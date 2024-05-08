Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, May 8 - just 16 days until Memorial Day Weekend!

🗓️ Tonight promises to be a busy one for Newport City Council.

They will host an executive session at 5 pm to discuss property, litigation, and collective bargaining agreements.

At 6:30 pm, they will host a Regular Council Meeting where they will vote on various special event licenses, discuss an agreement with Aquidneck Grower’s Market, and discuss a new Comedy Bus Tour that wants to operate in Newport.

Immediately following their Regular Council Meeting, they will hold a Special Council Meeting to discuss and vote on Colin Kennedy's appointment as Newport’s next City Manager.

⚠️ Traffic Alert: Thames Street will be closed today from Marlborough Street through Washington Square, according to the Newport Police Department. “Traffic traveling into Washington Square will be diverted to Touro Street or Duke Street. This closure is anticipated through about noon time. Please plan your travels accordingly”.

🍺 Newport’s newest tasting room houses one of its original microbreweries. Newport Craft Brewing and Distilling has built one of the top taprooms in the region, with an expansive new indoor space and an inviting outdoor patio with views of the Pell Bridge certain to be a busy spot all summer long and beyond. WUN’s Ken Abram’s with the story—Brewery of the Month: Newport Craft offers a premier experience in an expansive new space.

⛴️ The Providence-Newport Ferry will kick off its 2024 season on Friday, June 21. “The Ocean State,” operated by Seastreak, will run daily trips through Monday, October 14 (Columbus Day), including summer weekend and holiday stops in Bristol.

🍴 Take Note—Caleb & Broad now offers lunch seven days a week. They open at 11 am every day (except Sunday, when they open for Brunch at 10 am). “We’re the perfect spot for a quick bite or a lunch meeting and everything in between. Stop in today,” Caleb & Broad shared on Facebook. Of course, they are still open for dinner every day, and don’t forget about their $12 entree special every Monday starting at 5 p.m.!

🍓 Sweet Berry Farm opens for the 2024 season on Friday, May 10.

🎉 Reminder: This Sunday is Mother’s Day. Here’s where to go in Newport for brunch, tea, cruises, and dinner.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Showers are likely to occur between 10 am and 4 pm—areas of fog. Otherwise, there are increasing clouds, with a high near 56—south wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9 pm and 10 pm. There are areas of fog before 2 am., then patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 51. The southeast wind is around five mph and becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%—new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt will become SSW 6 to 11 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. Showers are likely, mainly before 1 pm. Areas of fog will occur. Seas will be 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9 pm and 10 pm. Areas of fog before 2 am, then Patchy fog after 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:32 am | Sunset: 7:50 pm | 14 hours and 18 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:37 am & 8:59 pm | Low tide at 2:23 am & 1:50 pm.

Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Coup De Chance at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Localz Tiverton: Steven Rodrigues and Carrigan Nelson from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Newport Playhouse: The Foursome at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Andre Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Ethel Lee at 7 pm

The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm

Newport County Government

What’s Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

What’s Up in Newport This Week: May 6 – 12

Preview: Docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on May 8

Newport City Council to consider the appointment of Colin Kennedy as Newport’s next City Manager

Newport City Council to discuss property, litigation, and collective bargaining agreements in Executive Session

Newport City Council to discuss selection of Newport’s next City Manager in Special Meeting on May 8

What’s Up Interview: Brad Roberts of Crash Test Dummies, band playing Newport May 9

Sundance premiere ‘Girls State’ to screen in Newport

Annual Restoration Celebration to be held at Greenvale Vineyards on May 11

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to perform at The JPT on May 11

Green Animals Topiary Garden to hold plant sale, open for the season

Mother’s Day in Newport: Here’s where to go for brunch, tea, cruises, and dinner

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

On WhatsUpNewp.com

When the Newport Charter Yacht Show comes around each year, it’s a sign that summer in New England is in full swing.

Newport Police summon/cite one, take three others into custody.

The Edward King House Senior Center on Tuesday announced the departure of Deputy Director Dr. Anna Matos-Mournighan as she transitions to a new role at Salve Regina University.

Some universities have handled protesters better than others. Brown University in Rhode Island – like Columbia, an Ivy League institution – negotiated an agreement that ended the unauthorised encampment there.

Mitchell led all scorers with 33 points on Tuesday night in Cleveland’s 120-95 loss to Boston in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Jaylen Brown scored 32 and Derrick White had 25 for Boston to help make up for a tough shooting night that had Tatum going 0 for 5 from 3-point range.

Marcell Ozuna’s run-scoring single in the eighth inning gave Atlanta the lead and the Braves beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Rhode Island Senate approves bill allowing nursing home residents to install cameras in their rooms

The Senate today voted to approve Senate Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Dawn Euer’s bill to give Rhode Island Family Court concurrent jurisdiction on juvenile cases arising from military bases and installations located in Rhode Island.

Rhode Island House of Representatives votes to join interstate compact to ease physical therapists’ practice across state lines

The Middletown Town Council met on Monday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall.

Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns supports proposed changes to Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights

Rhode Island lawmakers require monthly updates on Washington Bridge status

“The Ocean State,” operated by Seastreak, will run daily trips through Monday, October 14 (Columbus Day), including summer weekend and holiday stops in Bristol.

By Steph Smyth, Newport

Greenvale Vineyards will host their 26th Annual Restoration Celebration from 1 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, May 11.

Recently opened taproom at 293 JT Connell Hwy rises to the top of the local brewing scene.

Tickets are now available for the 2024 Infosys Hall of Fame Open, to be held July 14-21 on the picturesque grass courts of the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Paperweight Collectors Association meeting offers free, public glassmaking demos and paperweight fair

Newport in Bloom today announced that it will host its Annual Spring Plant Sale on Sunday, May 19, from 10 am to 1 pm.

“This sweet boy loves the company of humans. He is so friendly to every person he meets and will give all of us love to anyone and everyone”

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com

Further Reading

Broadway World: Newport Classical Music Festival Will Host 27 Concerts This July

East Bay RI: Tiverton budget less than school officials hoped

EIN News: Almondy Inn Bed & Breakfast Wins Tripadvisor Best of the Best Award 2024

What did you think of today’s newsletter? Share your thoughts below.

Leave a comment