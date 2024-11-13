Good Morning! It’s Wednesday, November 13. 🗓️ Today is the 318th day of the year; 48 days remain in 2024.

Today, we’re covering last night’s Newport School Committee meeting, Newport’s next Mayor, tonight’s Newport City Council meeting, concerts coming to The JPT, Sour Grapes, and much more.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Sunny, with a high near 46. North wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Marine

N wind 11 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise at 6:32 am, sunset at 4:26 pm. Low tide at 11:08 am & 10:55 pm. High tide at 4:59 am & 5:25 pm. The lunar phase is a Waxing Gibbous.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Saturday Night at 4:30 pm, America You Kill Me at 7:30 pm

Newport Vineyards: Trivia Wednesdays at 6 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Andre Arsenault at 5:30 pm

Newport County Public Meetings

Community Calendar

What To Know

Charlie Holder unanimously chosen as Newport’s Next Mayor

Charlie Holder is set to become Newport’s next Mayor following a unanimous vote by the City Council-elect at a meeting held at Innovate Newport. The informal election, which also saw Lynn Underwood Ceglie chosen as Vice Chair, marks a significant transition in the city’s leadership.

Holder, who previously served as the 2nd Ward Councillor, emerged as the top vote-getter in the recent at-large council race with 4,729 votes. This achievement traditionally paves the way for the mayoral position in Newport, although it is not mandated by ordinance.

Current Mayor Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong nominated Holder at the start of the meeting, signaling a show of unity among the council members. The unofficial vote passed 7-0, reflecting strong support for Holder’s leadership.

“I feel great. I feel extremely, extremely happy,” Holder told What’sUpNewp by phone after the vote. “I’m grateful for the support of the council-elect. I think that shows a lot of respect for me in the process and that they’re comfortable getting ready for us to work together.”

Read the full story on What’sUpNewp.

Charlie Holder. Credit: votecharlieholder.com.

What’s News Today

News

Board directs administration to draft new rules amid concerns over classroom distractions. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)

Council-elect shows strong support for top vote-getter, with 7-0 vote signaling unity and respect for the process. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)

Detectives release images of persons of interest from the November 11 incident and urge the community to come forward with information. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)

Report warns of potential negative effects for North Atlantic right whale. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)

Police responded to a report of a pedestrian on Route 146. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)

Four individuals were arrested on various charges. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)

Thayer Building sale, Rogers High School construction funding, and infrastructure projects on agenda. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)

City manager recommends using bond proceeds or general fund balance to cover $2.9 million shortfall. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)

Business & Nonprofit

Funds support the work of over 45 Rhode Island organizations and communities affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton across the Southeast. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)

Save 25% on select performances with code MISTLETOE or BALSAM. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)

Initiative aims to increase accessibility to higher education. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)

Beginning next year, the Providence Journal will no longer be printed in Providence. (Read the full story on WJAR)

Environment & Health

Rhode Island Department of Health issues recall for Yu Shang Food Inc. products due to potential Listeria contamination. (What’sUpNewp)

Four cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, have been confirmed at Portsmouth High School since October, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health. (WLNE)

Supporters of wind as an essential source of electricity in New England’s future said the industry now has roots so deep in the seafloor — and, notably, in manufacturing facilities in several red states — that Trump would be hard-pressed to kill it. (ecoRI News)

Food & Drink

Local cartoonist and WUN contributor gets his own soda! (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)

The owner of Flo's Clam Shack in Middletown said the business will stay the same under new management. (Read the full story on WJAR)

Life & Culture

Grammy-winning artists set to take the stage in spring 2025, tickets on sale November 15. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)

Cantus and Frisson to perform at Rosecliff Mansion and Emmanuel Church, featuring seasonal favorites and collaborations. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer bringing classic album “Days of Future Passed” and more to RI. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)

Iconic performer to present ‘Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets,’ a show based on her recently published book. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)

Obituaries

Opinion

Vaccines prevent childhood diseases. Shouldn’t they be as American as apple pie? (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)

Real Estate

The special legislative commission studying the economic and social effects of the short-term rental industry is now accepting testimony from the public. Representatives Lauren H. Carson and Terri Cortvriend are asking Aquidneck Islanders to make their voices heard. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)

Sports

David Pastrnak scored with 1:47 to play as the Boston Bruins scored three third-period goals to come back for a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)

Jaden House scored 21 points off of the bench to help lead Rhode Island past Franklin Pierce 105-73 on Tuesday night. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)

Jayden Pierre and Joseph Bensley scored 13 points as Providence beat Hampton 60-51 on Tuesday night. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)

Midshipmen and Fighting Irish set to renew historic series at home of New England Patriots. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)

Things To Do

The Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center (The JPT) has an exciting lineup of films and events for guests to enjoy this November, including screenings of Repo Man, Beyond the Fantasy, and Luther: Never Too Much. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)

Annual event at Easton’s Beach aims to grant wishes for two local children battling life-threatening illnesses. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)

Newport Classical, Holiday Festival, Steve Hofstetter, Jesse Cook, and more. (Read the full story on What’sUpNewp)

