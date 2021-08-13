What's Up Newp Newsletter: Friday, August 13
WUN's roundup of all that's happening, new, and to do in Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond.
Good Morning,
RIDOH has given the green light to Fort Adams and King Park Beaches to reopen, saying that both beaches have returned to safe bacteria levels. Hazard’s Beach and Spouting Rock Beach remain closed, according to RIDOH’s website.
ICYMI: Our author series continued yesterday with a live virtual video interview with Shane Joseph Hopkins, a Newport Firefighter who has written what he hopes is “Great American Novel.” Watch It Here
On August 28, the Jamestown Arts Center will celebrate its 10th Annual Summer Soirée with artists, friends, neighbors, and supporters during a night of music, dancing, summer savories, a live auction, and more! More Details
Need to be vaccinated or know someone who wants to be? There are a few vaccination clinics popping up in our area over the next several days;
East Bay Community Action Program
o 8/14/21, 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM
o Registration on www.vaccinateri.org
o Drive-through clinic
CCRI Newport, Drive-through Clinic
o 8/21/21, 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM
o Registration on www.vaccinateri.org
o Drive-through clinic
Miantonomi Memorial Park
o 8/18/21, 4:00 to 7:00 PM
o Registration on www.vaccinateri.org, need to search for “Mobile Unit- Rhode Island National Guard” to find this sign up
What’s Up Today - Friday, August 13
Rev. Osagyefo Sekou and the Freedom Fighters playing Levitt AMP in Woonsocket August 13
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County: Newport Yacht Rendezvous returns on August 13
Explore PVD arts and culture with “A Pageant for Providence” this weekend (August 13-15)
Inaugural Safe Harbor Race Weekend is set to take place August 13 – 15
Weather Forecast
Heat Advisory in effect from August 13, 11:00 AM EDT until August 13, 08:00 PM EDT
Today - Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight - Patchy fog after 1 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - SSW wind 5 to 7 kt. Patchy fog after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:52 am | Sunset: 7:47 pm | 13 hours & 55 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:10 pm | Low tide at 5:02 am & 5:35 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 4.5 days, 21% lighting.
Things To Do
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
5 pm – Books, Baseball, and Breweries Book Signing at Ragged Island Brewing
8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
@ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Neal McCarthy Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
Landing – James Weinstok at 1pm, Timeless at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Dezi Garcia from 5 pm to 9 pm, The Felix Brown Band at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club: Linda Belt and Jay Are Adams at 6:30 pm
O’brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm
One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
Celebrate the Arts with the Jamestown Arts Center’s 10th Annual Summer Soirée
What’s Up This Weekend: Things to do, live music, and more ( August 13 – 15 )
FirstWorks Live Summer Concert Series continues Sunday with the sounds, ideas and spirit of Carnival
Commission appointed to study CRMC reorganization
CCRI’s Newport Campus will host an open enrollment day, pop-up vaccine clinic on August 17
Scaling the Wall: Allison Paschke and Jacqueline Ott to exhibit at the Jamestown Arts Center
RIDOH: Fort Adams and King Park Beaches reopened for swimming, Hazard’s and Spout Rock Beaches remain closed (Updated)
Explore PVD arts and culture with “A Pageant for Providence” this weekend (August 13-15)
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Shane Joseph Hopkins, author and Newport firefighter
Recent Local Obituaries
ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now
Survey: Martha's Vineyard is the most expensive summer destination in New England
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
News From Elsewhere
FDA authorizes extra COVID vaccine dose for those with weak immune systems (WPRI)
Mosquito Advisory: State Announces First West Nile Virus Finding of the Summer (RI.Gov)
URI names Anthony Marchese to lead College of Engineering (URI Today)
Five people seriously injured in Portsmouth accident (East Bay RI)
Portsmouth Police: Raytheon protest ‘delayed resources’ for accident response (East Bay RI)
Census 2020: Here’s how much the population grew in every RI community (WPRI)
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.