Good Wednesday Morning.

🚗 With the arrival of November comes the end of the paid metered parking season in Newport. Read More

🏠 Tyler Bernadyn has a full rundown of all the properties that changed hands in Newport County last week. Read More

🏆 Narragansett Boat Club’s junior rowers sliced through the competition at the Head of the Fish Regatta in Saratoga Springs, New York this past weekend with top 10 finishes in sixteen of the twenty-seven races they entered. Read More

👏 With the help of the city’s crew and its bulb planting machine, a huge field of daffodil bulbs has been planted in Miantonomi Memorial Park. Read More

🤩 Don’t Miss It: Taylor Swift! The Eras Tour, the concert film experience, lands at The JPT on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Details

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: A chance of showers, mainly between noon and 5 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 47. North wind 13 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: NNE wind 11 to 13 kt becoming N in the afternoon. A chance of showers, mainly between noon and 5pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNW wind around 9 kt. A slight chance of showers before 7pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:16 am | Sunset: 5:40 pm | 10 hours and 23 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11 am & 11:28 pm | Low tide at 3:39 am & 4:45 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 18 days, 89% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Klimt & The Kiss at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Local Government

Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 12:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm, Planning Commission at 7 pm

Little Compton: School Committee at 3:30 pm, Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm

Newport: School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 5:30 pm

Portsmouth: Melville Park Committee at 6 pm, Harbor Commission at 7 pm

Tiverton: Personnel Board at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

See the agenda for the meetings mentioned above here.

Happening This Week

ON WHATSUPNEWP

The Latest

Parking at a meter in Newport is free beginning today, Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Narragansett Boat Club’s junior rowers sliced through the competition at the Head of the Fish Regatta in Saratoga Springs, New York this past weekend with top 10 finishes in sixteen of the twenty seven races they entered.

By Gregory Huet, Middletown

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, October 30 through 7 am on Tuesday, October 31.

By Shawn J. Brown, Middletown Town

In Newport County, the real estate market remains active even with limited inventory currently available and the highest interest rates we have seen in two decades.

The highest-performing stock on the list returned -0.9% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

East Bay Times: Portsmouth High boys take 2nd in Class B championship

NUWC: VCNO Visits Sailors, Defense Industry in Newport

WPRI: Middletown to overhaul schools if voters sign off on $190M bond