⚓ Today is Friday, September 29 - the 272nd day of the year; 93 days remain in 2023. Today is National Coffee Day and Sukkot!

🥁 Although the weather has had difficulty cooperating this summer, Sunday looks great for several outdoor concerts scheduled around the state. Read all about them and more in our weekly column Six Picks Music.

⚾ Anthony Santander homered, DL Hall worked out of a sixth-inning jam and the Orioles clinched the division championship with a 2-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

🚲 Take note bicyclists, Bike Newport has moved their two bike events that were scheduled for this Saturday to next Saturday.

🦁 The Preservation Society of Newport County will host its Mid-Autumn Festival, a family-friendly event, on the grounds of Marble House and in the Chinese Tea House today from 5:30-7:30 pm.

🍁 Speaking of Autumn. Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Harvest Fair returns this weekend! This award-winning event is a fall favorite. Challenge friends to a sack race, compete in the Home & Garden Competition, peruse the Crafter’s Tent, enjoy live music, and so much more during this weekend of festivities for the whole family!

🧢 It will be Army versus Navy at Cardines Field as 5:30 pm today as the 6th Annual Cardines Classic takes place. The game will feature U.S. Naval War College students in WWI-era uniforms, a tribute to the role that baseball played during the Great War.

🍽️ Save The Date: Newport Restaurant Week returns November 3 - 12.

🚢 On the cruise ship schedule, the Emerald Princess is scheduled to visit on Sunday, and the Norwegian Escape on Monday.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 pm. Patchy fog before 4 pm, then patchy fog after 5 pm. High near 66. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 am, then rain likely. Patchy fog. Low around 58. Northeast wind around 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three-quarters and one inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today: ENE wind 8 to 10 kt. Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 pm. Patchy fog between 8 am and 2 pm, then Patchy fog between 3 pm and 4 pm, then Patchy fog after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NE wind around 10 kt. Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 am, then rain likely. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 64°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:39 am | Sunset: 6:31 pm | 11 hours and 51 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:11 am & 8:35 pm | Low tide at 1:30 am & 2:06 pm.

Moon: Full Moon. 14.2 days, 100% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Kevin Vars at 6:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 4:30 pm, The Origin Of Evil at 7:30 pm

Landing: Blistering Ego at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Catching Blue at 8:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Rockfish at 5:30 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Sean Rivers at 8 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste: John & Joanne at 7 pm

Local Government

Portsmouth: School Committee – Personnel Subcommittee at 2:30 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

THE LATEST ON WHATSUPNEWP

We published 20 stories yesterday on What’sUpNewp.com, here’s the latest since our last newsletter.

Ramón Urías fielded a grounder and threw to first for the final out, and the Baltimore Orioles poured onto the field for a celebration at the mound.

Dak Prescott said he felt it in his soul when the Dallas Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott in the offseason.

Tune In, Tune Up, Harvest Fair, Macy Gray and Belly at the Fort

Sea glass, while an eye-catching treasure and a multimillion-dollar industry, exists because of decades of improper waste management.

Providence-based startup received $10,000 and a business startup package for its work with biocomposite materials in the automobile industry

A Massachusetts woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to calling in a fake bomb threat to Boston Children’s Hospital as it faced a barrage of harassment over its surgical program for transgender youths.

Event moved from September 30 to October 7

As Rhode Island’s public schools emerge from the pandemic they face “numerous challenges,” from declining enrollment and rising absenteeism to mental health issues and a “tight educator labor market,” according to a report released today

On Tap This Week: Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week, Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair, Half-Way to St. Patrick’s Day, and more.

FURTHER READING

Lovingly Preserved George Mowatt House in Newport, RI, Is Listed for $2.3M (Realtor.com)

Two NUWC Division Newport employees awarded National Defense Industrial Association Bronze Medal (DVIDS)

Portsmouth garage fire prompts warning on risks of aftermarket batteries and chargers (WJAR)

Hungry Hungry Hippos: Burying, Burning of Resources Feeds Mindless Consumption (ecoRI)

Microplastics in Narragansett Bay alarm scientists (WPRI)

Tiverton Police launches wellbeing app for officers (WPRI)