What's Up Newp Newsletter: Friday, August 13

RIDOH has given the green light to Fort Adams and King Park Beaches to reopen, saying that both beaches have returned to safe bacteria levels. Hazard’s Beach and Spouting Rock Beach remain closed, according to RIDOH’s website.

ICYMI: Our author series continued yesterday with a live virtual video interview with Shane Joseph Hopkins, a Newport Firefighter who has written what he hopes is “Great American Novel.” Watch It Here

On August 28, the Jamestown Arts Center will celebrate its 10th Annual Summer Soirée with artists, friends, neighbors, and supporters during a night of music, dancing, summer savories, a live auction, and more! More Details

Need to be vaccinated or know someone who wants to be? There are a few vaccination clinics popping up in our area over the next several days;

East Bay Community Action Program

o 8/14/21, 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

o Registration on www.vaccinateri.org

o Drive-through clinic

CCRI Newport, Drive-through Clinic

o 8/21/21, 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

o Registration on www.vaccinateri.org

o Drive-through clinic

Miantonomi Memorial Park

o 8/18/21, 4:00 to 7:00 PM

o Registration on www.vaccinateri.org, need to search for “Mobile Unit- Rhode Island National Guard” to find this sign up

What’s Up Today - Friday, August 13

Rev. Osagyefo Sekou and the Freedom Fighters playing Levitt AMP in Woonsocket August 13

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County: Newport Yacht Rendezvous returns on August 13

Explore PVD arts and culture with “A Pageant for Providence” this weekend (August 13-15)

Inaugural Safe Harbor Race Weekend is set to take place August 13 – 15

Weather Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SSW wind 5 to 7 kt. Patchy fog after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:52 am | Sunset: 7:47 pm | 13 hours & 55 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:10 pm | Low tide at 5:02 am & 5:35 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 4.5 days, 21% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Neal McCarthy Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men

Landing – James Weinstok at 1pm, Timeless at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Dezi Garcia from 5 pm to 9 pm, The Felix Brown Band at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club: Linda Belt and Jay Are Adams at 6:30 pm

O’brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm

One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled

