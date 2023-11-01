Discover more from What's Up Newp
What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, November 1
Day of the Dead Celebration, A Talk with Scholar John Hodgeson, and more. Here's a look at What's Up out there today, plus all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Good Wednesday Morning.
🚗 With the arrival of November comes the end of the paid metered parking season in Newport. Read More
🏠 Tyler Bernadyn has a full rundown of all the properties that changed hands in Newport County last week. Read More
🏆 Narragansett Boat Club’s junior rowers sliced through the competition at the Head of the Fish Regatta in Saratoga Springs, New York this past weekend with top 10 finishes in sixteen of the twenty-seven races they entered. Read More
👏 With the help of the city’s crew and its bulb planting machine, a huge field of daffodil bulbs has been planted in Miantonomi Memorial Park. Read More
🤩 Don’t Miss It: Taylor Swift! The Eras Tour, the concert film experience, lands at The JPT on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Details
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
Today: A chance of showers, mainly between noon and 5 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 47. North wind 13 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: NNE wind 11 to 13 kt becoming N in the afternoon. A chance of showers, mainly between noon and 5pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NNW wind around 9 kt. A slight chance of showers before 7pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:16 am | Sunset: 5:40 pm | 10 hours and 23 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11 am & 11:28 pm | Low tide at 3:39 am & 4:45 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 18 days, 89% lighting.
Things To Do
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
5:30 pm: Richard Potter, America’s First Black Celebrity: A Talk with Scholar John Hodgeson at Newport Historical Society
6 pm: Zumba! at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: ¡Qué Vivan los Muertos! Una celebración de Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead Celebration) at Newport Art Museum
6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
7 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Klimt & The Kiss at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 12:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm, Planning Commission at 7 pm
Little Compton: School Committee at 3:30 pm, Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
Newport: School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth: Melville Park Committee at 6 pm, Harbor Commission at 7 pm
Tiverton: Personnel Board at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
See the agenda for the meetings mentioned above here.
Happening This Week
Stories that have appeared on WhatsUpNewp.com that are related to this week;
What’s Up Interview: Singer-Songwriter Anna Mieke, playing Newport’s Colony House on Friday, November 3
Newport Classical presents its next Chamber Series Concert on Nov. 3
NUWC Division Newport to host an in-person hiring event on Nov. 4
Greenvale Vineyards will host its 24th Annual Harvest Festival on Nov. 4
ON WHATSUPNEWP
The Latest
Paid metered parking season comes to a close in Newport
Parking at a meter in Newport is free beginning today, Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Narragansett Boat Club slices through competition at Head of the Fish Regatta
Narragansett Boat Club’s junior rowers sliced through the competition at the Head of the Fish Regatta in Saratoga Springs, New York this past weekend with top 10 finishes in sixteen of the twenty seven races they entered.
Letter: Concerned Neighbors Group has no solutions
By Gregory Huet, Middletown
Newport police report for Oct. 30 – 31
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, October 30 through 7 am on Tuesday, October 31.
Letter – Let’s make our choice with care and consideration for the future we envision for Middletown
By Shawn J. Brown, Middletown Town
Newport County Real Estate Report – What Sold Last Week: Oct. 23 – 27
In Newport County, the real estate market remains active even with limited inventory currently available and the highest interest rates we have seen in two decades.
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest-performing stock on the list returned -0.9% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com
No new obituaries to share
Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport County Real Estate Report - What Sold Last Week: Oct. 23 - 27
Newport in Bloom enhances Miantonomi Park with thousands of dazzling daffodils
Newport rolls out the gilded carpet on Thursdays in November for holiday shopping, socializing, and giving back
Further Reading
East Bay Times: Portsmouth High boys take 2nd in Class B championship
NUWC: VCNO Visits Sailors, Defense Industry in Newport
WPRI: Middletown to overhaul schools if voters sign off on $190M bond
