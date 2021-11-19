What's Up Newp Newsletter for Nov. 19

Good Morning,

Today is Friday, November 19. That’s right, it is not March 2.

⚓️ Overnight, our website reverted back to March 2 and we woke up to our top story being that Governor Raimondo was selected to become Secretary of Commerce and every story since then deleted. We’re working quickly on the issue and apologize for any inconvenience or confusion the website may have caused overnight. If you visit our website today and don’t see current content, please flush your cache/clear your browsing history and try again. Hopefully, we can work with our development team to pinpoint why this happened and make sure it never happens again.

⚓️ Because of all of that, this newsletter is running a bit late and abbreviated. We’ll be back on our regular schedule tomorrow.

The Latest on What’s Up Newp

Brewery of the Month: We visit West Passage Brewing Co. in North Kingstown

What’s Up This Weekend: Ice Skating, Holidays at the Newport Mansions, Sparkling Lights, and more

Castle Hill Inn offering a variety of festive experiences this holiday season

Obituary: Joan M McLaughlin

Obituary: Robin Denise Powell

Opinion: Pell and new Rogers building milestones

Fire Flowers and a Time Machine streaming from Wilbury Theatre Dec. 16-Jan. 1

Hospital and State leaders call on Rhode Islanders to seek medical care in the right setting

Festival Ballet Providence to present “The Nutcracker” Dec. 17-26

‘Santa Magic’ coming to Long Wharf Mall

Weather

Today - Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight - Clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tomorrow Night - Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until November 19, 07:00 PM EST

Today - WNW wind 13 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NW wind 10 to 13 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:39 am | Sunset: 4:22 pm | 9 hours & 43 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:30 am & 7:49 pm | Low tide at 12:16 am & 1:17 pm.

Moon: Full Moon, 14.4 days, 100% lighting.

What’s Up Out There Today

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board – Friday Night Jazz with Joe Godfrey from 7 pm to 10 pm

Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road at 7:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Barfly from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Never In Vegas at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Chris V. Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

We’ll See You Out There