Hello,

Today is Wednesday, March 27. Here’s a look at what’s up out there…

🚨 A body that was pulled out of the Providence River on Thursday, March 21, has been identified as a 44-year-old Newport Man. Read More

🎭 The Gamm Theatre presents '“Twelfth Night” through April 14. In his latest Theatre Review, WUN’s Frank O’Donnell says that it’s fun and funny.

🏠 On the real estate front, WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn examines the 16 homes that changed hands last week in Newport County in his latest What Sold column.

🎶 Newport Classical announced on Tuesday that they will present 27 concerts from July 4 - 21. See The Lineup

🇮🇹 Chef Kevin O’Donnell has made a name for himself in the Newport restaurant scene. His hit, upscale Italian restaurant Giusto opened in 2020 with much success, and three years later, he opened Mother Pizzeria in Newport with his team from Giusto. His menus have brought a taste of Italy to this coastal Rhode Island city. Now, Newporters (and Rhode Islanders at large) will have a chance to travel with the chef on a culinary tour of the nation, inspiring his restaurants’ cuisine. WUN’s Ruthie Wood has more on how you can follow your taste buds to Piedmont, Italy.

🏫 Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain will join What’sUpNewp for a live one-on-one virtual video conversation today at 1:30 pm ( Watch Here ). What questions do you have for the superintendent? Leave them in a comment below, and we’ll ask the Superintendent as many of your questions as possible.

Leave a comment

👉 Easton’s Beach, Litter Free Rhody, and the plans for the Newport Skatepark are among the business on the docket for Newport City Council tonight when they gather for a Regular Council Meeting.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of rain before 9 am, then patchy drizzle between 9 am and noon. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, it is cloudy, with a high near 53. North wind 3 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: There is a chance of rain, mainly after 1 am. Patchy fog after 1 am. Otherwise, it is cloudy, with a low of around 44. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today: The wind is northwest at around 6 kt, becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. There is a chance of drizzling before noon. Patchy fog will develop before 11 a.m. Seas will be 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. There is a chance of rain, mainly after 1 am. Patchy fog after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 38°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:35 am | Sunset: 7:05 pm | 12 hours and 30 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:51 am & 10:07 pm | Low tide at 3:25 am & 3:19 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 16.4 days, 97% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Bob Marley: One Love at 4 pm, The Motive & The Cue from National Theatre Live at 6:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Trending

The Latest

The Gamm presents Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” through April 14 at their theater on Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick.

Body found in Providence River identified as 44-year-old Newport man

Pavel Zacha scored the winning goal with 2:21 remaining in the game and the Boston Bruins defeated the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Tuesday night.

A former top Rhode Island official agreed Tuesday to pay a $5,000 to settle an ethics fine for his behavior on a Philadelphia business trip last year.

Coming up at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, March 27.

Rhode Island Black, Latino, Indigenous, Asian American, and Pacific Islander Caucus Outlines LEOBOR Reform Priorities

KHAW: Pacific is a free, registration-required workshop.

Tiverton Library Recognizes Genocide Awareness Month with Presentation on “America and the Holocaust: Jim Crow Laws, Eugenics, and the March Toward Genocide in Nazi-Occupied Europe”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has picked Nicole Shanahan, a California lawyer and philanthropist who’s never held elected office, to be his running mate in his independent bid for president, he announced on Tuesday.

The nonprofit group Oldways is teaming up with Giusto chef Kevin O’Donnell for a culinary trip to Italy October 13-19

Here are the details for the latest sales

Stacker compiled a list of the best four-year colleges in Rhode Island using rankings from Niche.

Middletown Police Department and emergency personnel continue to search for Owen Cameron, a 17-year-old who went missing Saturday evening

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to Perform at The Jane Pickens Film & Event Center on May 11, 2024

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 10.

French Naval Officer to Give Presentation on French Literature in Portsmouth

Newport Police Department took three individuals into custody on Monday and another into custody early Tuesday morning, according to their Arrest & Dispatch Log for Monday, March 25, through 7 am on Tuesday, March 26

Recent Local Obituaries

More Local Headlines

East Bay RI: Metacom Kitchen, a pillar of Warren's culinary renaissance, to close in April

The Boston Globe: Police searching for missing Middletown, R.I., teenager

WJAR: Rhode Island experts examine Baltimore's Key Bridge disaster for lessons

WLNE: Man identified in Providence River drowning