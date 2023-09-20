What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, September 20
On tap today: Arboretum Tour: Harbor House, Aquidneck Growers Market, and more. Plus: A look at the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Wednesday, September 20, 2023 | Reading Time: 4 minutes
Good Morning,
👉 Newport Mayor Xay is encouraging residents to help shape the City’s Strategic Plan. Read His Letter
🎶 Another in a line of great shows is coming to the JPT this weekend, showcasing a band you’re likely to know for their memorable choruses and jingle-jangle guitar hooks. Toad the Wet Sprocket are playing the hundred-year-old Newport venue, and they’ll bring all the 90s angst and verve you would expect. WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with Dean Dinning from the band to talk about the show and the band. Read More
🍷 Harvest Fest returns to Newport Vineyards on October 28 - 29. The event will include grape stomping, wine and beer tasting, festive food, live music & new this year - a stein hoisting competition! Details & Tickets
🚢 Cruise Ship: The Caribbean Princess has arrived in Newport this morning. She has a capacity of more than 3,600 passengers.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: NW wind 5 to 9 kt becoming WSW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less..
Tonight: W wind 5 to 7 kt becoming NNW after midnight. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:30 am | Sunset: 6:46 pm | 12 hours and 16 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:51 am | Low tide at 4:39 am & 5:26 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.5 days, 21% lighting.
Things To Do
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
6 pm: Conserving Byfield’s Flag, the Oldest in America with Maria Vazquez, Textile Conservator at Innovate Newport
6 pm: Zumba! at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
7 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm: An Evening of History with Ruth Taylor at Channing Memorial Church
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Oppenheimer at 3:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 9:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Andrew Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Technical Review Committee at 3 pm, Tax Relief Working Group Committee at 4 pm, Affordable Housing at 5:15 pm, Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm, Planning Commission at 7 pm
Little Compton: School Committee at 3:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Middletown: Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm
Newport: Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee - District Building Committee at 4 pm, Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm, Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm
RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am
Tiverton: Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am, School Committee Policy Sub Committee at 6 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
THE LATEST ON WHATSUPNEWP
We published 8 stories yesterday on WhatsUpNewp.com. Here’s what’s new since our last newsletter.
Letter: Help shape the City of Newport’s Strategic Plan
By Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong
Jung’s go-ahead single helps Rangers beat Red Sox 6-4 and end 4-game losing streak
Josh Jung hit a tiebreaking single in a two-run seventh inning, and the Texas Rangers beat the Boston Red Sox 6-4 on Tuesday night in their bid for an AL playoff berth.
What’s Up Interview: Dean Dinning of Toad the Wet Sprocket, playing Jane Pickens Friday, Sept. 22
Band known for hits “Walk on the Ocean,” “Fall Down,” and “All I Want” is coming to Newport
Newport police reports for September 18 – 19
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, September 18 through 7 am on Tuesday, September 19.
22 hours ago
What Sold?: Real Estate Transactions in Newport County
Here are some notable recent real estate transactions that occurred last week in Newport County.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
