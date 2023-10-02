Discover more from What's Up Newp
What's Up Newp: Monday, October 2
Author event with Rea Frey and Vanessa Lillie, NEE JAM, and more. Here's your rundown of all that's happening for events, live music, and entertainment today.
⚓ Today is Monday, October 2 - the 275th day of the year; 90 days remain in 2023. Today is International Day of Non-Violence, National Child Health Day, and National Fried Scallops Day!
👉 The Women’s Resource Center’s month-long Domestic Violence Awareness Month campaign launches today at 11 am in front of Newport City Hall with a flag raising and Proclamation to be given by Mayor Xay. Community members are invited to attend.
📖 Award-winning suspense novelist Rea Frey joins Vanessa Lillie to discuss Rea's new novel The Other Year at Charter Books at 6 pm today. Their conversation will be followed by a Q&A and book signing for both authors. RSVP here.
🚉 Riders using the R-Line, the rapid bus route that connects Providence and Pawtucket, will be required to pay the full fare. The fare-free pilot program ended on Saturday.
⚾ The Boston Red Sox finished up the 2023 season on Sunday with a 6-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Boston finished the season 78-84, the same record as last year.
👎 The New England Patriots pulled third-year starting quarterback Mac Jones after two turnovers led directly to touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Patriots would go on to lose to the Dallas Cowboys 38-3.
🦪 Midtown Oyster Bar has positions open. Hosts and servers especially. Weekday availability is a must. Flexible schedule with great money-making opportunities! Email Charlie at charlie@midtownoyster.com Or call 401-619-4100
🚢 On the cruise ship schedule, the Norwegian Escape is scheduled to visit today; Silver Shadow will visit on Wednesday; and MSC Meraviglia, the largest cruise ship of the season to visit Newport, will return on Thursday.
❣️ 7 days a week, 365 days a year - this newsletter lands in your inbox, hand-crafted and curated each morning to bring you all the news and information you need. Support our independent newsroom by becoming a What’sUpNewp Supporter!
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 10 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Marine Forecast
Today: NNE wind around 9 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:43 am | Sunset: 6:26 pm | 11 hours and 43 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:36 am & 11:01 pm | Low tide at 3:29 am & 4:29 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.6 days, 91% lighting.
Things To Do
11 am: Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation at Newport City Hall
4:30 pm: Newport/Middletown Girl Scout Registration Event at Newport YMCA
6 pm: Rea Frey with Vanessa Lillie - THE OTHER YEAR at Charter Books
7 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!
Live Music & Entertainment
Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM at 7 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm
Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Town Council at 6 pm
Little Compton: Pension Committee at 9 am
Middletown: Town Council at 5:30 pm
Newport: School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Free Public Library at 7 pm
Tiverton: Personnel Board at 5 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
THE LATEST ON WHATSUPNEWP
Women’s Resource Center: October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month
The month-long awareness campaign launches on Monday, October 2nd at 11am in front of Newport City Hall
Shope, Rodriguez conquer current and competition to win ILCA Masters North American titles
A strong autumn ebb tide augmented by some record rainfall across the Northeast created a one-way race track for most of the nine races at the 2023 ILCA Masters North American Championship, hosted by the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court, September 29 to October 1.
Patriots pull QB Mac Jones after 2 turnovers lead directly to Cowboys touchdowns
The New England Patriots pulled third-year starting quarterback Mac Jones after two turnovers led directly to touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57
Tim Wakefield, the knuckleballing workhorse of the Red Sox pitching staff who bounced back after giving up a season-ending home run to the Yankees in the 2003 playoffs to help Boston win its curse-busting World Series title the following year, has died. He was 57.
Houck leads Red Sox past AL East champion Orioles 6-1 in finale
The Orioles have home-field advantage throughout the American League playoffs and will host a Division Series opener starting Oct. 7.
Jrue Holiday traded to Boston, as Portland continues making moves
Jrue Holiday was out of the Eastern Conference for just a few days, and now it’s the Boston Celtics who will hope that the Olympic gold medalist and NBA champion can help deliver them another title banner.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES
ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP
RIDOT provides an update on Aquidneck Avenue, Pell Bridge Ramps projects
Rhode Island Road Report: Travel Advisories for Sept. 30 – Oct. 7
‘Meadowgrass’ on Third Beach Road in Middletown sells for $5.9 million
FURTHER READING
Jay Leno makes appearance at final day of Audrain car show (WJAR)
M32 World Championship at Newport, Rhode Island - Overall (Sail World)