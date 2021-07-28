What's Up Newp: July 28

Good Morning,

Today is Wednesday, July 28.

After 16 months, Newport City Council returns to the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall. They will host a Council Meeting at 6:30 pm. Here’s the agenda.

Governor McKee, Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, Newport City Manager Joseph J. Nicholson, Jr., Community Baptist Church Pastor Lauri Smalls, officials from the Newport Health Equity Zone, community leaders, and volunteers will come together on Wednesday to encourage COVID-19 vaccination in Newport. According to Governor McKee’s office, Newport has one of the lowest rates of vaccination in the State. Read More

Rhode Island Gov Dan McKee today said the state may consider imposing some restrictions on travelers coming to Rhode Island from states with high COVID rates. The governor was appearing on WBLQ’s morning show, hosted by Frank Prosnitz. Read More

Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Check out these 18 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 18 – 22)

Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice will host a job fair in Portsmouth today, in North Kingstown tomorrow. More details

Weather Forecast

Today - A chance of showers, mainly before 7 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Marine Forecast

Today - NNE wind 7 to 9 kt becoming ENE in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers before 1pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:36 am | Sunset: 8:05 pm | 14 hours & 29 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:58 am | Low tide at 4:59 am & 5:18 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 18 days, 83% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, The Hidden Life of Trees

La Forge – Killian Instrumental Voyages from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Landing – The Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Jim Devlin at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm

City & Government

We’ll See You Out There