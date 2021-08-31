What's Up Newp Newsletter - August 31

Good Morning,

Today is Tuesday, August 31. The inaugural U.S. National Men’s Single Tennis Championship took place on this day 1881 at the Newport Casino. More recently, on this day in 1954 Hurricane Carol came ashore the coast of Newport with a massive surge and winds of 115 mph.

Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burn Jermain joins WhatsUpNewp for a live virtual video interview today at 1 pm to talk about the upcoming school year, and review how well the system dealt with the challenges of a difficult 2020-21. The start of school is slightly more than a week away, with classes scheduled for Sept. 8. Watch live or anytime afterward.

Tomorrow at 1 pm, What’s Up Newp will host a live virtual housing relief program panel discussion. The conversation will include Senator Dawn Euer; Christine Hunsinger, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer at RI Housing; Angela Downing, Director of Social Services; and Cindy Nemet, Family Advocate Safety Net. Your questions and comments are welcome. Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com before the discussion or comment on the video on our Facebook Page during the discussion. Watch it live or anytime afterward.

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch in effect from September 1, 02:00 PM EDT until September 2, 02:00 PM EDT

Today - Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Marine Forecast

Today - ESE wind around 6 kt becoming SSE in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - S wind around 6 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:10 am | Sunset: 7:20 pm | 13 hours & 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:46 am & 3:10 pm | Low tide at 8:02 am & 10:06 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 22 days, 44% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – The Hidden Life of Trees, Charlatan

Landing – Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am

City & Government

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

Sour Grapes – A Comic Strip by Tim Jones: August 31

PHOTOS: Hurricane Carol Makes Landfall in Newport, RI on August 31, 1954

This Day In History: August 31, 1881 – Inaugural US Men’s Single Tennis Championships Is Played in Newport, RI

Concert Photos and Recap: Hundreds enjoy Rhode Island Folk Festival in East Providence (August 29, 2021)

Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burn Jermain joins WUN for a videocast Tuesday at 1 pm

Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles coming to Boch Center’s Wang Theatre Oct. 9-10

Teen and adult women’s chorus on Aquidneck Island is welcoming back singers this fall

What does full FDA approval of a vaccine do if it’s already authorized for emergency use?

Recent Local Obituaries

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

ICYMI: Popular on What’s Up Newp Right Now

We’ll See You Out There