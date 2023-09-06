Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, September 6.

👉 Former White House aide Gabe Amo could become the first person of color to represent Rhode Island in Congress after his win Tuesday in the crowded Democratic primary for the state’s 1st Congressional District special election sent him on to the general election in the heavily Democratic state.

Amo will square off against Gerry Leonard, a U.S. Marine veteran and political newcomer who defeated fellow Republican candidate Terri Flynn, a former Middletown town council member, to win the GOP primary Tuesday.

Read More - Democrat Amo could be 1st person of color to represent Rhode Island in Congress after primary win

What’sUpNewp has invited Amo and Leonard to join us today for a live virtual video conversation. Stay tuned to our website and social media for updates.

🆕 Bowen’s Wharf Company today announced that Bartlett S. Dunbar will be retiring this fall, after 54 years of unwavering dedication and visionary leadership. The company also announces current city manager Joseph Nicholson as the new CEO, stepping into the position effective October 15, 2023. In May, Nicholson announced that after 37 years with the city he would be stepping down effective September 15.

Read More - Bart Dunbar to retire as CEO of Bowen’s Wharf Company, Joe Nicholson named successor

🆕 Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, September 6 at 1:30 pm.

During the conversation, we’ll discuss the new school year, and the latest on the Rogers High School construction project, and will answer viewer questions. Have a question for the Superintendent, leave them below!

Watch: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain

Leave a comment

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Patchy fog before 11pm, then patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind around 7 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: NW wind around 6 kt becoming SE in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind around 6 kt becoming WSW after midnight. Patchy fog between 11 pm and midnight, then Patchy fog after 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:16 am | Sunset: 7:10 pm | 12 hours and 54 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:15 am & 1:47 pm | Low tide at 6:10 am & 8:47 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 21.2 days, 60% lighting.

Things To Do

Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Thursday, Sept. 7: Seaborn Quest II & American Star

Friday, Sept. 8: American Constitution

Sunday, Sept. 10: Emerald Princess

On WhatsUpNewp.com

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp

Former White House aide Gabe Amo could become the first person of color to represent Rhode Island in Congress after his win Tuesday in the crowded Democratic primary for the state’s 1st Congressional District special election sent him on to the general election in the heavily Democratic state.

Newport City Manager Joe Nicholson to take on role as CEO of Bowen’s Wharf

Coming up at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, September 6.

Brandon Lowe hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 11th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 8-6 on Tuesday night.

Rhode Island voters are casting their ballots Tuesday in a Special Primary Election contest to narrow down a field of candidates vying for the U.S. House seat vacated by former Democratic Rep. David Cicilline.

The deal was reached during a hearing Tuesday in Boston Municipal court.

The 21 guest room hotel will include The Gardiner Ballroom, The Sun Porch, The Harbor Lawn, and Studio Bar.

She purchased her ticket at 7-Eleven, 29 Memorial Blvd., Newport

July 10, 1928 – August 31, 2023

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Popular on WhatsUpNewp

Further Reading

It’s true: Jimmy Buffett played his last gig in Portsmouth (East Bay Times)

Rhode Island’s Climate Change Council Seeks Feedback on First Proposed Budget (ecoRI News)