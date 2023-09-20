Wednesday, September 20, 2023 | Reading Time: 4 minutes

Good Morning,

👉 Newport Mayor Xay is encouraging residents to help shape the City’s Strategic Plan. Read His Letter

🎶 Another in a line of great shows is coming to the JPT this weekend, showcasing a band you’re likely to know for their memorable choruses and jingle-jangle guitar hooks. Toad the Wet Sprocket are playing the hundred-year-old Newport venue, and they’ll bring all the 90s angst and verve you would expect. WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with Dean Dinning from the band to talk about the show and the band. Read More

🍷 Harvest Fest returns to Newport Vineyards on October 28 - 29. The event will include grape stomping, wine and beer tasting, festive food, live music & new this year - a stein hoisting competition! Details & Tickets

🚢 Cruise Ship: The Caribbean Princess has arrived in Newport this morning. She has a capacity of more than 3,600 passengers.

❣️ Enjoy reading our newsletter each day? Please consider supporting our local independent online journalism by becoming a What’sUpNewp Supporter! Thank you!

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: NW wind 5 to 9 kt becoming WSW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less..

Tonight: W wind 5 to 7 kt becoming NNW after midnight. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:30 am | Sunset: 6:46 pm | 12 hours and 16 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:51 am | Low tide at 4:39 am & 5:26 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.5 days, 21% lighting.

Things To Do

Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Oppenheimer at 3:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 9:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Andrew Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm

Local Government

Jamestown: Technical Review Committee at 3 pm, Tax Relief Working Group Committee at 4 pm, Affordable Housing at 5:15 pm, Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm, Planning Commission at 7 pm

Little Compton: School Committee at 3:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

Middletown: Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm

Newport: Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm

Portsmouth: School Committee - District Building Committee at 4 pm, Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm, Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm

RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am

Tiverton: Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am, School Committee Policy Sub Committee at 6 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

THE LATEST ON WHATSUPNEWP

We published 8 stories yesterday on WhatsUpNewp.com. Here’s what’s new since our last newsletter.

By Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong

Josh Jung hit a tiebreaking single in a two-run seventh inning, and the Texas Rangers beat the Boston Red Sox 6-4 on Tuesday night in their bid for an AL playoff berth.

Band known for hits “Walk on the Ocean,” “Fall Down,” and “All I Want” is coming to Newport

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, September 18 through 7 am on Tuesday, September 19.

22 hours ago

Here are some notable recent real estate transactions that occurred last week in Newport County.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP

These are the most-read stories on WhatsUpNewp.com over the last 24 hours.

FURTHER READING

Special meeting looms on Portsmouth transfer station (East Bay RI)