Today is Wednesday, October 25 - the 298th day of the year; 67 days remain in 2023.

📺 With absenteeism a major concern of schools throughout Rhode Island, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain will discuss how the school system is trying to improve attendance, and turn around a poor showing by pupils in recent statewide testing when she joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual conversation today.

🍎 Today is the last Aquidneck Growers Market of the season on Memorial Boulevard. Stop by between 2 pm - 6 pm. The last Saturday market of the season at Embrace Home Loans is this Saturday from 9 am to 12 pm. The Saturday Winter Market runs from 9 am to 12 pm from November 4 to April 27 at Stoneacre Garden.

👉 A State of Homelessness presentation will be the focus of a Newport City Council workshop today. At 6:30 pm, Newport City Council will host a Regular Council Meeting. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda.

🎶 The Alliance Française de Newport will present An Evening of Cabaret this evening at the Elks Lodge.

☮️ Together For Israel: A joint program for “prayers of healing, hope, peace, and solidarity” will be held at Touro Synagogue this evening at 5 pm.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 56. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: SW wind 8 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 6 to 8 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:08 am | Sunset: 5:50 pm | 10 hours and 41 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:13 am & 5:42 pm | Low tide at 11:24 am & 11:42 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.4 days, 80% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 3:30 pm, The Thing at 8:30 pm

Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Local Government

Jamestown: Bike Path Committee at 9 am

Little Compton: Conservation Commission at 7 pm

Middletown: Personnel Board at 3 pm, School Building Committee at 5 pm, Planning Board at 6 pm

Newport: City Council at 5:30 pm, City Council at 6:30 pm

Tiverton: Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm, School Committee at 7 pm

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;

Wednesday, Oct. 25: Marella Discovery

Thursday, Oct. 26: Caribbean Princess & Silver Shadow

Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity

Sunday, Oct. 29: Emerald Princess & Artania

Monday, Oct. 30: Seven Seas Mariner

ON WHATSUPNEWP

The Latest

Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

The forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Poitras and Trent Frederic scored 56 seconds apart in the third period, and the Bruins beat the Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night to match the best start in franchise history.

Scientists, lawmakers, and those who make their living from Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay are teaming up to hunt for the reason why quahogs appear to be on the decline.

Shortly after 9 AM on Sunday, Oct. 22, DEM was informed that approximately 11,250 gallons of untreated wastewater was accidentally discharged from the Mount Hope pump station and entered the waters of Mount Hope Bay.

ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP

FURTHER READING

WPRI: RI celebrates strides made to end childhood lead poisoning

WJAR: Work on Newport Pell Bridge contributes to morning traffic woes

East Bay: Rhode Island Nine’s memory lives on after 40 years

