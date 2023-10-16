⚓ Today is Monday, October 16- the 289th day of the year; 76 days remain in 2023.

📷 The big headliner for this year’s Broadway Street Fair was James Montgomery; however, ultimately the weather proved to be the main stage closing act. The day began with beautiful weather and a perfect climate for an event that embraces all of the aspects that make the Newport community great and draws a crowd from near and far. This year felt as though the crowd exceeded that of the previous year and everyone was in high spirits. Recap & Photo Gallery

2023 Broadway Street Fair. Photo Credit: Jack Casey/What’sUpNewp

🚧 Beginning today, traffic eastbound at the Newport Pell Bridge will be reduced to one lane between the old toll plaza and the bridge. Traffic will also be reduced to one lane in the same area on the westbound side. These lane restrictions will be in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until April. During this time, no vehicles wider than 8’6” will be allowed on the Bridge.

“As we make these upgrades to the roadway near the Newport Pell Bridge, we want to remind drivers to leave extra time for their travels,” said Lori Caron Silveira, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority. “The most efficient way to move cars through this area is to zipper merge, where drivers use both lanes until they merge alternately into a single lane.”

The improvements include rehabilitation of a single-span approach bridge structure, realignment/reconstruction of the highway to bring it up to current design standards, installation of a new toll gantry, and finally, demolition of the current toll plaza.

Rendition of eastbound lanes during construction.

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 49. North wind around 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Today: NNW wind 7 to 9 kt. Scattered showers, mainly after 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind around 8 kt. A slight chance of showers before 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sunrise: 6:58 am | Sunset: 6:03 pm | 11 hours and 5 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:17 am & 9:37 pm | Low tide at 2:27 am & 3:12 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1.1 days, 1% lighting.

Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM at 7 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

Jamestown: Tax Relief Working Group Committee at 4 pm, Town Council at 5 pm

Middletown: Audit Committee at 5 pm, Town Council at 5:30 pm

Newport: City Council at 10:30 am, School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Energy and Environment Commission at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm

Tiverton: Planning Board at 5:30 pm, Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Library Trustees at 7 pm

On the cruise ship schedule this week;

Monday, Oct. 16 Norwegian Escape

Monday, Oct. 16 MSC Meraviglia

Wednesday, Oct. 18 Europa

Thursday, Oct. 19 Europa II

Saturday, Oct.21 Viking Star

Sunday, Oct. 22 Emerald Princess

By Tom Welch, Middletown

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Brian Hoyer relieved an injured Jimmy Garoppolo to throw for 102 yards in the second half, Daniel Carlson made four field goals and the Las Vegas Raiders handed the reeling New England Patriots a 21-17 loss on Sunday.

August 11, 1976 – October 11, 2023

Newport In Bloom’s Annual Daffodil bulb giveaway returns on October 21

April 12, 1963 – October 12, 2023

I give much more than lip service to her sentiments, and offer this suggestion for how best to enjoy a fulfilling October 19th

James van Riemsdyk broke a tie with his second goal of the game early in the third period, David Pastrnak scored on a penalty shot, and the Boston Bruins beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Saturday night.

Zevi Eckhaus passed for three touchdowns and ran for another score, Simi Bakare added two rushing TDs and Bryant beat Robert Morris 43-24 Saturday.

Nick DeGennaro had a career-high 132 yards and two touchdowns on six catches to spark Richmond to a 25-17 win over Rhode Island on Saturday.

Jake Willcox connected with Mark Mahoney for the tying touchdown in the final minute of regulation, Nate Lussier threw the winning TD pass in overtime, and Brown defeated Princeton 28-27 on Saturday.

A newly unsealed warrant says former Glastonbury Police Officer Patrick Hemingway is believed to have targeted safes and cash registers at restaurants and businesses in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

McKee says that the new quasi-public corporation will be the central entity for coordinating the organization of life science initiatives on behalf of the his administration

Look out for road construction, lane closures, and delays on these Rhode Island roadways.

