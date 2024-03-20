What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, March 20
Cabana restaurant is being sold. Plus, a look at the latest from What'sUpNewp and a rundown of what's happening out there today.
Good morning & happy first day of spring!
👉 Changes on Broadway: Cabana and its accompanying real estate at 140 Broadway in Newport (formerly Salvation Cafe) have hit the market for $2.9 million. Read More
🚧 Construction Update: Beginning Friday night, March 22, at 5 p.m. through Monday morning, March 25, at 7 a.m. RIDOT is scheduled to close the left lanes on Route 138 East and West, between the Pell Bridge and JT Connell Highway in Newport, to remove and replace the center median, which is part of the ongoing Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project. Read More
📽️ On The Big Screen: The JPT is kicking off a series of National Theater Live screenings on Wednesday, March 20, by bringing back the radical new version of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, starring Andrew Scott from the British comedy-drama series Fleabag. Read More
👏 Kudos: On March 14th, the crew of Naval Station Newport-homeported U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Campbell offloaded approximately $52 million worth of illegal narcotics along with 27 suspected smugglers in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the drugs were interdicted in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean Sea during counter-narcotic patrols by the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Campbell, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro, and the U.S. Navy missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf CG-55. See More on U.S. Coast Guard’s Facebook Page
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 10 to 16 mph.
Tonight: There is a chance of showers, mainly before 9 p.m. It is partly cloudy, with a low of around 28. The wind is west at around 17 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from March 20, 8:00 PM until March 22, 2:00 AM
Today: A south wind 10 to 14 kt will become SW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. There is a slight chance of showers after 5 p.m. Seas will be 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WSW wind around 15 kt, becoming WNW in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. There is a chance of showers, mainly before 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 39°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:47 am | Sunset: 6:57 pm | 12 hours and 10 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:38 am & 5:52 pm | Low tide at 12:07 pm & 11:42 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.1 days, 77% lighting.
Things To Do
6 pm: Poet Sandra Yannoe presents The Glass Studio at Charter Books
6 pm: Drink + Draw 3 at Newport Art Museum
6 pm: Lecture: Steve Marino, “The Great Cutter Race of 1905: An Irish Tale of Newport’s Gilded Age” with Museum of Newport Irish History
6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Dune: Part 2 at 2 pm & 8 pm, Vanya from National Theatre Live at 5:30 pm,
O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Affordable Housing at 4:45 pm, Library Board at 5 pm, Planning Commission at 6 pm, School Committee at 6 pm, Town Council at 6 pm
Little Compton: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Middletown: Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm
Newport: Cemetery Advisory Commission at 3:30 pm, Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee - District Building Committee at 4 pm, Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm
RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am
Tiverton: Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Coming Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Salve Regina University presents their 2024 French Film Festival
The JPT Film & Event Center to begin National Theater Live series on March 20
A 1.5-mile stretch of East Bay Bike Path will be closed from March 19 – 22
Newport Irish History lecture on March 20 will focus on ‘The Great Cutter Race of 1905’
Gamm Theatre to present Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night beginning March 21
What’s Up Interview: Jim McCarty, drummer in The Yardbirds, band playing Narrows Center March 21
Newport Classical to present bassoonist Eleni Katz and pianist Evren Ozel on March 22
Newport Live to present the Chris Spedding Trio on March 23 at Colony House
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
Obituary: William “Billy” J. Champion IV
May 17, 1965 – March 14, 2024
Harris leads Boston College over Providence 62-57 in NIT
Claudell Harris Jr. scored 17 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 52.1 seconds left, and Boston College knocked off Providence 62-57 on Tuesday night in the NIT.
Lane closures planned for Route 138 at RIDOT’s Pell Bridge Ramps Project
Motorists should plan additional time for travel during this weekend as they may experience delays.
Bill would require Rhode Island gun owners to lock firearms when not in use
The Rhode Island Senate approved a bill Tuesday that would require all firearms, when not being used by the owner or another authorized user, to be stored in a locked container or equipped with a tamper-resistant mechanical lock.
Obituary: Charles P. Payton
January 24, 1949 – March 14, 2024
During Sec. Buttigieg’s visit to Rhode Island, Reed urges RIDOT & USDOT to act rapidly to replace the Washington Bridge
Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, also joins head of USDOT for groundbreaking of Woonasquatucket River Greenway Improvement Project and for tour of Building Futures apprenticeship program
Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus to host virtual forum on sea rise and flooding
Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus to host virtual forum on sea rise, flooding
Middletown considers changes to Zoning Code to increase affordable housing
Middletown Considers Changes to Zoning Code to Spur Affordable Housing Development
Iconic Beatles tribute band ‘1964’ The Tribute to perform in Newport
Beatles Tribute Band 1964 The Tribute to Perform at Jane Pickens Theater in Newport, Rhode Island
The JPT Film & Event Center to begin National Theater Live series on March 20
National Theater Live brings the best of British theater to cinemas worldwide, allowing many people to view some of the most acclaimed and popular plays to hit the stage in the West End at a theater near them.
