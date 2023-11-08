Discover more from What's Up Newp
What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, November 8
Democrat Gabe Amo becomes Rhode Island’s first Black candidate elected to Congress; Voters support most school building.Here's a look at What's Up today, plus all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Good Wednesday Morning.
🗳️ Democrat Gabe Amo defeated Republican Gerry Leonard to win Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District seat Tuesday, becoming the state’s first Black candidate elected to Congress.
Amo, the son of Ghanaian and Liberian immigrants who once worked as a White House aide, succeeds former Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, who stepped down this summer to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. Read More
👉 Voters in six Rhode Island school districts today approved millions of dollars in school building projects, with only voters in North Kingstown rejecting a $222 million bond that would have funded building a new middle school.
In Middletown, voters barely approved a $190 million school bond by a vote of slightly more than 100 votes. Read More
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Marine Forecast
Today: NW wind 11 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:25 am | Sunset: 4:32 pm | 10 hours and 7 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:56 am & 4:14 pm | Low tide at 9:50 am & 10:09 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.4 days, 27% lighting.
Things To Do
Nov. 3 - 12: Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
Nov. 3 – 12: Foodie Film Festival at The JPT Film & Event Center
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
6 pm: Zumba! at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6:30 pm: The Providence Journal’s Kris Craig presents “Photojournalism” at The Edward King House
6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
7 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Marc Roberge (of O.A.R.) with Stephen Kellogg at 8 pm
Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am
O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am, Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
Little Compton: Board of Canvassers at 8:30 am, Housing Trust at 6 pm, School Committee at 6:30 pm, Harbor Commission at 7:30 pm
Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 10 am, Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, School Building Committee at 5 pm, Planning Board at 6 pm
Newport: Beach Commission at 5 pm, City Council at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Planning Board at 7 pm, Solid Waste/Recycling Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton: Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm, Cemetery Commission at 7 pm
See the agenda for any meeting mentioned here
Happening This Week
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council meeting on Nov. 8
WUN Interview: Marc Roberge of O.A.R., playing Jane Pickens November 8
Marc Roberge of O.A.R. and Stephen Kellogg coming to The JPT on Nov. 8
Newport rolls out the gilded carpet on Thursdays in November for holiday shopping, socializing, and giving back
Newport Family and Cosmetic Dentistry to host its 2nd Annual Veterans Day Free Dental Clinic on Nov. 10
Bob Dylan returning to Providence Performing Arts Center November 10
Red, White & Brews: Veterans Day event at Newport Craft Brewery will fund Orion scholarships for military children
The Latest
Theatre Review: Gamm Theatre’s Hangmen challenges, makes you laugh
Hangmen, as good theater is supposed to do, challenges you, makes you think, makes you laugh, and explores complex and difficult issues.
65th U.S. Secretary of the Navy John Francis Lehman, Jr. receives Naval War College Foundation 2023 Sentinel of the Sea Award
The Sentinel of the Sea Award is the highest honor presented by the NWCF to distinguished American citizens representing the traditions and values of the U.S. Naval War College
Hot starts by Vegas and Boston and a historically bad start for San Jose are among early NHL trends
Nearly a month into the NHL season, Wayne Gretzky’s career goals record looks safer than Edmonton’s playoff chances, there might be a challenger for the worst team in league history and the Stanley Cup hangover is nowhere to be seen in Las Vegas.
Meet Rocky, the lovable senior pup with a heart of gold
Meet your new best friend, Rocky – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!
Portsmouth man claims $50,000 Powerball ticket
The winning ticket was purchased on December 3, 2022, at Neon Marketplace, 533 East Main Rd., Middletown.
Aquidneck Land Trust conserves 2.5-acre wetlands property in Portsmouth
Sullivan Preserve is the 99th property conserved by Aquidneck Land Trust.
Kenny Chesney will return to Gillette Stadium on August 23, 2024
Chesney will return to Gillette Stadium on August 23 for venue-record 22nd performance
Aquidneck Community Table to present ‘Common Ground’ at The JPT on Nov. 9
The film profiles a hopeful and uplifting movement of a diversity of farmers who use regenerative models of agriculture to balance climate challenges, save our health, and stabilize America’s economy to provide hope for future generations with tangible ways to fix a broken system.
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest-performing stock on the list returned +6.0% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Newport police report for Nov. 6 – 7
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, November 6 through 7 am on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.
Recent Local Obituaries
