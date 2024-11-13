What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, November 13
Newport School Committee approves cell phone policy development, discusses student success + Charlie Holder unanimously chosen as Newport’s Next Mayor + much more.
Good Morning! It’s Wednesday, November 13. 🗓️ Today is the 318th day of the year; 48 days remain in 2024.
Today, we’re covering last night’s Newport School Committee meeting, Newport’s next Mayor, tonight’s Newport City Council meeting, concerts coming to The JPT, Sour Grapes, and much more.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Sunny, with a high near 46. North wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Marine
N wind 11 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise at 6:32 am, sunset at 4:26 pm. Low tide at 11:08 am & 10:55 pm. High tide at 4:59 am & 5:25 pm. The lunar phase is a Waxing Gibbous.
Things To Do
10 am: Family Storytime at Newport Public Library
11 am: Governor McKee will deliver remarks at a groundbreaking for the Ade Bethune House in Portsmouth, a new housing project with 54 units of affordable, age-restricted housing.
3 pm: Teen & Tween: Gaming Lounge at Newport Public Library
5:30 pm: Women In Business After Hours at The Elms
5:30 pm: Final Marks, A Film Viewing in Remembrance of John “Fud” Benson at The Newport Art Museum
6 pm: The Black Descendants of Bristol Underwood of Jamestown at Jamestown PHilomenian Library
6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
6:30 pm: Reconstructing Black Experiences in Histories of Pirates, Plunder, and Atlantic Slavery with Dr. Hannah Francis at NHS Resource Center
6:30 pm: Meditation on the Inner Light at Newport Public Library
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Saturday Night at 4:30 pm, America You Kill Me at 7:30 pm
Newport Vineyards: Trivia Wednesdays at 6 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Andre Arsenault at 5:30 pm
Newport County Public Meetings
Jamestown: Housing Authority at 9 am, Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm, Jamestown Planning Commission at 5:30 pm
Little Compton: School Committee at 7 pm
Middletown: Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, Planning Board at 6 pm
Newport: City Council at 6:30 pm
RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am
Tiverton: Personnel Board at 5 pm, Wastewater District at 5:30 pm
What To Know
Charlie Holder unanimously chosen as Newport’s Next Mayor
Charlie Holder is set to become Newport’s next Mayor following a unanimous vote by the City Council-elect at a meeting held at Innovate Newport. The informal election, which also saw Lynn Underwood Ceglie chosen as Vice Chair, marks a significant transition in the city’s leadership.
Holder, who previously served as the 2nd Ward Councillor, emerged as the top vote-getter in the recent at-large council race with 4,729 votes. This achievement traditionally paves the way for the mayoral position in Newport, although it is not mandated by ordinance.
Current Mayor Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong nominated Holder at the start of the meeting, signaling a show of unity among the council members. The unofficial vote passed 7-0, reflecting strong support for Holder’s leadership.
“I feel great. I feel extremely, extremely happy,” Holder told What’sUpNewp by phone after the vote. “I’m grateful for the support of the council-elect. I think that shows a lot of respect for me in the process and that they’re comfortable getting ready for us to work together.”
Read the full story on What’sUpNewp.
What’s News Today
News
Newport School Committee approves cell phone policy development, discusses student success
Board directs administration to draft new rules amid concerns over classroom distractions. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)
Charlie Holder unanimously chosen as Newport’s Next Mayor
Council-elect shows strong support for top vote-getter, with 7-0 vote signaling unity and respect for the process. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)
Newport Police seek public’s help in Newport Blues Cafe incident
Detectives release images of persons of interest from the November 11 incident and urge the community to come forward with information. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)
SouthCoast Wind clears federal environmental hurdle
Report warns of potential negative effects for North Atlantic right whale. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)
Tiverton man arrested after foot pursuit in Lincoln Woods
Police responded to a report of a pedestrian on Route 146. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: Nov. 8 – 11
Four individuals were arrested on various charges. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council meets tonight
Thayer Building sale, Rogers High School construction funding, and infrastructure projects on agenda. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)
Newport City Council to consider $2.9 million in additional funding for Rogers High School construction
City manager recommends using bond proceeds or general fund balance to cover $2.9 million shortfall. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)
Business & Nonprofit
BankNewport Charitable Foundation awards $420,000 in Fall 2024 Grants
Funds support the work of over 45 Rhode Island organizations and communities affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton across the Southeast. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)
Providence Performing Arts Center & The VETS host Holiday Sale
Save 25% on select performances with code MISTLETOE or BALSAM. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)
RIC to offer free college applications for Rhode Island students
Initiative aims to increase accessibility to higher education. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)
Providence Journal printing plant to close due to supply chain issue
Beginning next year, the Providence Journal will no longer be printed in Providence. (Read the full story on WJAR)
Environment & Health
Listeria Recall: 4,500 pounds of meat and poultry products recalled nationwide
Rhode Island Department of Health issues recall for Yu Shang Food Inc. products due to potential Listeria contamination. (What’sUpNewp)
Four cases of whooping cough confirmed at Portsmouth High School
Four cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, have been confirmed at Portsmouth High School since October, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health. (WLNE)
Supporters, Opponents of Offshore Wind Both Look for Hopeful Signs in Trump Administration
Supporters of wind as an essential source of electricity in New England’s future said the industry now has roots so deep in the seafloor — and, notably, in manufacturing facilities in several red states — that Trump would be hard-pressed to kill it. (ecoRI News)
Food & Drink
Yacht Club introduces ‘Sour Grapes’ soda based on comic strip from cartoonist Tim Jones
Local cartoonist and WUN contributor gets his own soda! (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)
Flo's Clam Shack to remain unchanged under new management, says owner
The owner of Flo's Clam Shack in Middletown said the business will stay the same under new management. (Read the full story on WJAR)
Life & Culture
Marc Cohn and Rickie Lee Jones to perform at The JPT
Grammy-winning artists set to take the stage in spring 2025, tickets on sale November 15. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)
Newport Classical announces four holiday concerts for December
Cantus and Frisson to perform at Rosecliff Mansion and Emmanuel Church, featuring seasonal favorites and collaborations. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)
What’s Up Interview: Rock and Roll legend John Lodge of The Moody Blues – playing Cranston’s Park Theatre November 14
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer bringing classic album “Days of Future Passed” and more to RI. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)
What’s Up Interview: Grammy winning singer Lucinda Williams, playing The Vets November 15
Iconic performer to present ‘Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets,’ a show based on her recently published book. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)
Obituaries
Joseph Nunes
Opinion
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s crazy about vaccines
Vaccines prevent childhood diseases. Shouldn’t they be as American as apple pie? (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)
Real Estate
Reps. Carson, Cortvriend want to hear from you about short-term rental issues
The special legislative commission studying the economic and social effects of the short-term rental industry is now accepting testimony from the public. Representatives Lauren H. Carson and Terri Cortvriend are asking Aquidneck Islanders to make their voices heard. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)
Sports
Pastrnak’s goal completes rally as Bruins come back to stun Blues 3-2
David Pastrnak scored with 1:47 to play as the Boston Bruins scored three third-period goals to come back for a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)
House scores 21 off the bench, Rhode Island knocks off Franklin Pierce 105-73
Jaden House scored 21 points off of the bench to help lead Rhode Island past Franklin Pierce 105-73 on Tuesday night. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)
Providence defeats Hampton 60-51
Jayden Pierre and Joseph Bensley scored 13 points as Providence beat Hampton 60-51 on Tuesday night. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)
Gillette Stadium to host Navy-Notre Dame game in 2026
Midshipmen and Fighting Irish set to renew historic series at home of New England Patriots. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)
Things To Do
The Jane Pickens Theater to screen ‘Repo Man’, ‘Beyond the Fantasy’, and ‘Luther: Never Too Much’
The Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center (The JPT) has an exciting lineup of films and events for guests to enjoy this November, including screenings of Repo Man, Beyond the Fantasy, and Luther: Never Too Much. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)
‘Freezin’ for a Reason’: Newport’s New Year’s Day plunge returns
Annual event at Easton’s Beach aims to grant wishes for two local children battling life-threatening illnesses. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)
What’s Up in Newport: Nov. 11 – 18
Newport Classical, Holiday Festival, Steve Hofstetter, Jesse Cook, and more. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)
