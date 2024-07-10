Good Morning!

⚓ On this day in 1780 - The Comte de Rochambeau and his French force of 7,000 landed at Newport to join the American Revolutionary War.

⚓ After over two decades of service, Laura L. Sitrin, the City of Newport’s longtime Finance Director and Interim City Manager, has announced her retirement. Read More

⚓ Newport City Council returns to City Hall for a Regular Council Meeting this evening. Among the items on the docket is a public hearing on proposed zoning amendments and resolutions on short-term rentals, public safety, and parking. Read More

⚓ ICYMI: Carmelo Musacchia’s leaping catch during the Newport Gulls game on Monday made #7 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays on ESPN! Watch on Instagram below.

newportgulls A post shared by @newportgulls

⚓ Wayfinder Newport has officially reopened after a comprehensive rebuild and renovation following a fire that damaged the property in 2022. Regarding Nomi Park, the hotel’s on-site restaurant, a spokesperson for Wayfinder Newport told What’sUpNewp, “Nomi Park Bar will open later this summer and offer cocktails, beverages, and bar bites while the official opening of the entire restaurant will follow in 2025.” Read More

⚓ Speaking of restaurants, the Grand Bellevue Rail Dining Experience has announced that it will offer lunch on the rails on select Wednesdays starting August 14. More Details

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Drivers for ride-hailing companies in Massachusetts are pushing ahead with what they describe as a first-of-its-kind ballot question that could win them union rights if approved.

Brayan Bello fanned a career-high 11 batters – getting each of his first 10 outs by strikeout – and Wilyer Abreu and Dominic Smith homered on back-to-back pitches in an eight-run second inning Tuesday night to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 12-9.

Following a long day on Monday with a doubleheader, the Newport Gulls had a very quick turnaround on Tuesday with a trip to Fraser Field for a morning matchup with the North Shore Navigators.

A fire in May 2022 forced the hotel to close and undergo an extensive restoration.

Individual charged with DUI with minors in the vehicle.

Newport Police Department today announced that they have taken a Middletown man into custody following a shooting incident on Friday morning in Newport.

Trending

What’s Up Today

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 72. South wind 11 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: SSW wind 6 to 9 kt, increasing to 9 to 12 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind around 11 kt. A slight chance of showers after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:21 am | Sunset: 8:19 pm | 14 hours and 58 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:53 am | Low tide at 4:58 am & 5:01 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.8 days, 16% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Thelma at 4:30 pm, Ghostlight at 7:30 pm

Landing: Dan Decristofaro from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Nick Sproviero from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical! at 11 am

Newport Vineyards: Le Mechante et le Connard from 5 pm to 8 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am

Ragged Island Brewing Company: Summer Concert Series featuring Mr. Chubb from 6 pm to 9 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm

The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm

Newport County Government

What’s Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

What’s Up in Newport this week: July 8 – 14

Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Meeting on July 10

Alan Bernstein brings his Jazz Quartet to King Park on July 12

Nearly 300 registered swimmers to cross Narragansett Bay on July 13

61st Wickford Art Festival set for July 13 – 14

IYRS School of Technology & Trades to host 27th Annual Summer Gala on July 13

What’s Up Interview: RI music legend John Cafferty, playing PPAC on July 13

The Pocasset Tribe of the Wampanoag Nation to host ‘Meet the Pocassets’ program at the Tiverton Public Library

Sakonnet Vineyard to host ‘UnWINED Saturday Yoga Series’

Los Duderinos and Bill Bartholomew to perform at King Park on July 14

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow

Further Reading + More Local Headlines

East Bay RI: Little Compton is expensive — but is housing ‘attainable’?

ecoRI News: Dirt Pile at Newport’s Rogers High School Not Cause for Alarm

Rhode Island Monthly: Chef Jennifer Backman Comes Full Circle at Castle Hill Inn

Salve Today: Mission Integration seeks nominations for 2024 Living the Mission Awards

The Architect’s Newspaper: One hundred life-size elephants stomp down in Newport, Rhode Island, as part of conservation effort