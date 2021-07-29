What's Up Newp: July 29

Good Morning,

The 2021 Newport Folk Festival edition known as “Folk On” is now part of folk history. The six-day Festival (conceived as two three-day mini-fests), with half capacity crowds due to Covid, was a resounding success. Check out our photo gallery and recap from day 6 here.

The sold-out Newport Jazz event begins on Friday. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz, a big fan of Jazz, is weighing in on his top picks to see this weekend. Read More

The City of Newport today announced visitors to Newport City Hall and other public buildings including the Newport Maritime Center and Police Station will be required to wear masks while inside regardless of vaccination status beginning Monday, August 2nd. Read More

Gerry Goldstein returns with his latest column, Word horseplay draws some pun-gent responses

Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival is returning September 17 - 19. Read More

Governor McKee signed two LGBTQ+ bills into law on Wednesday. Read More.

ecoRI News spoke with Middletown-based Clean Ocean Access in their recent story, Plastic Embeds Itself Along Ocean State’s Renowned Coastline

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - A chance of showers, mainly after 4 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Light south wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tonight - Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Low around 67. South wind 11 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 8 to 13 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 4 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - S wind 10 to 13 kt. Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:37 am | Sunset: 8:04 pm | 14 hours & 27 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:17 am & 12:48 pm | Low tide at 5:34 am & 6:07 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 19.8 days, 74% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bowen’s Wharf - Dan LePage, Brass from 11 am to 1 pm, Chris Vaillancourt, Solo Guitar from 1 pm to 3 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, The Hidden Life of Trees

Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Cara Brindisi at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm

City & Government

We’ll See You Out There