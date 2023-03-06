Good Morning! Today is Monday, March 6. Today’s newsletter is 1,228 words - approximately a 6-minute read.

🏀 The excitement is palpable as the Providence College Friars gear up to face off against their biggest rival, the UCONN Huskies, in the Big East Tournament. If you won’t be making the trip from Newport to Madison Square Garden, what better way to cheer on the Friars than at the upcoming game watch party at Midtown Oyster Bar in Newport on Thursday, March 9, 2023? Read More -Midtown Oyster Bar to host Providence game watch party

📜 Many women have played prominent roles in Rhode Island education, from teaching to founding what has now become a prominent university with campuses in Providence and North Carolina. Today, meet Miss Johnson and Miss Wales – Gertrude I. Johnson and Mary T. Wales. And, if that sounds a bit familiar, they were the founders of what is now Johnson & Wales University.

🐎 The Sandy Point Stables in Portsmouth has been listed for sale for $5.83 million.

🇮🇪 Join What’sUpNewp this Friday at Midtown Oyster Bar for our 6th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration! Once again, the celebration features a performance by the Ancient Order of Hibernian’s (AOH) Pipes & Drums and AOH Men’s Singers.

🇮🇪 The 67th Annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade takes place this Saturday! Here are a few links with details on the upcoming festivities;

Have a great Monday,

~ Ryan

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from March 6, 04:00 AM EST until March 6, 07:00 PM EST

Today: WNW wind around 12 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind 8 to 10 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 39°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:11 am | Sunset: 5:41 pm | 11 hours and 29 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:08 am & 7:23 pm | Low tide at 12:18 am & 1 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.4 days, 98% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 6:30 pm

Little Compton: Little Compton Pension Committee at 9 am

Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 6 pm

Newport: Newport Planning Board at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee - Finance Subcommittee at 2 pm, Portsmouth Design Review Board at 7 pm, Portsmouth Free Public Library at 7 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

We published 25 stories over the weekend on WhatsUpNewp.com; here’s a look at the latest since our last newsletter.

🆕 The Latest

If you won’t be making the trip from Newport to Madison Square Garden, what better way to cheer on the Friars than at the upcoming game watch party at Midtown Oyster Bar in Newport on Thursday, March 9, 2023?

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Growing up in New England, Leah Ofsevit’s most cherished childhood memories were blanketed in snow. She remembers running barefoot outside with her brother at the first sign of it, building snowmen and ice castles most winters, strapping on skis as a toddler.

Democrats across New Hampshire are upset with the Democratic president for trying to end the state’s status as home to the first-in-the-nation presidential primary. But their concerns about Biden run much deeper, in line with a majority of Democratic voters nationwide, who question the 80-year-old president’s plans to soon launch his reelection campaign.

Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 38 points, playing 55 minutes in place of injured starter Jalen Brunson, and the New York Knicks outlasted the Boston Celtics 131-129 in two overtimes Sunday night for their season-high ninth straight victory.

In 1914, they opened their own business school, Johnson & Wales Business School.

One aspect of our personal growth journey that is talked about a lot, but often not defined, is the concept of process.

Stacker cited data from NOAA to identify the 50 windiest cities in the U.S. Cities are ranked by average wind speed between January 1984 and December 2020.

Foster Loyer’s 33 points led Davidson past Rhode Island 68-54 on Saturday night.

Who could ever forget Gladys Ormphby, that feisty spinster, a favorite of Dan Rowan and Dick Martin’s “Laugh-In.”

Executive Director Marjory O’Toole will discuss the organization’s most recent research and will introduce the Historical Society’s important multi-year research effort, The Sakonnet History Project, during a Zoom at 7 PM on March 21.

One of the last vestiges of the original 280-acre Vanderbilt Estate that stretched from East Main Road to the Sakonnet River, Sandy Point Stables was built beginning in 1860, with completion in 1902.

Torres, a client of Trudeau is releasing “The Man, The Myth, The Legend”

Stacker compiled a list of the 30 largest exports from Rhode Island in 2022 using trade data from the Census Bureau.

Catch Up On All The Latest Headlines

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

Ericka Nicole Morris

James “Jim” A. O’Loughlin

Donald R. Smith

📈 Popular Stories on WUN Right Now

Here’s what What’sUpNewp stories folks were reading the most yesterday;

📖 Further Reading

ABC 6: Middletown Outlasts Barrington To Advance To Boys Hoops Final Four

East Bay: Portsmouth advances to semis after beating North Smithfield

WJAR: Portsmouth boy cuts his hair for kids with cancer, encourages others to do the same