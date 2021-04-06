What's Up Newp Afternoon Update

The Latest Headlines on WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport Art Museum to host a virtual art excursion to the Reynolda House Museum
Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District receives urban agriculture conservation grant
“Set Break” Livestream April 10th to benefit mental health and wellness resources for musicians
Governor McKee re-opens applications for the Wavemaker Fellowship program
Now Hiring: 160+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now (April 6)
Home on Plimpton Road in Westerly sells for $1.95 million
Hidden Newport: Newport String Project bringing virtual concert series to Touro Synagogue
Opinion: Newport City Council ignores relevant expertise
DEM offers tips on preventing conflicts with coyotes
Newport Performing Arts Center to present Newport String Project on April 14
What Sold: 35 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 29 – April 4)
Why Easter is called Easter, and other little-known facts about the holiday
Newport Restaurant Week returns April 9 - 18 with crave-worthy deals
List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island
The Latest: COVID-19 / Vaccine
News | Data | Vaccine Info & Registration | Reopening RI | Travel Restrictions
