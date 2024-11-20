Good morning! Today is Wednesday, November 20 - the 325th day of the year; 41 days remain in 2024.

Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

N wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunrise at 6:40 am, sunset at 4:21 pm. Low tide at 3:37 am and 5 pm. High tide at 11:04 am & 11:33 pm. The lunar phase is a Waning Gibbous.

At 1:30 pm, Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools, joins What’sUpNewp for a live conversation. Watch/Ask Questions

At 6 pm, Federico Santi, chair of the City of Newport’s Public Sculpture Commission, will be the guest speaker at the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Newport County’s Arts Around The Fire. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

Also at 6 pm, Dr. Marian Mathison Desrosiers will give a talk called “A Celtic Team: Genevieve McGlinchey and Wallace Mathison, Newport Community Leaders in the 1950s to 1980s” at Wyndham Newport Hotel. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: We Live In Time at 4:30 pm, Saturday Night at 7:30 pm

Rusty’s: Karaoke at 5 pm

New building represents a modern expansion of historic church campus

This construction season, RIDOT completed work on an $8.9 million project to rebuild the badly deteriorated road base and make numerous other safety improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists.

There were no arrests made.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee will visit an elementary school that's leading the state in two major categories. (WLNE)

The silver lining of inflation: Rhode Island’s tourism economy benefited from $5.6 billion in visitor spending in 2023, according to new research by a state commissioned consultant. (RI Current)

The event took place inside one of the six Family Homes located on Boys Town New England’s Bazarsky Campus in Portsmouth, bringing together the children, families, and staff that make up this vibrant community.

Newport Restaurant Group’s Waterman Grille has reopened just six weeks after a devastating fire. (WJAR)

The future of the offshore wind industry is uncertain as a new administration is about to move into the Oval Office. (WJAR)

Dave's Hot Chicken, which specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, is opening its first Rhode Island restaurant in Middletown. (WPRI)

Newport Craft Brewing and Distilling Company, the Mews Tavern and Rhody Excellence have announced a launch party to celebrate the release of two Rhode Island Athletics-branded beers that Newport Craft has developed. Rhody Ruckus Lager and Rhody Ram IPA will be unveiled at a special event at Newport Craft's brewery in Newport, R.I. on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

November show is sold out, but the popular comedy duo is returning in February

Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools, joins What’sUpNewp on Wednesday, November 20, at 1:30 pm. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

Newport City Manager Colin Kennedy will join What’sUpNewp for his next monthly live conversation with What’sUpNewp on Thursday, November 20, at 10 am. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

With only 12 properties closing last week, it’s evident that the strong demand from buyers still collides with a tight supply, leading to continued competition among both buyers and sellers.

This one wasn’t about their perfect season or a 15-game winning streak or even the NBA Cup.

True North, Yacht Rock, Holidays at the Newport Mansions, Sparkling Lights at The Breakers, and much more. Read more on What’sUpNewp.