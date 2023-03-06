What's Up Newp: Morning Notes - Monday, March 6
Plus: Midtown Oyster Bar to host Providence game watch party | Snow has been a no-show for some traditionally wintry cities
Good Morning! Today is Monday, March 6. Today’s newsletter is 1,228 words - approximately a 6-minute read.
🏀 The excitement is palpable as the Providence College Friars gear up to face off against their biggest rival, the UCONN Huskies, in the Big East Tournament. If you won’t be making the trip from Newport to Madison Square Garden, what better way to cheer on the Friars than at the upcoming game watch party at Midtown Oyster Bar in Newport on Thursday, March 9, 2023? Read More -Midtown Oyster Bar to host Providence game watch party
📜 Many women have played prominent roles in Rhode Island education, from teaching to founding what has now become a prominent university with campuses in Providence and North Carolina. Today, meet Miss Johnson and Miss Wales – Gertrude I. Johnson and Mary T. Wales. And, if that sounds a bit familiar, they were the founders of what is now Johnson & Wales University.
🐎 The Sandy Point Stables in Portsmouth has been listed for sale for $5.83 million.
🇮🇪 Join What’sUpNewp this Friday at Midtown Oyster Bar for our 6th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration! Once again, the celebration features a performance by the Ancient Order of Hibernian’s (AOH) Pipes & Drums and AOH Men’s Singers.
🇮🇪 The 67th Annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade takes place this Saturday! Here are a few links with details on the upcoming festivities;
Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade set to return on March 11
Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade: Here’s what’s happening at bars and restaurants
From St. Practice Day to Green Eggs & Ham: Newport’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities kick off
Newport Irish Heritage Month will once again celebrate ‘All Things Irish’ throughout March
Have a great Monday,
~ Ryan
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 46. Northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast
List: Cancellations, closures, and delays | Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from March 6, 04:00 AM EST until March 6, 07:00 PM EST
Today: WNW wind around 12 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WNW wind 8 to 10 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 39°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:11 am | Sunset: 5:41 pm | 11 hours and 29 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:08 am & 7:23 pm | Low tide at 12:18 am & 1 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.4 days, 98% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
11 am to 8 pm: Blind Beer Tasting at Newport Vineyards
12 pm to 2 pm: St. Mary's Church Open
6:30 pm: Open Pong Night at Rejects Beer Co.
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
🎶 Entertainment
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Pension Committee at 9 am
Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
Newport: Newport Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee - Finance Subcommittee at 2 pm, Portsmouth Design Review Board at 7 pm, Portsmouth Free Public Library at 7 pm
See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
We published 25 stories over the weekend on WhatsUpNewp.com; here’s a look at the latest since our last newsletter.
🆕 The Latest
Midtown Oyster Bar to host Providence game watch party
If you won’t be making the trip from Newport to Madison Square Garden, what better way to cheer on the Friars than at the upcoming game watch party at Midtown Oyster Bar in Newport on Thursday, March 9, 2023?
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Snow has been a no-show for some traditionally wintry cities
Growing up in New England, Leah Ofsevit’s most cherished childhood memories were blanketed in snow. She remembers running barefoot outside with her brother at the first sign of it, building snowmen and ice castles most winters, strapping on skis as a toddler.
Biden reelection bid faces resistance from some Democrats
Democrats across New Hampshire are upset with the Democratic president for trying to end the state’s status as home to the first-in-the-nation presidential primary. But their concerns about Biden run much deeper, in line with a majority of Democratic voters nationwide, who question the 80-year-old president’s plans to soon launch his reelection campaign.
Quickley scores 38 in start, Knicks outlast Celtics in 2 OTs
Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 38 points, playing 55 minutes in place of injured starter Jalen Brunson, and the New York Knicks outlasted the Boston Celtics 131-129 in two overtimes Sunday night for their season-high ninth straight victory.
Women’s History Month: Meet Miss Johnson and Miss Wales
In 1914, they opened their own business school, Johnson & Wales Business School.
Jerry Frear: What is the process?
One aspect of our personal growth journey that is talked about a lot, but often not defined, is the concept of process.
Windiest cities in America
Stacker cited data from NOAA to identify the 50 windiest cities in the U.S. Cities are ranked by average wind speed between January 1984 and December 2020.
Loyer scores 33 as Davidson downs Rhode Island 68-54
Foster Loyer’s 33 points led Davidson past Rhode Island 68-54 on Saturday night.
Women’s History Month: Ruth Buzzi … or is that Gladys Ormphby
Who could ever forget Gladys Ormphby, that feisty spinster, a favorite of Dan Rowan and Dick Martin’s “Laugh-In.”
Little Compton Historical Society to host a lecture on the history of the Sakonnet People on March 21
Executive Director Marjory O’Toole will discuss the organization’s most recent research and will introduce the Historical Society’s important multi-year research effort, The Sakonnet History Project, during a Zoom at 7 PM on March 21.
Sandy Point Stables in Portsmouth lists for $5.83 million
One of the last vestiges of the original 280-acre Vanderbilt Estate that stretched from East Main Road to the Sakonnet River, Sandy Point Stables was built beginning in 1860, with completion in 1902.
Trudeau Center to hold CD release party for Donald Torres new album March 31
Torres, a client of Trudeau is releasing “The Man, The Myth, The Legend”
Biggest exports from Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of the 30 largest exports from Rhode Island in 2022 using trade data from the Census Bureau.
📖 Further Reading
ABC 6: Middletown Outlasts Barrington To Advance To Boys Hoops Final Four
East Bay: Portsmouth advances to semis after beating North Smithfield
WJAR: Portsmouth boy cuts his hair for kids with cancer, encourages others to do the same
