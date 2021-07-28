What's Up Newp: July 28

Good Morning,
Today is Wednesday, July 28.
After 16 months, Newport City Council returns to the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall. They will host a Council Meeting at 6:30 pm. Here’s the agenda.
Governor McKee, Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, Newport City Manager Joseph J. Nicholson, Jr., Community Baptist Church Pastor Lauri Smalls, officials from the Newport Health Equity Zone, community leaders, and volunteers will come together on Wednesday to encourage COVID-19 vaccination in Newport. According to Governor McKee’s office, Newport has one of the lowest rates of vaccination in the State. Read More
Rhode Island Gov Dan McKee today said the state may consider imposing some restrictions on travelers coming to Rhode Island from states with high COVID rates. The governor was appearing on WBLQ’s morning show, hosted by Frank Prosnitz. Read More
Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Check out these 18 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 18 – 22)
Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice will host a job fair in Portsmouth today, in North Kingstown tomorrow. More details
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
Redwood Library & Athenaeum to house a portion of the Dr. Patrick T. Conley Library
Governor, RIDOH, Newport City officials, community partners to host canvassing effort on Wednesday to encourage vaccination
Jazz Festival returns, July 30-August 1
State may consider restrictions on travelers from high COVID states
Gordie “Crazylegs” MacKeeman to release “Folk for Little Folk, Vol. 1”
What’s Up This Week (July 27 – August 2): Things to do, live music, and more
What Sold: 18 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 18 – 22)
Newport Folk 2021 – “Folk On” Part 2 – Day 1 (Monday, July 26)
Recent Local Obituaries
ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now
Honeysuckle Lodge on Ruggles Avenue sells for $9.391 million
Lyte cancels scalper orders & releases Newport Folk Festival tickets
What Sold: 18 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 18 – 22)
Beach Road Weekend announces 2022 lineup featuring Beck, The Avett Brothers, Wilco, and more
What’s Up Today: July 26
Weather Forecast
Today - A chance of showers, mainly before 7 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Marine Forecast
Today - NNE wind 7 to 9 kt becoming ENE in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers before 1pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:36 am | Sunset: 8:05 pm | 14 hours & 29 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:58 am | Low tide at 4:59 am & 5:18 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 18 days, 83% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am – 7 pm – Newport Folk at Fort Adams State Park
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Summer Market on Memorial Blvd.
6 pm – Music at Sunset Concert Series at Blithewold Mansion
6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Game vs Bristol at Cardines Field
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, The Hidden Life of Trees
La Forge – Killian Instrumental Voyages from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
Landing – The Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Jim Devlin at 8 pm
One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm
City & Government
9:30 am – Jamestown Technical Review Committee
10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority
6:30 pm – Newport City Council
We’ll See You Out There
|20
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.