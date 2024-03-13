What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, March 13
Good Morning!
On This Day: Oliver Shaw, one of the first important American classical composers, was born on this day in 1799 in Newport.
Our Anniversary: What’sUpNewp celebrates its 12th anniversary this week. Thank you for subscribing, reading, and supporting!
Join us in raising a glass to our first twelve years at Midtown Oyster Bar on Friday at our 7th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration! The AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers, and more will perform.
Gotta Go To Flo’s: Flo’s Clam Shack in Middletown opens for the season on Thursday. To kick off the season, they will be open Thursday through Sunday, from 11 am to 9 pm.
Forecast: The weather forecast for Parade Day is partly sunny, with a high near 49. The wind is northwest at ten mph.
Save The Date: Save The Bay’s Hamilton Family Aquarium opens on March 28!
What’s Up Today in Newport County
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming south at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: There is a chance of sprinkles before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37. The southeast wind is around five mph and becomes calm in the evening.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S around 6 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. There is a chance of sprinkles before 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 37°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:59 am | Sunset: 6:50 pm | 11 hours and 51 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:55 am & 11:22 pm | Low tide at 4:25 am & 4:16 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.1 days, 10% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am: Family Storytime at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: Dungeons and Dragons at Newport Public Library
6 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: Drink + Draw 3 at Newport Art Museum
6 pm: Fiber Therapy: A Knitting and Crocheting Group, Open to All at Newport Public Library
6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Dune: Part 2 at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Housing Authority at 9 am, Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
Little Compton: School Committee at 7 pm
Middletown: Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, School Building Committee at 5 pm, Planning Board at 6 pm
Newport: City Council at 5 pm, City Council at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee - Safety Subcommittee at 2 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm, Solid Waste/Recycling Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton: Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm, Cemetery Commission at 7 pm, North End and Industrial/Business Park Advisory Subcommittee at 7 pm
Coming Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Flo’s Clam Shack in Middletown reopens for the season on March 14
What’s Up Interview: BaoBao Chen of ‘Small Island, Big Song,’ coming to The Strand in PVD March 15
AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers to perform at Midtown Oyster Bar on March 15
Guide: What’s Happening at Newport’s bars and restaurants on Saint Patrick’s Parade Day
Newport Police Department announces traffic and parking information for St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Ride The Wave: Free Uber rides will be offered following Newport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Special St. Patrick’s Day Eve concert at The JPT will feature a performance by Turas
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
This Day in RI History: March 13, 1799 -Oliver Shaw born in Newport
Early American Composer
Obituary: James Fernand Legein
December 03, 1939 – March 07, 2024
Tatum scores 38 and Celtics use 20-0 run to get past Jazz 123-107
Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and Derrick White added 24 to lead the Boston Celtics to a 123-107 win over the struggling Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.
Patriots and 2-time Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper agree on 1-year deal, AP source says
The New England Patriots and two-time Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper have agreed on a one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million, a person with knowledge of the terms said Tuesday night.
Covington puts up 17, UMass-Lowell knocks off Bryant 77-70 in AEC tourney semifinals
Yuri Covington had 17 points in second-seeded UMass Lowell’s 77-70 win against third-seeded Bryant on Tuesday night in the America East Conference Tournament.
Jimerson puts up 26, Saint Louis beats Rhode Island 74-71 in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament
Gibson Jimerson had 26 points and Saint Louis beat Rhode Island 74-71 on Tuesday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.
Middletown High School students launch ‘Get Out The Vote’ campaign
Middletown High School students lead ‘Get Out The Vote’ campaign to increase civic engagement
Rhode Island farmers, forest owners, oyster growers, and urban growers can apply for conservation funding from USDA
Rhode Island farmers and growers can apply for conservation funding
Legislators join students and educators in calling for civics education funding
Group calls for a greater focus on civics education in public schools, starting with legislation for increased, dedicated funding established as part of the state’s education funding formula.
Tiverton to host solar eclipse presentation
Tiverton Public Library to host presentation on upcoming solar eclipse
Nas to perform with Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra at Providence Performing Arts Center
Nas to perform with Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra at PPAC on July 20
Save The Bay’s new Hamilton Family Aquarium will open on March 28
The opening will mark the conclusion of a three-year, multi-million dollar renovation, producing a one-of-a-kind facility that will allow guests from near and far “discover the world beneath the waves of Narragansett Bay.”
Rep. Cortvriend sponsors bill in Speaker Shekarchi’s housing package
The legislation amends provisions relative to the application of zoning ordinances pertaining to wetland buffers to projects for development, redevelopment, construction or rehabilitation.
Celebrating 12 years of What’sUpNewp
It’s a tremendous responsibility, but we think we’ve handled it well in our small way over these last twelve years and the decade ahead of us.
Jake Shimabukuro is coming to The JPT Film & Event Center
Jake Shimabukuro’s ‘Tradewinds and Rainbows Tour’ coming to The JPT on June 15
Gerry Goldstein: A debate quip we can only dream of
Despite all that’s going on in our turbulent world, much of the current presidential campaign is based on age, but this isn’t the first time that’s happened.
International Tennis Hall of Fame launches new digital exhibit showcasing iconic tennis trophies
International Tennis Hall of Fame Launches New Digital Exhibit, Etched in History
Special St. Patrick’s Day Eve concert at The JPT will feature a performance by Turas
Local favorite Irish group to perform traditional songs and tunes this Saturday
Ticket Giveaway: Rising star Jax Hollow playing the Jamestown Arts Center Saturday, March 16
Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist playing as part of Newport Live music series
