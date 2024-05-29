What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, May 29
A look at the latest What'sUpNewp headlines and all that's happening, new, and to do around Newport today.
Good Wednesday Morning!
👉 With the school year quickly approaching, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain will join What’sUpNewp for her monthly videocast today at 2:30 pm. We’ll ask her to reflect on this past year and her hopes and expectations for the year ahead. Watch Conversation/Read More
Have a question for Superintendent Jermain? Comment below.
⛵ After a 704-nautical mile race from Charleston to Newport, it was mere minutes separating first and second place in the first leg of the Atlantic Cup. The Italian/French duo of Alberto Riva and Jean Mare on Acrobatica captured line honors when they crossed the finish line at 07:46:16 am yesterday in heavy fog. Their cumulative time of 67:46:16 (2 days, 19 hours, 46 minutes, 16 seconds) set a new Charleston-Newport course record, far surpassing the previous best time set in 2012 by Mare (78:55:13). Read More
🏥 Dr. Michael Fine’s latest column for What’sUpNewp is here - What’s crazy about letting business people and lawyers control health care.
💰 At 1 pm today at the Claiborne Pell Elementary School, General Treasurer James A. Diossa will be joined by Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong, representatives of the Rhode Island Foundation and the Office of the RI Postsecondary Commissioner, teachers, students, and other dignitaries and guests to mark 529 Day. 529 Day raises awareness around state-administered 529 educational savings plans, including Rhode Island’s CollegeBound Saver program.
The Office of the General Treasurer will offer a one-time $300 contribution into the first 250 CollegeBound Saver accounts opened today, in partnership with the Rhode Island Foundation and the Office of the Post Secondary Commissioner. The Foundation will provide $100 for each of the first 200 new CollegeBound Saver accounts up to a total of $20,000. The Office of the Post Secondary Commissioner will provide $100 for each of the first 250 new CollegeBound Saver accounts up to a total of $25,000. The balance of the contribution will be covered by the Office of the General Treasurer.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: A slight chance of showers after 2 pm. Sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: There is a chance of showers, mainly after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around six mph, becoming calm after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 40%—new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 8 kt in the morning. A slight chance of showers after 2 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. There is a chance of showers, mainly after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:14 am | Sunset: 8:11 pm | 14 hours and 56 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:40 am & 1:16 pm | Low tide at 6:21 am & 6:26 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 20.4 days, 69% lighting.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.
Things To Do
11 am to 6 pm: Wednesday Flight Specials at Newport Vineyards
12 pm to 2 pm: Boys & Girls Club of Newport County Annual Meeting
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market - Wednesday on Memorial Boulevard
3:30 pm to 5 pm: Dungeons and Dragons at Newport Public Library
4 pm to 5 pm: 3D Printing at Newport Public Library
5 pm to 6 pm: Getting Started with your Family History at Newport Public Library
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: National Theatre Live: Nye at 5:30 pm, Wildcat at 8:30 pm
Landing: Dan Decristofaro from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Nick Sproviero from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Andre Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm
The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Town Council at 5 pm
Little Compton: Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee - Climate & Culture Subcommittee at 10 am
Tiverton: Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm, School Committee Policy Sub Committee at 6 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s crazy about letting business people and lawyers control health care
What I am about to tell you is a true story. One that is happening now in a Rhode Island hospital.
DEM’s seasonal Bay Line is open, allowing constituents to report problems associated with Narragansett Bay
Its aim is rapid, effective responses to environmental incidents on Narragansett Bay.
Abreu, Refsnyder hit HRs, Bernardino solid in relief as Red Sox halt Orioles’ 5-game win streak
Brennan Bernardino worked out of a no-out, bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-3 Tuesday night.
Patriots sign 1st-round draft pick, QB Drake Maye, to contract
The New England Patriots signed quarterback Drake Maye to a contract on Tuesday.
Congressman Amo launches District Veterans Advisory Committee
The two co-chairs of the District Veterans Advisory Committee are Dr. Walter Berbick and Colonel Sharon Harmon.
Actress Denée Benton to headline event at Rosecliff
The David B. Ford Lecture and Dinner Set for July 9
Aquidneck Island Students can apply for $1,000 scholarship
The Mary Anita Dewitt Scholarship is open to minority students pursuing higher education.
BankNewport Charitable Foundation awards $396,000 in spring grants
Funds support work of over 40 organizations throughout Rhode Island
RI Slave History Medallions to host Juneteenth Celebration
Live music, performances, and activities for all ages
Newport superintendent reflects on challenging year, and expectations in a What’sUpNewp videocast
With the school year quickly coming to a close, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’sUpNewp for her monthly videocast at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, and we’ll ask her to reflect on this past year and her hopes and expectations for the year ahead.
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com
What Sold: A look at 17 home sales across Newport County (May 20 - 24)
Newport superintendent reflects on challenging year, and expectations in a What’sUpNewp videocast
54 Newport County residents earn diplomas from Salve Regina University
Further Reading
East Bay RI: Portsmouth man charged with possession of child porn
East Bay RI: Police: Portsmouth woman charged with DUI had kids in car
Rhode Island Monthly: Sustainable Sailing Comes to Newport
Salve Today: Salve's baseball team advances to NCAA DIII College World Series for first time in program history
WLNE: Rhode Island high schoolers spread organ donation awareness through artwork
WLNE: Portsmouth woman charged with DUI with children in car
WPRI: Police: Portsmouth DUI suspect had two kids in the backseat