commission
6:30 pm - Jamestown Town Council
7 pm - Tiverton Library Trustees
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “Coda”
Concert Recap and Photos: Cracker rocks the Narrows Center (August 13, 2021)
Guest View: How to save local news in Rhode Island (without government interference)
Club Passim hosting the Brighton House Festival August 18th
Opinion: To slow climate change, teach climate literacy
Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available for immunocompromised individuals in Rhode Island
Now Hiring: 103 job opportunities available in and around Newport right now
RIPTA thanks Episcopal Diocese, praises community partners on beach shuttle pilot program
Rhode Island Airport Corporation will host a job fair at Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport on August 18
RIDOH launches new Drug Overdose Surveillance Data Hub
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
News From Elsewhere
Local legislator takes lead with successful pay equity legislation (East Bay RI)
New England virus transmission up, renewing calls for masks (WPRI)
