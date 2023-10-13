⚓ Today is Friday, October 13, 2023 - the 286th day of the year; 79 days remain in 2023.

♻️ Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corp. and the City of Newport will be hosting an Eco-Depot at Easton’s Beach on Saturday from 8 am to 12 pm. RSVP required.

🏠 Governor McKee and Secretary of Housing Pryor will outline the state’s strategy for addressing homelessness this winter at 9:30 am at the State House.

🦞 There is a ton going on this weekend including the Broadway Street Fair, the Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, the Trinity Pumpkin Patch, and more! Get your full rundown of events, live music, and entertainment here.

👉 Newport City Council will interview three more applicants for the Ad Hoc Bridge Realignment Property Advisory Commission on October 16 - Michael Cullen, Makalah Chapman, and Ellen Pinnock.

On October 24, Newport City Council will host a Workshop at City Hall on the State Zoning Laws at 5:30 pm.

On October 28, Newport City Council will host a Workshop at City Hall on Strategic Plan Consult at 9 am.

🏫 Save The Date: What’sUpNewp is planning to host a forum on Middletown’s Middle-High School Bond Referendum on October 23. It will be live and virtual. Stay tuned for further details.

🔪 Utility will host a Sip N’ Shop on Monday night. The evening will include 10% off at Utility, 20% off all KIKUICHI knives, TSK cocktails and bites, and a fun-filled night nerding out on sharp things.

🙏 A 40th Beirut Bombing Observance Ceremony and Wreath Laying will take place on the lawn of the Portsmouth Historical Society Museum on October 23.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low of around 47. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Friday: NNW wind 7 to 10 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Friday Night: NNW wind 5 to 7 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:54 am | Sunset: 6:08 pm | 11 hours and 13 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:35 am & 7:48 pm | Low tide at 12:54 am & 1:17 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.8 days, 3% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Joan Baez: I Am A Noise at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Motion Avenue at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Dick Clarks at 8:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Comedy with Dawn Tyler and Friends at 6 pm

One Pelham East: Never In Vegas at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: FrankenPhil at 5:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm

Sunset Cove: Live music at 6 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste: Live music at 7 pm

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

Cruise Ships

On the cruise ship schedule this week;

Friday, Oct.13 Seaborn Quest

Saturday, Oct. 14 MSC Luxury

Saturday, Oct. 14 Crystal Serenity

Sunday, Oct.15 Emerald Princess

Further Planning

ON WHATSUPNEWP

The Latest

Eco Depot’s are free collections for properly disposing of household hazardous waste from RI households.

It’s Patriots East against Patriots West on Sunday, teams with a lot of similarities in desperate need of a victory.

Haunted houses, spooky hayrides and a touch of fear

This boy is surely not to be missed!

July 14, 1944 – October 09, 2023

ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP

FURTHER READING

Local Jewish organization offers comfort to Rhode Island community and raises money for those in Israel affected by war (The Public’s Radio)

Ask Alison: What are RIDOT's plans to make East Main Road in Portsmouth and Middletown safer? (WJAR)

Portsmouth man pleads not guilty to federal bird treaty violation (WJAR)

Salve Success: Shane Bowes serves and protects as Connecticut state trooper (Salve Today)

