Discover more from What's Up Newp
What's Up Newp: Monday, October 16
A look at What's Up today, plus all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
⚓ Today is Monday, October 16- the 289th day of the year; 76 days remain in 2023.
📷 The big headliner for this year’s Broadway Street Fair was James Montgomery; however, ultimately the weather proved to be the main stage closing act. The day began with beautiful weather and a perfect climate for an event that embraces all of the aspects that make the Newport community great and draws a crowd from near and far. This year felt as though the crowd exceeded that of the previous year and everyone was in high spirits. Recap & Photo Gallery
🚧 Beginning today, traffic eastbound at the Newport Pell Bridge will be reduced to one lane between the old toll plaza and the bridge. Traffic will also be reduced to one lane in the same area on the westbound side. These lane restrictions will be in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until April. During this time, no vehicles wider than 8’6” will be allowed on the Bridge.
“As we make these upgrades to the roadway near the Newport Pell Bridge, we want to remind drivers to leave extra time for their travels,” said Lori Caron Silveira, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority. “The most efficient way to move cars through this area is to zipper merge, where drivers use both lanes until they merge alternately into a single lane.”
The improvements include rehabilitation of a single-span approach bridge structure, realignment/reconstruction of the highway to bring it up to current design standards, installation of a new toll gantry, and finally, demolition of the current toll plaza.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 49. North wind around 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Today: NNW wind 7 to 9 kt. Scattered showers, mainly after 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: N wind around 8 kt. A slight chance of showers before 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:58 am | Sunset: 6:03 pm | 11 hours and 5 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:17 am & 9:37 pm | Low tide at 2:27 am & 3:12 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1.1 days, 1% lighting.
Things To Do
6 pm: Sip N’ Shop at Utility
6 pm: Do You Think You Have A Revolutionary War Patriot Ancestor? at Portsmouth Free Public Library
6 pm: Irish History Lecture: The Irish Musicians of Newport at Wyndham Newport Hotel
6 pm: Wellness + Wine: Pilates w/ mend. at Newport Vineyards
7 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM at 7 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am
Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Tax Relief Working Group Committee at 4 pm, Town Council at 5 pm
Middletown: Audit Committee at 5 pm, Town Council at 5:30 pm
Newport: City Council at 10:30 am, School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Energy and Environment Commission at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Tiverton: Planning Board at 5:30 pm, Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Library Trustees at 7 pm
Cruise Ships
On the cruise ship schedule this week;
Monday, Oct. 16 Norwegian Escape
Monday, Oct. 16 MSC Meraviglia
Wednesday, Oct. 18 Europa
Thursday, Oct. 19 Europa II
Saturday, Oct.21 Viking Star
Sunday, Oct. 22 Emerald Princess
ON WHATSUPNEWP
The Latest
Recap & Photo Gallery: 2023 Broadway Street Fair
The day began with beautiful weather and a perfect climate for an event that embraces all of the aspects that make the Newport community great and draws a crowd from near and far.
Letter: The Middletown school bond vote is very important to our youth, our teachers, and our community
By Tom Welch, Middletown
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Raiders hold off Patriots 21-17 after losing QB Garoppolo to back injury
Brian Hoyer relieved an injured Jimmy Garoppolo to throw for 102 yards in the second half, Daniel Carlson made four field goals and the Las Vegas Raiders handed the reeling New England Patriots a 21-17 loss on Sunday.
Obituary: Matthew Edward Pado
August 11, 1976 – October 11, 2023
Newport in Bloom to give away 30,000 daffodil bulbs on October 21
Newport In Bloom’s Annual Daffodil bulb giveaway returns on October 21
Obituary: Barbara Anne Lewis
April 12, 1963 – October 12, 2023
Gerry Goldstein: On this day, kiss your inhibitions goodbye
I give much more than lip service to her sentiments, and offer this suggestion for how best to enjoy a fulfilling October 19th
James van Riemsdyk scores 2 PP goals; Bruins beat Nashville 3-2
James van Riemsdyk broke a tie with his second goal of the game early in the third period, David Pastrnak scored on a penalty shot, and the Boston Bruins beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Saturday night.
Zevi Eckhaus accounts for 4 TDs as Bryant beats Robert Morris 43-24
Zevi Eckhaus passed for three touchdowns and ran for another score, Simi Bakare added two rushing TDs and Bryant beat Robert Morris 43-24 Saturday.
DeGennaro’s big day receiving, 3 turnovers, 6 sacks help Richmond beat Rhode Island 24-17
Nick DeGennaro had a career-high 132 yards and two touchdowns on six catches to spark Richmond to a 25-17 win over Rhode Island on Saturday.
Brown rallies from 14 points down in fourth quarter, defeats Princeton 28-27 in overtime
Jake Willcox connected with Mark Mahoney for the tying touchdown in the final minute of regulation, Nate Lussier threw the winning TD pass in overtime, and Brown defeated Princeton 28-27 on Saturday.
Ex-Connecticut police officer suspected of burglaries in 3 states
A newly unsealed warrant says former Glastonbury Police Officer Patrick Hemingway is believed to have targeted safes and cash registers at restaurants and businesses in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
Governor McKee nominates Neil Steinberg as Board Chair of the new Rhode Island Life Science Hub
McKee says that the new quasi-public corporation will be the central entity for coordinating the organization of life science initiatives on behalf of the his administration
Rhode Island Road Report: Travel Advisories for Oct. 14 – 21
Look out for road construction, lane closures, and delays on these Rhode Island roadways.
ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP
Raiders hold off Patriots 21-17 after losing QB Garoppolo to back injury
Newport in Bloom to give away 30,000 daffodil bulbs on October 21
Rhode Island Road Report: Travel Advisories for Oct. 14 – 21
Grey Sail Brewing and Raw Seafoods partner to brew ‘City Pier New England Double IPA’; proceeds will benefit Clean Ocean Access
FURTHER READING
Removal of coaches angers Portsmouth football parents (East Bay RI)
Amo has financial edge over Leonard for Congress (WPRI)
We Can’t Do This Without You
Does any of the above resonate with you or do you find any value in what we included in this edition of our newsletter? To support What’sUpNewp and the journalism that it publishes, upgrade to a paid subscription.