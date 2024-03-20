Good morning & happy first day of spring!

👉 Changes on Broadway: Cabana and its accompanying real estate at 140 Broadway in Newport (formerly Salvation Cafe) have hit the market for $2.9 million. Read More

🚧 Construction Update: Beginning Friday night, March 22, at 5 p.m. through Monday morning, March 25, at 7 a.m. RIDOT is scheduled to close the left lanes on Route 138 East and West, between the Pell Bridge and JT Connell Highway in Newport, to remove and replace the center median, which is part of the ongoing Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project. Read More

📽️ On The Big Screen: The JPT is kicking off a series of National Theater Live screenings on Wednesday, March 20, by bringing back the radical new version of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, starring Andrew Scott from the British comedy-drama series Fleabag. Read More

👏 Kudos: On March 14th, the crew of Naval Station Newport-homeported U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Campbell offloaded approximately $52 million worth of illegal narcotics along with 27 suspected smugglers in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the drugs were interdicted in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean Sea during counter-narcotic patrols by the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Campbell, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro, and the U.S. Navy missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf CG-55. See More on U.S. Coast Guard’s Facebook Page

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 10 to 16 mph.

Tonight: There is a chance of showers, mainly before 9 p.m. It is partly cloudy, with a low of around 28. The wind is west at around 17 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from March 20, 8:00 PM until March 22, 2:00 AM

Today: A south wind 10 to 14 kt will become SW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. There is a slight chance of showers after 5 p.m. Seas will be 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WSW wind around 15 kt, becoming WNW in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. There is a chance of showers, mainly before 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 39°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:47 am | Sunset: 6:57 pm | 12 hours and 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:38 am & 5:52 pm | Low tide at 12:07 pm & 11:42 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.1 days, 77% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Dune: Part 2 at 2 pm & 8 pm, Vanya from National Theatre Live at 5:30 pm,

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Week

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com

May 17, 1965 – March 14, 2024

Claudell Harris Jr. scored 17 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 52.1 seconds left, and Boston College knocked off Providence 62-57 on Tuesday night in the NIT.

Motorists should plan additional time for travel during this weekend as they may experience delays.

The Rhode Island Senate approved a bill Tuesday that would require all firearms, when not being used by the owner or another authorized user, to be stored in a locked container or equipped with a tamper-resistant mechanical lock.

January 24, 1949 – March 14, 2024

Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, also joins head of USDOT for groundbreaking of Woonasquatucket River Greenway Improvement Project and for tour of Building Futures apprenticeship program

Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus to host virtual forum on sea rise, flooding

Middletown Considers Changes to Zoning Code to Spur Affordable Housing Development

Beatles Tribute Band 1964 The Tribute to Perform at Jane Pickens Theater in Newport, Rhode Island

National Theater Live brings the best of British theater to cinemas worldwide, allowing many people to view some of the most acclaimed and popular plays to hit the stage in the West End at a theater near them.

