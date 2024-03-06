Good Morning!

Big Win for PC: WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn and I attended the Providence College vs. Georgetown game in Washington DC last night. Providence won 71-58, but an even bigger win for Friars’ nation was how well fans of the team traveled to the District for the game. There were far more PC fans than Georgetown fans in the (small) crowd, making it a rough night for former Friars coach Ed Cooley and his Hoyas.

Run n Chug: Craft Brew Races has been rebranded as the Newport Beer Run, and it’s taking place at Fort Adams State Park on July 20. Read More

iGaming Arrives: Residents of Rhode Island can now place bets on casino games online as the state became the seventh in the US to launch such an app on Tuesday. Read More

Summer Camp: Newport Police announced on Tuesday that its Summer Camp, for children ages 9 to 12, will be July 8th to July 12th 2024 and August 12th to August 16th 2024! Registration will open by the end of the month. Due to the popularity, children can only attend one week, and they must reside in Newport, Middletown, or Jamestown. If you have any questions, contact Community Officer Frank Pirri, fpirri@cityofnewport.com or 401-845-5863.

Job Opportunity: Newport Tree Conservancy is hiring a Program Director. Read More

Flood Watch in effect from March 6, 01:00 PM EST until March 7, 07:00 PM EST

Today: Rain, mainly after 3 pm. Patchy fog before noon, then patchy fog after 1 pm. High near 51. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain. Patchy fog before 8 pm, then patchy fog after 4 am. Low around 43. Southeast wind 6 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 2 and 3 inches are possible.

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S around 6 kt in the afternoon. Rain, mainly after 3 pm. Patchy fog before noon, then Patchy fog after 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: E wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming SE 9 to 12 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. Rain. Patchy fog before 8 pm, then Patchy fog after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

Sunrise: 6:10 am | Sunset: 5:42 pm | 11 hours and 31 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:47 am & 4:19 pm | Low tide at 10:21 am & 10 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.6 days, 25% lighting.

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Dune: Part 2 at 4 pm & 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm

Newport Pell Bridge lanes shifting this week

Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (March 2 – 9)

RIDOT announces upcoming Route 138 construction project in North Kingstown

Portsmouth to celebrate Founders’ Day on March 7

What’s Up Interview: Country singer David Nail, playing Greenwich Odeum March 8

Award-winning Irish trio, Socks in the Frying Pan, coming to Blackstone River Theatre Sunday, March 10

Wade made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Celtics by himself, and Cleveland won a replay review in the final second to stun Boston 105-104 on Tuesday night, ending the NBA’s longest winning streak this season at 11 games.

Devin Carter had 24 points, 12 rebounds and four steals in Providence’s 71-58 victory against Georgetown on Tuesday night.

Founded in 1987, the Newport Tree Conservancy ensures the health of Newport’s urban forest by planting and caring for city trees; propagating historically significant trees; and connecting the community to our work through robust education programs and volunteer opportunities.

January 14, 1930 – February 16, 2024

Researchers with the New England Aquarium in Boston found the gray whale while flying 30 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, on March 1.

September 16, 1961 – February 27, 2024

Middletown officials aim to alleviate property valuation concerns, encourage residents to appeal assessments

The Boston Red Sox are likely to be without right-handed starter Lucas Giolito for opening day and potentially longer after he experienced discomfort in his elbow following his last outing.

Funding allows providers to make investments in staffing, professional development, and technology

Portsmouth home sells for $4 million, highest sale this year

Newport Police Department summoned/cited three individuals on various charges on Monday and took another three individuals into custody in the early hours of Tuesday.

September 11, 1941 – February 27, 2024

Rhode Island becomes seventh state in US to launch online casino app

The event was formerly part of a series and will now be a stand-alone summer celebration at Fort Adams State Park.

From jazz to opera to backing up Prince, female artists are an important part of the state’s musical heritage.

Providence Flea to move to 195 District Park for 2024 season

Rhode Island seeks nominations for second annual Civic Education Teacher of the Year award

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

East Bay RI: Does the Portsmouth Town Council have a PR problem?

RI General Assembly: Sen. Gu, Rep. Cortvriend introduce package of bills to strengthen shoreline access