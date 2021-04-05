What's Up Newp Afternoon Update

The Latest Headlines on WhatsUpNewp.com
What Sold: 35 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 29 – April 4)
What’s Up in Newport County this week: April 5 – 11
7,300 additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments to be posted on Tuesday
List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island
What’s Up in Newport County today: Monday, April 5
Jane Pickens Theatre presents Academy Award “Shorts” in virtual screening room
Newport Gallery Night returns on April 8
For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.
Recent Local Obituaries
Popular Stories Right Now
Why Easter is called Easter, and other little-known facts about the holiday
Home on Anthony Road in Common Fence Point sells for $1.65 million
This day in RI history: April 4, 1866 -George Pierce Baker born in Providence
DEM, partners providing 1,000 free trees to Rhode Island residents this spring
The Latest: COVID-19 / Vaccine
News | Data | Vaccine Info & Registration | Reopening RI | Travel Restrictions
|2
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.