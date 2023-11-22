Good Wednesday Morning.

👉 Congressman Gabe Amo (RI-01) on Tuesday co-signed a letter urging the leaders of both the U.S. House and Senate Appropriations Committees to provide robust funding to implement the National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism for Fiscal Year 2024. Read More

🏆 The deadline for submission of applications for the prestigious Small Business Administration 2024 annual awards is less than a month away. Read More

🩰 Newport Contemporary Ballet’s Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff opens today and runs through December 1. Tickets and more info

🎄 On tap this weekend: Newport Illuminated Boat Parade, Santa Magic, Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff, and more. Read More

✈️ Pack your patience if you’re traveling this week. The busiest days to fly will be Tuesday and Wednesday as well as the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, AAA forecasts that 55.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between next Wednesday and the Sunday after Thanksgiving, with roads likely to be the most clogged on Wednesday. Read More

🚍 Take note: The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will operate all fixed-route services on a Sunday/Holiday schedule on Thursday, November 23, 2023, in observance of Thanksgiving Day, an official state holiday.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

WEATHER

Wind Advisory in effect from November 22, 4:00 AM until November 22, 12:00 PM

Today: Rain, mainly before 11 am. High near 58. Windy, with a southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low of around 42. Northwest wind 9 to 15 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

MARINE FORECAST

Gale Warning in effect from November 22, 4:00 AM until November 22, 1:00 PM

Today: SE wind 21 to 26 kt becoming W 9 to 12 kt. Winds could gust as high as 42 kt. Rain, mainly before 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNW wind 8 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 6:42 am | Sunset: 4:20 pm | 9 hours and 38 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:51 am & 3:18 pm | Low tide at 9:26 am & 9:30 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9 days, 67% lighting.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Holdovers at 2:30 pm at 5:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Top of Pelham: Camden Murphy with Clark D at 9 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Fort Adams Trust: Fort Adams Foundation at 10 am

Middletown: Middletown Technical Review Committee at 9 am

See the agenda for meetings here

HAPPENING THIS WEEK

Where to get Thanksgiving meals to go; dine out on Thanksgiving Day in Newport

West Place Animal Sanctuary to host Holiday Shop & Stroll Nov. 24 – 26

Newport Illuminated Boat Parade returns on Nov. 24

Buy Nothing Coat Exchange returns to Rhode Island State House on Nov. 24

Shops at Long Wharf Mall to host Christmas Tree Lighting, Santa Magic on Nov. 25

The 53rd Annual Christmas In Newport starts the celebrations early

ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM

THE LATEST

In keeping with the true spirit of the season, and as part of the Christmas in Newport festival, the Choristers have selected the local non-profit Women’s Resource Center as the beneficiary of their performance.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Despite inflation and memories of past holiday travel meltdowns, millions of people are expected to hit airports and highways in record numbers over the Thanksgiving break.

Today, Congressman Gabe Amo (RI-01) co-signed a letter urging the leaders of both the U.S. House and Senate Appropriations Committees to provide robust funding to implement the National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism for Fiscal Year 2024.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest sale in Newport’s Kay/Catherine neighborhood, year to date.

The deadline for submission of applications for the prestigious Small Business Administration 2024 annual awards is less than a month away.

Keep reading to see if any of your favorite Thanksgiving-themed films made the list.

As of today, there have been 67 traffic-related fatalities in Rhode Island, compared to 45 on this date in 2022.

Iconic brand, now managed by the PWCVB, encourages shoppers to support local businesses

Patriots coach Bill Belichick declined to reveal his starting quarterback when talking to reporters Tuesday morning, repeating only that all of his players should be prepared when New England comes out of its off week to face the New York Giants on Sunday.

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic was released on personal recognizance bail Tuesday after pleading not guilty to assaulting his wife.

Newport Illuminated Boat Parade, Santa Magic, Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff, and more.

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, November 20, 2023 through 7 am on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

The Rolling Stones have announced they are going back on the road with a brand-new tour performing in 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada, stopping in Foxborough, MA on May 30, 2024 at Gillette Stadium.

With the average American intending to spend $875 on the holidays this year, there’s a lot of potential to reinforce the economic strength within communities if people shop small.

RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES

