Good Wednesday Morning.

🗳️ Democrat Gabe Amo defeated Republican Gerry Leonard to win Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District seat Tuesday, becoming the state’s first Black candidate elected to Congress.

Amo, the son of Ghanaian and Liberian immigrants who once worked as a White House aide, succeeds former Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, who stepped down this summer to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. Read More

👉 Voters in six Rhode Island school districts today approved millions of dollars in school building projects, with only voters in North Kingstown rejecting a $222 million bond that would have funded building a new middle school.

In Middletown, voters barely approved a $190 million school bond by a vote of slightly more than 100 votes. Read More

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until November 8, 5:00 PM

Today: NW wind 11 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:25 am | Sunset: 4:32 pm | 10 hours and 7 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:56 am & 4:14 pm | Low tide at 9:50 am & 10:09 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.4 days, 27% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Marc Roberge (of O.A.R.) with Stephen Kellogg at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Local Government

Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am, Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm

Little Compton: Board of Canvassers at 8:30 am, Housing Trust at 6 pm, School Committee at 6:30 pm, Harbor Commission at 7:30 pm

Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 10 am, Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, School Building Committee at 5 pm, Planning Board at 6 pm

Newport: Beach Commission at 5 pm, City Council at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Planning Board at 7 pm, Solid Waste/Recycling Committee at 7 pm

Tiverton: Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm, Cemetery Commission at 7 pm

See the agenda for any meeting mentioned here

Happening This Week

ON WHATSUPNEWP

The Latest

