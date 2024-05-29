Good Wednesday Morning!

⛵ After a 704-nautical mile race from Charleston to Newport, it was mere minutes separating first and second place in the first leg of the Atlantic Cup. The Italian/French duo of Alberto Riva and Jean Mare on Acrobatica captured line honors when they crossed the finish line at 07:46:16 am yesterday in heavy fog. Their cumulative time of 67:46:16 (2 days, 19 hours, 46 minutes, 16 seconds) set a new Charleston-Newport course record, far surpassing the previous best time set in 2012 by Mare (78:55:13). Read More

🏥 Dr. Michael Fine’s latest column for What’sUpNewp is here - What’s crazy about letting business people and lawyers control health care.

💰 At 1 pm today at the Claiborne Pell Elementary School, General Treasurer James A. Diossa will be joined by Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong, representatives of the Rhode Island Foundation and the Office of the RI Postsecondary Commissioner, teachers, students, and other dignitaries and guests to mark 529 Day. 529 Day raises awareness around state-administered 529 educational savings plans, including Rhode Island’s CollegeBound Saver program.

The Office of the General Treasurer will offer a one-time $300 contribution into the first 250 CollegeBound Saver accounts opened today, in partnership with the Rhode Island Foundation and the Office of the Post Secondary Commissioner. The Foundation will provide $100 for each of the first 200 new CollegeBound Saver accounts up to a total of $20,000. The Office of the Post Secondary Commissioner will provide $100 for each of the first 250 new CollegeBound Saver accounts up to a total of $25,000. The balance of the contribution will be covered by the Office of the General Treasurer.

What I am about to tell you is a true story. One that is happening now in a Rhode Island hospital.

Its aim is rapid, effective responses to environmental incidents on Narragansett Bay.

Brennan Bernardino worked out of a no-out, bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-3 Tuesday night.

The New England Patriots signed quarterback Drake Maye to a contract on Tuesday.

The two co-chairs of the District Veterans Advisory Committee are Dr. Walter Berbick and Colonel Sharon Harmon.

The David B. Ford Lecture and Dinner Set for July 9

The Mary Anita Dewitt Scholarship is open to minority students pursuing higher education.

Funds support work of over 40 organizations throughout Rhode Island

Live music, performances, and activities for all ages

With the school year quickly coming to a close, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’sUpNewp for her monthly videocast at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, and we’ll ask her to reflect on this past year and her hopes and expectations for the year ahead.

Recent Local Obituaries

