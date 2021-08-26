What's Up Newp Newsletter - August 26
A look at the latest from What'sUpNewp and all that's happening, new, and to do out there today.
Good Morning,
Today is Thursday, August 26. President John F. Kennedy vacationed at Hammersmith Farm in Newport on August 26th & 27th, 1962. Here are some photos.
The Rhode Island Hospitality Association writes that Rhode Island’s foodservice and restaurant industry’s financial security is in danger of being wiped out by Delta Variant. Read More
Nine Rhode Island performance venues and organizations joined a partnership today to provide for the safety of their audiences, artists, staff, and volunteers, based on current scientific evidence and best practices around the country. Read More
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) issued a press release around 5 pm last night which recommends no swimming at Grinnell’s Beach and Fogland Beach in Tiverton, Bonnet Shores Beach in Narragansett, and Kent County YMCA Lower Pond in Warwick due to high bacteria counts. RIDOH officials will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is pairing up with Fresh Food Connect to make it easier for gardeners to give extra produce to local hunger relief efforts. Rhode Island Monthly with more.
Our friends at Rhode Island Monthly also bring you more on Newport Restaurant Group’s Foodlove Market. Read Story
What’s Up Today
Weather Forecast
Today - Sunny, with a high near 84. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight - Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 72. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - SW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Patchy fog after 4am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:05 am | Sunset: 7:28 pm | 13 hours & 22 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:22 am & 11:41 pm | Low tide at 4:16 am & 4:47 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 18.2 days, 87% lighting.
Things To Do
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
5:30 pm to 7:30 pm – Summer Picnic Series with Norman Bird Sanctuary featuring live performance by Lucas O’Reilly
6 pm to 8 pm – DIY Mocktails at The Huddle
6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class – Hotel Viking
6:30 pm – Coastal Queen Retro Music Cruise with DJ Bryan J at Sunset, departing from Bowen’s Wharf
7:40 pm – After Antartica – newportFILM Outdoors at Safe Harbor New England Boatworks
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
Landing –Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Cara Brindisi at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe – Dragonfly Marie at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Inside Out at 9 pm
Norey’s – The High Tidals at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Live music at 9:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm
City & Government
5:30 pm – Middletown School Committee
6 pm – Newport School Committee
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
PHOTOS: President John F. Kennedy Sailing In Newport on August 26, 1962
Rhode Island’s foodservice and restaurant industry’s financial security in danger of being wiped out by Delta Variant
Newport Recreation sets to new pickleball court hours to better manage demand, neighborhood impacts
Goose Set To play Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday, December 18
Leading Rhode Island performance venues and organizations to require audience vaccinations, masks until further notice
Club Passim’s campfire. to return in-person Labor Day Weekend
Scenic Aquidneck Coalition celebrates the completion of burying utilities along Middletown’s Third Beach and Paradise Valley
Recent Local Obituaries
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
ICYMI: Popular on What’s Up Newp Right Now
Now Hiring: 103 job opportunities available in and around Newport right now
