What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, Nov. 20
On tap today: Arts Around The Fire, Irish talk, Fermentation Class, and more.
Good morning! Today is Wednesday, November 20 - the 325th day of the year; 41 days remain in 2024.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Marine
N wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise at 6:40 am, sunset at 4:21 pm. Low tide at 3:37 am and 5 pm. High tide at 11:04 am & 11:33 pm. The lunar phase is a Waning Gibbous.
Happening’s
At 1:30 pm, Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools, joins What’sUpNewp for a live conversation. Watch/Ask Questions
At 6 pm, Federico Santi, chair of the City of Newport’s Public Sculpture Commission, will be the guest speaker at the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Newport County’s Arts Around The Fire. Read more on What’sUpNewp.
Also at 6 pm, Dr. Marian Mathison Desrosiers will give a talk called “A Celtic Team: Genevieve McGlinchey and Wallace Mathison, Newport Community Leaders in the 1950s to 1980s” at Wyndham Newport Hotel. Read more on What’sUpNewp.
Things To Do
9:45 am: Family Movie: The Polar Express at Jamestown Philomenian Library
1 pm: Annual DeBlois Holiday Invitational Arts & Artisans Gift Marketplace at Deblois Gallery
3 pm: Teen & Tween: Gaming Lounge at Newport Public Library
4 pm: Gnome Craft at Newport Public Library
6 pm: Fiber Therapy: A Knitting and Crocheting Group, Open to All at Newport Public Library
6 pm: Arts Around The Fire at Sardella’s Restaurant
6 pm: A Celtic Team: Museum of Newport Irish History Lecture Series at Wyndham Newport Hotel
6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: We Live In Time at 4:30 pm, Saturday Night at 7:30 pm
Rusty’s: Karaoke at 5 pm
Newport County Public Meetings
Jamestown: Affordable Housing at 5:15 pm, Planning Commission at 6:30 pm, Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Housing Trust at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Middletown: School Building Committee at 5 pm, Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm, Town Council at 6 pm
Newport: Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm, School Committee – Policy Subcommittee at 5:30 pm, City Council at 5:30 pm, Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee – District Building Committee at 4 pm, Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm, Planning Board at 7 pm
Tiverton: Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am, Personnel Board at 5 pm, Wastewater District at 5:30 pm
What’s News Today
News
Construction commences on Trinity Church’s new educational and administrative building
New building represents a modern expansion of historic church campus
RIDOT and local officials mark completion of Aquidneck Avenue Resurfacing Project
This construction season, RIDOT completed work on an $8.9 million project to rebuild the badly deteriorated road base and make numerous other safety improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: Nov. 18 – 19
There were no arrests made.
Melrose Elementary in Jamestown tops state in attendance
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee will visit an elementary school that's leading the state in two major categories. (WLNE)
Rhode Island drew record number of visitors in 2023
The silver lining of inflation: Rhode Island’s tourism economy benefited from $5.6 billion in visitor spending in 2023, according to new research by a state commissioned consultant. (RI Current)
Business & Nonprofit
New England Patriots rookie offensive tackle Caedan Wallace and Boys Town New England celebrate unveiling of custom cleats for ‘My Cause My Cleats’ Campaign
The event took place inside one of the six Family Homes located on Boys Town New England’s Bazarsky Campus in Portsmouth, bringing together the children, families, and staff that make up this vibrant community.
Waterman Grille reopens six weeks after fire, unveils new look
Newport Restaurant Group’s Waterman Grille has reopened just six weeks after a devastating fire. (WJAR)
Environment & Health
Southern New England leaders double down on growing offshore wind industry
The future of the offshore wind industry is uncertain as a new administration is about to move into the Oval Office. (WJAR)
Food & Drink
Dave’s Hot Chicken to open in Middletown
Dave's Hot Chicken, which specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, is opening its first Rhode Island restaurant in Middletown. (WPRI)
Launch Party Announced for Rhody Ruckus Lager, Rhody Ram IPA
Newport Craft Brewing and Distilling Company, the Mews Tavern and Rhody Excellence have announced a launch party to celebrate the release of two Rhode Island Athletics-branded beers that Newport Craft has developed. Rhody Ruckus Lager and Rhody Ram IPA will be unveiled at a special event at Newport Craft's brewery in Newport, R.I. on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Life, Culture, & Arts
What’s Up Interview: Comedian Doreen Collins of ‘Aging Disgracefully,’ playing Newport Playhouse Saturday, November 23
November show is sold out, but the popular comedy duo is returning in February
Obituaries
🕊️Mary Alice Hanley
🕊️ Kathy Creaney
People
Ask the Superintendent: A live conversation with Colleen Burns Jermain (Nov. 20)
Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools, joins What’sUpNewp on Wednesday, November 20, at 1:30 pm. Read more on What’sUpNewp.
Ask The City Manager: A live conversation with Colin Kennedy (Nov. 21)
Newport City Manager Colin Kennedy will join What’sUpNewp for his next monthly live conversation with What’sUpNewp on Thursday, November 20, at 10 am. Read more on What’sUpNewp.
Real Estate
What Sold: A look at 12 recent sales across Newport County (Nov. 11 – 15)
With only 12 properties closing last week, it’s evident that the strong demand from buyers still collides with a tight supply, leading to continued competition among both buyers and sellers.
Sports
NBA champion Celtics take Round 1 and end Cavaliers’ perfect season after 15 straight wins
This one wasn’t about their perfect season or a 15-game winning streak or even the NBA Cup.
What’s Up This Week + Weekend
What’s Up in Newport: Nov. 18 – 25
True North, Yacht Rock, Holidays at the Newport Mansions, Sparkling Lights at The Breakers, and much more. Read more on What’sUpNewp.