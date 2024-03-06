What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, March 6
Good Morning!
Big Win for PC: WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn and I attended the Providence College vs. Georgetown game in Washington DC last night. Providence won 71-58, but an even bigger win for Friars’ nation was how well fans of the team traveled to the District for the game. There were far more PC fans than Georgetown fans in the (small) crowd, making it a rough night for former Friars coach Ed Cooley and his Hoyas.
Run n Chug: Craft Brew Races has been rebranded as the Newport Beer Run, and it’s taking place at Fort Adams State Park on July 20. Read More
iGaming Arrives: Residents of Rhode Island can now place bets on casino games online as the state became the seventh in the US to launch such an app on Tuesday. Read More
Summer Camp: Newport Police announced on Tuesday that its Summer Camp, for children ages 9 to 12, will be July 8th to July 12th 2024 and August 12th to August 16th 2024! Registration will open by the end of the month. Due to the popularity, children can only attend one week, and they must reside in Newport, Middletown, or Jamestown. If you have any questions, contact Community Officer Frank Pirri, fpirri@cityofnewport.com or 401-845-5863.
Job Opportunity: Newport Tree Conservancy is hiring a Program Director. Read More
What’s Up Today in Newport County
Weather
Flood Watch in effect from March 6, 01:00 PM EST until March 7, 07:00 PM EST
Today: Rain, mainly after 3 pm. Patchy fog before noon, then patchy fog after 1 pm. High near 51. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain. Patchy fog before 8 pm, then patchy fog after 4 am. Low around 43. Southeast wind 6 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 2 and 3 inches are possible.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S around 6 kt in the afternoon. Rain, mainly after 3 pm. Patchy fog before noon, then Patchy fog after 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: E wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming SE 9 to 12 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. Rain. Patchy fog before 8 pm, then Patchy fog after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:10 am | Sunset: 5:42 pm | 11 hours and 31 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:47 am & 4:19 pm | Low tide at 10:21 am & 10 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.6 days, 25% lighting.
Things To Do
10:30 am: March Homeschool Family Workshop at Newport Art Museum
5:30 pm: Dr. Shirley L. Green To Speak on “Revolutionary Blacks, Discovering the Frank Brothers” in Newport at Newport Historical Society
6 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
7 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm: newportFILM Documentary Screening – “FRIDA” at Jamestown Arts Center
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Dune: Part 2 at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Town Council at 4 pm, Planning Commission at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: School Committee at 3:30 pm, Planning Board at 6 pm, Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 6 pm
Newport: Beach Commission at 5 pm, School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth: Melville Park Committee at 6 pm, Harbor Commission at 7 pm
Tiverton: Town Farm Renovation Committee at 6 pm, Recreation Commission at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pmComing Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Newport Pell Bridge lanes shifting this week
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (March 2 – 9)
RIDOT announces upcoming Route 138 construction project in North Kingstown
Portsmouth to celebrate Founders’ Day on March 7
What’s Up Interview: Country singer David Nail, playing Greenwich Odeum March 8
Award-winning Irish trio, Socks in the Frying Pan, coming to Blackstone River Theatre Sunday, March 10
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
Dean Wade scores 20 in fourth, Cavs rally to stun Celtics and end Boston’s 11-game winning streak
Wade made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Celtics by himself, and Cleveland won a replay review in the final second to stun Boston 105-104 on Tuesday night, ending the NBA’s longest winning streak this season at 11 games.
Carter’s 24 points, 12 rebounds lead Providence over Georgetown 71-58
Devin Carter had 24 points, 12 rebounds and four steals in Providence’s 71-58 victory against Georgetown on Tuesday night.
Newport Tree Conservancy is hiring a Program Director
Founded in 1987, the Newport Tree Conservancy ensures the health of Newport’s urban forest by planting and caring for city trees; propagating historically significant trees; and connecting the community to our work through robust education programs and volunteer opportunities.
Obituary: deLancey Moser Converse
January 14, 1930 – February 16, 2024
What is a whale native to the North Pacific doing off New England? Climate change could be the key
Researchers with the New England Aquarium in Boston found the gray whale while flying 30 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, on March 1.
Obituary: Elizabeth A. Perry
September 16, 1961 – February 27, 2024
Middletown officials work to minimize impact of property valuation 2024
Middletown officials aim to alleviate property valuation concerns, encourage residents to appeal assessments
Red Sox have concerns about the right elbow of starter Lucas Giolito
The Boston Red Sox are likely to be without right-handed starter Lucas Giolito for opening day and potentially longer after he experienced discomfort in his elbow following his last outing.
Newport Mental Health among four home stabilization service providers awarded $650,000 in grants
Funding allows providers to make investments in staffing, professional development, and technology
Portsmouth home sells for $4 million, highest sale of the year
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: March 4 – 5
Newport Police Department summoned/cited three individuals on various charges on Monday and took another three individuals into custody in the early hours of Tuesday.
Obituary: Ingrit Karin Overy
September 11, 1941 – February 27, 2024
Rhode Island becomes the seventh state to launch online casino gaming
The Craft Brew Races Newport will return in July as the Newport Beer Run
The event was formerly part of a series and will now be a stand-alone summer celebration at Fort Adams State Park.
Women’s History Month: Rhode Island’s greatest female musicians
From jazz to opera to backing up Prince, female artists are an important part of the state’s musical heritage.
Providence Flea finds new home at 195 District Park
Providence Flea to move to 195 District Park for 2024 season
Rhode Island Department of State seeks nominations for the Second Annual Civic Education Teacher of the Year Award
Rhode Island seeks nominations for second annual Civic Education Teacher of the Year award
Comic – Sour Grapes: Employee
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com
What Sold: Take a look at 22 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County (Feb. 26 - March 1)
Tony Rey resigns from U.S. Sailing board of directors, mentions effect of lawsuit controversy
Portsmouth home sells for $4 million, highest sale of the year
More Local Headlines
East Bay RI: Does the Portsmouth Town Council have a PR problem?
RI General Assembly: Sen. Gu, Rep. Cortvriend introduce package of bills to strengthen shoreline access