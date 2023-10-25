Discover more from What's Up Newp
What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, October 25
Together For Israel, Aquidneck Growers Market, The Thing, and more. Here's your detailed rundown of all that's happening for events, live music, and entertainment today!
Today is Wednesday, October 25 - the 298th day of the year; 67 days remain in 2023.
📺 With absenteeism a major concern of schools throughout Rhode Island, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain will discuss how the school system is trying to improve attendance, and turn around a poor showing by pupils in recent statewide testing when she joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual conversation today.
🍎 Today is the last Aquidneck Growers Market of the season on Memorial Boulevard. Stop by between 2 pm - 6 pm. The last Saturday market of the season at Embrace Home Loans is this Saturday from 9 am to 12 pm. The Saturday Winter Market runs from 9 am to 12 pm from November 4 to April 27 at Stoneacre Garden.
👉 A State of Homelessness presentation will be the focus of a Newport City Council workshop today. At 6:30 pm, Newport City Council will host a Regular Council Meeting. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda.
🎶 The Alliance Française de Newport will present An Evening of Cabaret this evening at the Elks Lodge.
☮️ Together For Israel: A joint program for “prayers of healing, hope, peace, and solidarity” will be held at Touro Synagogue this evening at 5 pm.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 56. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: SW wind 8 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind 6 to 8 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:08 am | Sunset: 5:50 pm | 10 hours and 41 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:13 am & 5:42 pm | Low tide at 11:24 am & 11:42 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.4 days, 80% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am: Artist and Curator’s Tour with Al Miller and Bob Dilworth at Jamestown Arts Center
12 pm to 6 pm: Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church Newport
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
5 pm: Together For Israel at Touro Synagogue
6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
7 pm: Zumba! at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Balle
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 3:30 pm, The Thing at 8:30 pm
Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am
O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
Local Government
See the agenda for any meeting mentioned below here
Jamestown: Bike Path Committee at 9 am
Little Compton: Conservation Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Personnel Board at 3 pm, School Building Committee at 5 pm, Planning Board at 6 pm
Newport: City Council at 5:30 pm, City Council at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;
Wednesday, Oct. 25: Marella Discovery
Thursday, Oct. 26: Caribbean Princess & Silver Shadow
Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity
Sunday, Oct. 29: Emerald Princess & Artania
Monday, Oct. 30: Seven Seas Mariner
ON WHATSUPNEWP
The Latest
Low test scores, high absenteeism plague Newport Schools; Superintendent Jermain to address both in WUN videocast
Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
The forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Poitras and Frederic help undefeated Boston Bruins blank Chicago Blackhawks 3-0
Poitras and Trent Frederic scored 56 seconds apart in the third period, and the Bruins beat the Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night to match the best start in franchise history.
In Rhode Island, a hunt is on for the reason for dropping numbers of the signature quahog clam
Scientists, lawmakers, and those who make their living from Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay are teaming up to hunt for the reason why quahogs appear to be on the decline.
DEM announces extended closure of Mount Hope Bay Shellfishing Area due to wastewater discharge in Bristol
Shortly after 9 AM on Sunday, Oct. 22, DEM was informed that approximately 11,250 gallons of untreated wastewater was accidentally discharged from the Mount Hope pump station and entered the waters of Mount Hope Bay.
ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP
Opinion | Realizing Newport’s North End potential - The next stage of the Bridge realignment
