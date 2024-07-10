What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, July 10
Newport’s longtime Finance Director, Interim City Manager set to retire
Good Morning!
⚓ On this day in 1780 - The Comte de Rochambeau and his French force of 7,000 landed at Newport to join the American Revolutionary War.
⚓ After over two decades of service, Laura L. Sitrin, the City of Newport’s longtime Finance Director and Interim City Manager, has announced her retirement. Read More
⚓ Newport City Council returns to City Hall for a Regular Council Meeting this evening. Among the items on the docket is a public hearing on proposed zoning amendments and resolutions on short-term rentals, public safety, and parking. Read More
⚓ ICYMI: Carmelo Musacchia’s leaping catch during the Newport Gulls game on Monday made #7 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays on ESPN! Watch on Instagram below.
⚓ Wayfinder Newport has officially reopened after a comprehensive rebuild and renovation following a fire that damaged the property in 2022. Regarding Nomi Park, the hotel’s on-site restaurant, a spokesperson for Wayfinder Newport told What’sUpNewp, “Nomi Park Bar will open later this summer and offer cocktails, beverages, and bar bites while the official opening of the entire restaurant will follow in 2025.” Read More
⚓ Speaking of restaurants, the Grand Bellevue Rail Dining Experience has announced that it will offer lunch on the rails on select Wednesdays starting August 14. More Details
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport’s longtime Finance Director, Interim City Manager set to retire
After over two decades of service, Laura L. Sitrin, the City of Newport’s longtime Finance Director and Interim City Manager, has announced her retirement.
Massachusetts ballot question would give Uber and Lyft drivers right to form a union
Drivers for ride-hailing companies in Massachusetts are pushing ahead with what they describe as a first-of-its-kind ballot question that could win them union rights if approved.
Rafael Devers bows out of All-Star Game, then helps Red Sox beat A’s 12-9
Brayan Bello fanned a career-high 11 batters – getting each of his first 10 outs by strikeout – and Wilyer Abreu and Dominic Smith homered on back-to-back pitches in an eight-run second inning Tuesday night to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 12-9.
Dominant start from Pruett, impressive offensive performance leads Gulls to 12-0 victory over North Shore
Following a long day on Monday with a doubleheader, the Newport Gulls had a very quick turnaround on Tuesday with a trip to Fraser Field for a morning matchup with the North Shore Navigators.
Wayfinder Newport officially reopens after a comprehensive rebuild and renovation
A fire in May 2022 forced the hotel to close and undergo an extensive restoration.
Connecticut man arrested by Portsmouth Police for DUI; had two children in the car
Individual charged with DUI with minors in the vehicle.
24-year-old Middletown man arrested by Newport Police following shooting incident
Newport Police Department today announced that they have taken a Middletown man into custody following a shooting incident on Friday morning in Newport.
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending
Cranston's Park Theatre re-opening soon - We speak to new manager Sara Shevlin
24-year-old Middletown man arrested by Newport Police following shooting incident
Connecticut man arrested by Portsmouth Police for DUI; had two children in the car
What’s Up Today
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 72. South wind 11 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: SSW wind 6 to 9 kt, increasing to 9 to 12 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: S wind around 11 kt. A slight chance of showers after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:21 am | Sunset: 8:19 pm | 14 hours and 58 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:53 am | Low tide at 4:58 am & 5:01 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.8 days, 16% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 11 am: Outdoor Family Storytime at Newport Public Library
10 am to 11:30 am: Outdoor Community Gentle Yoga For All at Norman Bird Sanctuary
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market – Wednesday on Memorial Boulevard
2:30 pm to 3:30 pm: Magic Tree House Book Party at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm to 4:15 pm: Free Wednesday Nature Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
4 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Duo Kayo at Newport Art Museum
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Ocean State Waves at Cardines Field
8 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents An Evening with Laura Benanti at The Breakers
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Thelma at 4:30 pm, Ghostlight at 7:30 pm
Landing: Dan Decristofaro from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Nick Sproviero from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical! at 11 am
Newport Vineyards: Le Mechante et le Connard from 5 pm to 8 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Ragged Island Brewing Company: Summer Concert Series featuring Mr. Chubb from 6 pm to 9 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm
The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Jamestown Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 6 pm
Middletown: Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm, Middletown Affordable Housing Committee at 6 pm
Newport: Newport Beach Commission at 5 pm, Newport City Council at 5:30 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Personnel Board at 5 pm
What’s Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 8 – 14
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Meeting on July 10
Alan Bernstein brings his Jazz Quartet to King Park on July 12
Nearly 300 registered swimmers to cross Narragansett Bay on July 13
61st Wickford Art Festival set for July 13 – 14
IYRS School of Technology & Trades to host 27th Annual Summer Gala on July 13
What’s Up Interview: RI music legend John Cafferty, playing PPAC on July 13
The Pocasset Tribe of the Wampanoag Nation to host ‘Meet the Pocassets’ program at the Tiverton Public Library
Sakonnet Vineyard to host ‘UnWINED Saturday Yoga Series’
Los Duderinos and Bill Bartholomew to perform at King Park on July 14
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow
Further Reading + More Local Headlines
East Bay RI: Little Compton is expensive — but is housing ‘attainable’?
ecoRI News: Dirt Pile at Newport’s Rogers High School Not Cause for Alarm
Rhode Island Monthly: Chef Jennifer Backman Comes Full Circle at Castle Hill Inn
Salve Today: Mission Integration seeks nominations for 2024 Living the Mission Awards
The Architect’s Newspaper: One hundred life-size elephants stomp down in Newport, Rhode Island, as part of conservation effort