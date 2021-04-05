What's Up Newp Afternoon Update

The Latest Headlines on WhatsUpNewp.com

What Sold: 35 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 29 – April 4)

What’s Up in Newport County this week: April 5 – 11

7,300 additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments to be posted on Tuesday

List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island

What’s Up in Newport County today: Monday, April 5

Jane Pickens Theatre presents Academy Award “Shorts” in virtual screening room

Newport Gallery Night returns on April 8

Recent Local Obituaries

The Latest: COVID-19 / Vaccine

