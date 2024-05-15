Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, May 15.

📉 As New England’s population ages, the number of nursing homes in the region is declining rapidly, and it’s having its impact on the economy. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story - As New Englanders age, the number of nursing homes declines.

🏡 WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the eleven homes sold in Newport County last week. What Sold

🎭 “Doubt: A Parable,” running at the Gamm Theatre through June 2, “is a powerful tale; questioning the value of certainty when leaving room for doubt might be the better approach”, WUN’s Frank O’Donnell writes in his latest theatre review.

🦞 Save the date and join Ragged Island Brewing Company for their 4th Annual Father’s Day Clambake on Sunday, June 16. Tickets are on sale now.

🎥 Cape May, New Jersey, is currently standing in for Newport, Rhode Island, during the filming of the forthcoming Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown." Read more via NBC10 Philadelphia.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: There is a chance of showers before 1 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 pm and 3 pm, and then a slight chance of showers after 3 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, it's cloudy, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 1 am. Cloudy, with a low of around 54. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming SE 5 to 7 kt in the morning. There is a chance of showers before 1 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 pm and 3 pm, and then a slight chance after 3 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: ESE wind 5 to 9 kt, becoming ENE after midnight. Showers are likely, mainly after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 50°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:25 am | Sunset: 7:58 pm | 14 hours and 32 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:14 am & 2:44 pm | Low tide at 8:44 am & 8:18 pm.

Moon: First Quarter Moon. 7 days, 46% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Civil War at 4:30 pm, Women’s Adventure Film Tour at 7:30 pm

Landing: Nick Sproviero from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: The Foursome at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Steve Demers from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm

The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm

Newport County Government

Happening This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

Newport County roadwork and bridge lane closures announced for May 11 – 18

It’s Time to “Shellebrate”: The 8th annual Quahog Week returns to Rhode Island May 11-18

The Sailing Museum to host Seaweed Art Workshop

Comedian Steve Sweeney to perform at Newport Blues Cafe on May 16

Newport Classical presents its next Chamber Series concert featuring soprano Magdalena Kuźma on May 17

Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival returns May 18 - 19, announces BankNewport as presenting sponsor

Jamestown Newport Ferry’s hop-on hop-off service season begins on May 18

Middletown Public Library to host free Floral Wall Art Class

Free shredding event in Tiverton on May 18

Newport In Bloom to host annual Spring Plant Sale on May 19

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

On WhatsUpNewp.com

“Doubt: A Parable” runs at the Gamm on Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick through June 2.

Newport Police summon/cite two individuals; take another two into custody.

Romy Gonzalez singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 12th as the Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Swayman made 28 saves, Charlie McAvoy added to the list of disputed goals in this matchup with the go-ahead score and the Bruins staved off elimination by beating the Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 5 of their NHL playoff series on Tuesday night.

Wakefield Music Festival to return to downtown with diverse musical lineup

House OKs Cortvriend bill to preserve public rights of way

The deadline for the Fall Design Catalyst program application has been extended exclusively to Aquidneck Island residents till Sunday at Midnight, May 19th 2024.

DEM Announces that State Lifeguard Certification Testing Begins this Weekend

Rhode Island Senate approves one-sixth keg sales to help small breweries

Correctional officer at Wyatt Detention Center pleads guilty to smuggling contraband into prison

More of the region’s elderly are “aging in place,” with state programs and family members often providing care, according to the Boston Federal Reserve’s report on nursing home closures that was released today.

A look at the 11 homes that changes hands last week in Newport County.

Rhode Island to receive federal reimbursements for storm-related costs

All 3-day, 2-say, and Saturday single-day tickets are now sold out.

Abigail is a six-year-old female Bengal and is available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com

Further Reading

East Bay RI: Little Compton Church welcomes interim pastor

MySailing: Palm Beach Motor Yachts will be Official Motoryacht Partner for 52 Super Series regattas in Newport

Press of Atlantic City: Cape May gets star struck as Dylan movie filming underway

Rhode Island Monthly: Newport Classical Music Festival Releases 2024 Concert Lineup

Salve Today: Meet the four valedictorians for Class of 2024

WLNE: Check out the 6th Annual Juneteenth Rhode Island events