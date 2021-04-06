What's Up Newp Afternoon Update

The Latest Headlines on WhatsUpNewp.com

Newport Art Museum to host a virtual art excursion to the Reynolda House Museum

Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District receives urban agriculture conservation grant

“Set Break” Livestream April 10th to benefit mental health and wellness resources for musicians

Governor McKee re-opens applications for the Wavemaker Fellowship program

Now Hiring: 160+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now (April 6)

Home on Plimpton Road in Westerly sells for $1.95 million

Hidden Newport: Newport String Project bringing virtual concert series to Touro Synagogue

Opinion: Newport City Council ignores relevant expertise

DEM offers tips on preventing conflicts with coyotes

Newport Performing Arts Center to present Newport String Project on April 14

Recent Local Obituaries

Popular Stories Right Now

Support What You Love

Your support means the world to us. It also means we can keep bringing you this newsletter. If you want even more content, sign up to become a What’s Up Newp Supporter and be part of the reason why What’s Up Newp can do what it does.

Not in a position to be a paying member right now? We get it. But we’ll ask for one thing instead, send this newsletter to a friend and tell them to subscribe. It’s free, easy, and it helps us!

Share What's Up Newp Newsletter

The Latest: COVID-19 / Vaccine

News | Data | Vaccine Info & Registration | Reopening RI | Travel Restrictions