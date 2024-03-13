Good Morning!

On This Day: Oliver Shaw, one of the first important American classical composers, was born on this day in 1799 in Newport.

Our Anniversary: What’sUpNewp celebrates its 12th anniversary this week. Thank you for subscribing, reading, and supporting!

Join us in raising a glass to our first twelve years at Midtown Oyster Bar on Friday at our 7th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration! The AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers, and more will perform.

Gotta Go To Flo’s: Flo’s Clam Shack in Middletown opens for the season on Thursday. To kick off the season, they will be open Thursday through Sunday, from 11 am to 9 pm.

Forecast: The weather forecast for Parade Day is partly sunny, with a high near 49. The wind is northwest at ten mph.

Save The Date: Save The Bay’s Hamilton Family Aquarium opens on March 28!

Today: Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming south at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: There is a chance of sprinkles before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37. The southeast wind is around five mph and becomes calm in the evening.

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S around 6 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. There is a chance of sprinkles before 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 37°F.

Sunrise: 6:59 am | Sunset: 6:50 pm | 11 hours and 51 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:55 am & 11:22 pm | Low tide at 4:25 am & 4:16 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.1 days, 10% lighting.

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Dune: Part 2 at 4 pm & 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm

December 03, 1939 – March 07, 2024

Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and Derrick White added 24 to lead the Boston Celtics to a 123-107 win over the struggling Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

The New England Patriots and two-time Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper have agreed on a one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million, a person with knowledge of the terms said Tuesday night.

Yuri Covington had 17 points in second-seeded UMass Lowell’s 77-70 win against third-seeded Bryant on Tuesday night in the America East Conference Tournament.

Gibson Jimerson had 26 points and Saint Louis beat Rhode Island 74-71 on Tuesday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Middletown High School students lead ‘Get Out The Vote’ campaign to increase civic engagement

Rhode Island farmers and growers can apply for conservation funding

Group calls for a greater focus on civics education in public schools, starting with legislation for increased, dedicated funding established as part of the state’s education funding formula.

Tiverton Public Library to host presentation on upcoming solar eclipse

Nas to perform with Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra at PPAC on July 20

The opening will mark the conclusion of a three-year, multi-million dollar renovation, producing a one-of-a-kind facility that will allow guests from near and far “discover the world beneath the waves of Narragansett Bay.”

The legislation amends provisions relative to the application of zoning ordinances pertaining to wetland buffers to projects for development, redevelopment, construction or rehabilitation.

It’s a tremendous responsibility, but we think we’ve handled it well in our small way over these last twelve years and the decade ahead of us.

Jake Shimabukuro’s ‘Tradewinds and Rainbows Tour’ coming to The JPT on June 15

Despite all that’s going on in our turbulent world, much of the current presidential campaign is based on age, but this isn’t the first time that’s happened.

International Tennis Hall of Fame Launches New Digital Exhibit, Etched in History

Local favorite Irish group to perform traditional songs and tunes this Saturday

Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist playing as part of Newport Live music series

Newport Contemporary Ballet to present ‘Shifting Light’

Newport Contemporary Ballet will present ‘Are the Crayons Quitting?’

Newport Tree Conservancy is hiring a Program Director

Business Insider: Typical day living on a small island in New England, Newport

Rhode Island Monthly: Catch a Glimpse Into Newport's Past at the "Gilded Age Newport in Color" Exhibit

Salve Today: Attend lecture with Megan Twohey, investigative reporter and co-author of "She Said"

The Boston Globe: The women who helped build Newport, R.I.