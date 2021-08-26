What's Up Newp Newsletter - August 26

Good Morning,

Today is Thursday, August 26. President John F. Kennedy vacationed at Hammersmith Farm in Newport on August 26th & 27th, 1962. Here are some photos.

The Rhode Island Hospitality Association writes that Rhode Island’s foodservice and restaurant industry’s financial security is in danger of being wiped out by Delta Variant. Read More

Nine Rhode Island performance venues and organizations joined a partnership today to provide for the safety of their audiences, artists, staff, and volunteers, based on current scientific evidence and best practices around the country. Read More

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) issued a press release around 5 pm last night which recommends no swimming at Grinnell’s Beach and Fogland Beach in Tiverton, Bonnet Shores Beach in Narragansett, and Kent County YMCA Lower Pond in Warwick due to high bacteria counts. RIDOH officials will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is pairing up with Fresh Food Connect to make it easier for gardeners to give extra produce to local hunger relief efforts. Rhode Island Monthly with more.

Our friends at Rhode Island Monthly also bring you more on Newport Restaurant Group’s Foodlove Market. Read Story

Today - Sunny, with a high near 84. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight - Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 72. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Patchy fog after 4am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.

Sunrise: 6:05 am | Sunset: 7:28 pm | 13 hours & 22 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:22 am & 11:41 pm | Low tide at 4:16 am & 4:47 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 18.2 days, 87% lighting.

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men

Landing –Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Cara Brindisi at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Dragonfly Marie at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Inside Out at 9 pm

Norey’s – The High Tidals at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Live music at 9:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm

