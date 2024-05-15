What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, May 15
“Ocean Flora as Art” workshop; Women's Adventure Film Tour, and more.
Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, May 15.
📉 As New England’s population ages, the number of nursing homes in the region is declining rapidly, and it’s having its impact on the economy. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story - As New Englanders age, the number of nursing homes declines.
🏡 WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the eleven homes sold in Newport County last week. What Sold
🎭 “Doubt: A Parable,” running at the Gamm Theatre through June 2, “is a powerful tale; questioning the value of certainty when leaving room for doubt might be the better approach”, WUN’s Frank O’Donnell writes in his latest theatre review.
🦞 Save the date and join Ragged Island Brewing Company for their 4th Annual Father’s Day Clambake on Sunday, June 16. Tickets are on sale now.
🎥 Cape May, New Jersey, is currently standing in for Newport, Rhode Island, during the filming of the forthcoming Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown." Read more via NBC10 Philadelphia.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: There is a chance of showers before 1 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 pm and 3 pm, and then a slight chance of showers after 3 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, it's cloudy, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 1 am. Cloudy, with a low of around 54. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming SE 5 to 7 kt in the morning. There is a chance of showers before 1 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 pm and 3 pm, and then a slight chance after 3 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: ESE wind 5 to 9 kt, becoming ENE after midnight. Showers are likely, mainly after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 50°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:25 am | Sunset: 7:58 pm | 14 hours and 32 minutes of sun.
High tide at 2:14 am & 2:44 pm | Low tide at 8:44 am & 8:18 pm.
Moon: First Quarter Moon. 7 days, 46% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 11 am: Family Storytime at Newport Public Library
10:30 am: May Homeschool Family Workshop at Newport Art Museum
10:30 am to 12 pm: “Ocean Flora as Art” workshop at The Sailing Museum
11 am to 6 pm: Wednesday Flight Specials at Newport Vineyards
3:30 pm to 5 pm: Dungeons and Dragons at Newport Public Library
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Civil War at 4:30 pm, Women’s Adventure Film Tour at 7:30 pm
Landing: Nick Sproviero from 4 pm to 7 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Foursome at 11 am
O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Steve Demers from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm
The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Beavertail State Park Advisory at 2:30 pm, Affordable Housing at 5:15 pm, Planning Commission at 6:30 pm, Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: School Committee at 3:30 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm
Newport: Trust & Investment Commission at 8 am, Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm, School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 5:30 pm, Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm
Tiverton: Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am, Recreation Commission at 6 pm
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Newport County roadwork and bridge lane closures announced for May 11 – 18
It’s Time to “Shellebrate”: The 8th annual Quahog Week returns to Rhode Island May 11-18
The Sailing Museum to host Seaweed Art Workshop
Comedian Steve Sweeney to perform at Newport Blues Cafe on May 16
Newport Classical presents its next Chamber Series concert featuring soprano Magdalena Kuźma on May 17
Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival returns May 18 - 19, announces BankNewport as presenting sponsor
Jamestown Newport Ferry’s hop-on hop-off service season begins on May 18
Middletown Public Library to host free Floral Wall Art Class
Free shredding event in Tiverton on May 18
Newport In Bloom to host annual Spring Plant Sale on May 19
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess
Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Theatre Review: ‘Doubt: A Parable’ is a powerful tale
“Doubt: A Parable” runs at the Gamm on Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick through June 2.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 14 – 15
Newport Police summon/cite two individuals; take another two into custody.
Gonzalez’s RBI single in 12th lifts Red Sox past Rays 5-4
Romy Gonzalez singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 12th as the Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Tuesday night.
Swayman delivers on vow, Bruins top Panthers 2-1 in Game 5 to stave off elimination
Swayman made 28 saves, Charlie McAvoy added to the list of disputed goals in this matchup with the go-ahead score and the Bruins staved off elimination by beating the Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 5 of their NHL playoff series on Tuesday night.
Wakefield Music Festival to return to downtown for a day of fun and music on May 25
Wakefield Music Festival to return to downtown with diverse musical lineup
Rhode Island House approves legislation to preserve public access to abandoned roads and trails
House OKs Cortvriend bill to preserve public rights of way
DESIGNxRI’s Fall Design Catalyst Program empowers Rhode Island creative businesses, accepting applications for Aquidneck Island residents
The deadline for the Fall Design Catalyst program application has been extended exclusively to Aquidneck Island residents till Sunday at Midnight, May 19th 2024.
Rhode Island lifeguard certification testing begins this weekend
DEM Announces that State Lifeguard Certification Testing Begins this Weekend
Rhode Island Senate approves bill allowing breweries to sell one-sixth kegs of beer to the public
Rhode Island Senate approves one-sixth keg sales to help small breweries
Correctional officer admits to smuggling contraband into Wyatt Detention Center
Correctional officer at Wyatt Detention Center pleads guilty to smuggling contraband into prison
As New Englanders age, the number of nursing homes declines
More of the region’s elderly are “aging in place,” with state programs and family members often providing care, according to the Boston Federal Reserve’s report on nursing home closures that was released today.
Newport County real estate transactions, week of May 6 – 10
A look at the 11 homes that changes hands last week in Newport County.
FEMA OKs reimbursement for Rhode Island storm costs
Rhode Island to receive federal reimbursements for storm-related costs
Only Friday and Sunday single-day tickets remain for the 2024 Newport Jazz Festival
All 3-day, 2-say, and Saturday single-day tickets are now sold out.
Abigail the Bengal cat seeks a loving home in Connecticut or Massachusetts
Abigail is a six-year-old female Bengal and is available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport Mansions to host updated Inside “The Gilded Age” Tours
Abigail the Bengal cat seeks a loving home in Connecticut or Massachusetts
Newport Police arrest 7 individuals on various charges over the weekend
Investigation finds Rhode Island child welfare agency over-hospitalized children with disabilities
Further Reading
East Bay RI: Little Compton Church welcomes interim pastor
MySailing: Palm Beach Motor Yachts will be Official Motoryacht Partner for 52 Super Series regattas in Newport
Press of Atlantic City: Cape May gets star struck as Dylan movie filming underway
Rhode Island Monthly: Newport Classical Music Festival Releases 2024 Concert Lineup
Salve Today: Meet the four valedictorians for Class of 2024
WLNE: Check out the 6th Annual Juneteenth Rhode Island events